Something about the warm weather conjures thoughts of crawfish boils and oyster shucking. Whether you’re craving the catch of the day or dreaming of Maine lobster saturated in creamy butter, Music City has everything you can ask for when it comes to killer seafood.

Of course, there are SB favorites such as the fish and chips from Boston Commons and Miel‘s roasted oysters with lemon-herb-garlic butter. However, listed below are 10 dishes we’ve recently discovered and have never featured before on StyleBlueprint. Each will tempt your tastebuds and leave you satisfied!

10 Crazy-Good Seafood Dishes to Try in Nashville

Steamed Mussels at Zeppelin

505 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201 • (629) 236-0035

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If you’re craving an opportunity to relax on a rooftop bar, soak up some sunshine, and indulge in a delicious meal, hit up Zeppelin. The balcony is the place to be, with views of the city and miniature firepits for cooler summer evenings. But the star of the show is the steamed mussels appetizer, which is so good that you’ll request another side of grilled bread to dip into the sauce, so you don’t waste a precious drop. With white wine, miso, grilled scallions, and the slight heat from Fresno chiles, this is a dish you’ll be seeking out over and over again.

Carpaccio di Tonna (Tuna Carpaccio) at Yolan

403 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 231-0405

Hours: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Tuesday

It’s worth mentioning that Yolan (located in the lobby of the chic Joseph Hotel) is a dining experience you won’t soon forget. Michelin-starred Chef Tony Mantuano delivers a dose of exquisite Italian cuisine to Music City, from the spectacular tasting menu to expert wine pairings. Topping that list is the Carpaccio di Tonna, an authentic, thinly shaved tuna that wows with every bite. Accented by fermented spring onion, crispy polenta, and the delicate flavors of bottarga, you’ll be dreaming about it long after you leave the restaurant.

Spicy Crab Noodles at Two Ten Jack

1900 Eastland Ave #105, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 454-2731

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday

Prepare to be addicted. The Spicy Crab Noodles at East Nashville’s Two Ten Jack are undoubtedly a fan favorite and for good reason. An elevated yet approachable crab butter “no-broth ramen” with subtle flavors, the noodles balance out the heat and bring out the flavor of the sweet red crab meat and tobanjan, a spicy paste filled with umami. As a follow-up, you can’t go wrong with any sashimi or yakitori, and the “JFC” (Japanese fried chicken) is a must-try.

Barbecued Octopus at The Optimist

1400 Adams St, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 709-3156

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’re a seafood aficionado, The Optimist should be at the top of your dining experience bucket list. The Germantown restaurant from Ford Fry and Ryder Zetts delivers an impeccable meal every time. The reality is that you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, from the smoked fish chowder to the parchment-wrapped grouper, but the octopus is a fan favorite that will leave you stunned into satisfied silence. To be clear, every iteration of this dish, which changes seasonally, is a winner. However, the most recent version is particularly astounding: A perfectly barbecued portion of octopus accompanied by “Texas caviar” (blackeyed peas, jalapeño, bell pepper, cilantro, and various other fresh ingredients) and a gorgeous jalapeño ranch dressing that will have you swooning.

Wood-Roasted Oysters at Henrietta Red

1200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 490-8042

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A brunch at Henrietta Red is a treat no matter what you order, but there’s just something about the wood-roasted oysters. Two different variations offer you a chance to taste two completely different flavor profiles from Chef Julia Sullivan — one with green curry and the other with garlic, sourdough breadcrumbs, and “tonnato,” an Italian condiment that makes mayonnaise seem pedestrian. Fair warning, this delicious duo may make it tough to choose a favorite!

Lobster Roll Sliders at Jacqueline

1400 Adams St, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 709-3156

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The menu at Jacqueline is small but mighty. Sidle up to the patio bar outside of The Optimist for some al fresco dining, including delicious shaved ice cocktails and some of the best seafood around. The tuna poke and ceviche with chimichurri are both something to write home about, but the lobster slider will have you dreaming of a New England seaside vacation. Accompanied by a side of perfectly seasoned hand-cut fries, it’s the ideal snack as you play lawn games and sip an icy libation!

Usuzukuri at O-Ku

81 Van Buren St, Nashville, TN 37208 • (629) 900-0021

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Usuzukuri at O-Ku may look simple, but the depth of flavor is anything but. And while the name of the dish may be tough to pronounce, you might find yourself saying it several times over when you can’t resist ordering more. Thin slices of salmon sashimi wade in a light and tangy mixture of sake and truffle ponzu sauce with a hint of wasabi and black lava salt, topped with microgreens. Each bite practically melts in your mouth, making it well worth a trip to experience it!

California White Sturgeon Caviar and Oysters at The Continental

1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 622-3225

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Sitting pretty in the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the Nashville Yards development, Sean Brock’s newest restaurant, The Continental, is already making a splash in the Music City restaurant scene. The highly anticipated new hotspot celebrated its official grand opening on May 28, merging classic dishes and seasonally inspired cuisine for an impressive menu that boasts dishes such as pâté en croute and a prime rib cart service. For a transcendental starter that will have you simply giddy, try the California White Sturgeon Caviar and Oysters, composed of Atlantic oysters with Pernod glace, Flamingo spinach, celery, and White Sturgeon caviar. Not to mention, the dish is an Instagram-worthy feast for the senses.

Smoked Fish Dip at Marsh House

401 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Whether you’re headed to The Gulch for a staycation or an evening of shopping and nightlife, a stop at Marsh House for the smoked fish dip is in order. Infused with pickled shallots and served with toast, you’ll be cleaning your plate in no time.

Georges Bank Scallops at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

590 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 238-2359

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you haven’t yet been to the colossal Fifth and Broad complex, there are plenty of boutiques and dining opportunities to strike your fancy. But if great seafood is what you’re after, Eddie V’s is unquestionably the place to be. A seafood-centric spot with restaurant locations across the country, there are certainly plenty of wonderful options to choose from. But if the Georges Bank Scallops tempt you, follow your gut (or your refined palate, as the case may be). Impeccably seared scallops are topped with colorful citrus, roasted almonds, and brown butter to create a light and refreshing entrée that’s perfect for summer dining.

Enjoy your seafood adventures!

