With cooler temperatures in full swing, we’re beginning our transition to the holiday season. Whether you’re looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, experience live music, or attend a fundraiser, there’s plenty of fun to be had this month. We’ve rounded up our favorite local events taking place this November. Take a look!

25 Nashville Events & Happenings: November 2021

November 1 – 5, 2021: Nashville Design Week

Nashville Design Week returns November 1-5 to showcase Music City’s top design talent in architecture, interior design, fashion, graphic design, and more. This year’s events include panel discussions, workshops, and tours that are in-person, virtual, and hybrid. Plus, new this year is Now and When: Love Letters to Nashville, a one-of-a-kind exhibition that takes place at Gray & Dudley through Tuesday, November 30. Select events are free to attend, while paid events begin at $5. nashvilledesignweek.org

November 1 & 15, 2021: Third and Home Monday Night Football Watch Parties

Head to Third and Home, Germantown’s bar with a ballpark, for Monday Night Football watch parties. Doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour before the 7:15 p.m. kickoff. Attendees can enjoy buy-four-get-the-fifth-free on Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer all night long. On Monday, November 1, the New York Giants take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Monday, November 15, the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers. The events are free to attend. thirdandhome.com

November 4 – 6, 2021: Next Generation of Classical Musicians

Join the Nashville Symphony, Giancarlo Guerrero, Aalia Hanif, and Bernard Ekwuazi for the Next Generation of Classical Musicians at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on November 4-6. The program includes François Borne’s “Fantaisie Brillante,” Lars-Erik Larsson’s “Concertino for Trombone and String Orchestra,” and Richard Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos Symphony-Suite.” Tickets start at $40. Thursday’s performance begins at 7 p.m., and performances on Friday and Saturday start at 8 p.m. nashvillesymphony.org

November 5, 2021 – January 30, 2022: Medieval Bologna: Art for a University City

As the first museum exhibition in the U.S. to focus on medieval art made in the Italian city of Bologna, Medieval Bologna: Art for a University City includes nearly 70 objects from the mid-1200s to 1400. The exhibit includes everything from the first great flowering of manuscript illumination in Bologna to the beginnings of the construction and decoration of the Basilica of San Petronio in the city’s Piazza Maggiore. The exhibit opens at the Frist Art Museum on Friday, November 5, and runs through Sunday, January 30. Admission is free for Frist Art Museum members, and non-member adult tickets are $15. fristartmuseum.org

November 5 – 7, 2021: Radnor Lake Art Show & Sale

Friends of Radnor Lake and The Chestnut Group host their biannual art show and sale on November 5-7. The exhibit, Love the Land, Love the Lake, includes original paintings of the scenes of Radnor Lake painted en plein air. The art show can be viewed at the Radnor Lake Walter Criley Visitor Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Proceeds from the event benefit the Radnor Lake State Natural Area. radnorlake.org

November 6, 2021: Conservancy Gala: Reflections of Light

The annual Conservancy Gala hosted by Centennial Park Conservancy celebrates the past and future of the Parthenon, Centennial Park, and Nashville. This year’s theme is ‘Reflections of Light,’ and the 2021 event chairs are Dee Patel and Vickie Mertz. Reservations are $500 per person. conservancyonline.com

November 6 & 7, 2021: 4th Annual Mingle & Jingle

Get a head start on your holiday shopping by attending the 4th Annual Mingle & Jingle event in historic downtown Franklin on Saturday, November 6, and Sunday, November 7. The event includes special discounts, delicious treats, and holiday music. Participating stores include Riverside Franklin, Franklin Bakehouse, Landmark Booksellers, The Coffee House, and more. The event is free to attend. facebook.com

November 6, 13, 20, & 27, 2021: Yoga on The Lawn

Join E+ROSE Wellness Company every Saturday in November for an outdoor power vinyasa yoga class at 9:30 a.m. All classes are $10, and participants receive 10% off of an E+ROSE menu item post-yoga. Classes are held at 10 Lea Avenue. eandrose.com

November 7, 2021: Tennessee Bridal & Wedding Expo

The Tennessee Bridal & Wedding Expo returns to the Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday, November 7. The event hosts an incredible lineup of wedding professionals, from bakeries to catering companies, bands and musicians, florists, hair and makeup artists, photographers, and more. Admission is free with online registration, and tickets are $10 at the door. The event begins at 1 p.m. bridalshowstn.com

November 9, 2021: Louise Erdrich, author of The Sentence, in conversation with Ann Patchett

Parnassus Books and HarperCollins welcome Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning author Louise Erdrich on Tuesday, November 9, at 7 p.m. During this virtual event, Louise discusses her new book, The Sentence, with fellow author and co-owner of Parnassus Books Ann Patchett. Tickets begin at $32 and include a hardcover copy of Louise’s book. parnassusbooks.net

November 9, 2021: Stories At The Station

Head to The Union Station Nashville Yards on the second Tuesday of every month for its Stories At The Station event. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nashville’s best songwriters take the stage as attendees enjoy local cocktails, drafts, wine, delicious small bites and entrées, and decadent desserts from ERGO — the hotel’s new restaurant and bar. Plus, take in the beauty of the 120-year-old lobby, which was named one of the “Most Instagrammable Hotel Lobbies in the World” by House Beautiful. unionstationhotelnashville.com

November 9 & 10, 2021: E.J. Sain Jewelry Buying Event

Nashville jewelry store E.J. Sain invites you to sell your fine diamonds, colored stones, and gold and platinum jewelry for immediate payment on Tuesday, November 9, and Wednesday, November 10. The store is seeking estate and inherited jewelry as well as pieces by Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany, and other fine makers. This is an excellent opportunity to bring in jewelry pieces that no longer fit your lifestyle or that you simply no longer wish to keep. Pieces are assessed by two representatives from a New York firm specializing in high-end estate jewelry. Appointments are required and can be made by emailing [email protected]. ejsain.com

November 10, 2021: Answering the Unknown: Home Buying + Selling From Start to Finish

Fear of the unknown can be overwhelming — especially when it comes to buying and selling a home. On Wednesday, November 10, RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group hosts an event that gives you the resources to navigate the real estate roadblocks that could be standing between you and the life you envision. The event answers questions like “How can I compete with an all-cash offer in this market?”, “Will I even be able to find a home if I sell my current home?”, “What if my home needs upgrading before it is ready to sell?”, and “What if my new home won’t be ready until after I sell my current home?”. Speakers include Larissa Farley of RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, Dalip Jaggi of Revive Concierge, Jordan Allender of Guaranteed Rate, Ken Sircy of Ribbon, and Steven Disser of Greater Nashville Title, LLC. eventbrite.com

November 11, 2021: Fisk Jubilee Singers at Ryman Auditorium

In honor of the group’s 150th anniversary, the Fisk Jubilee Singers are scheduled to host a benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. Special musical guests include Dr. Bobby Jones, Jason Eskridge, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby, and more. Tickets begin at $46.50. (Note: The Ryman Auditorium requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative lab-administered COVID-19 test that is taken 72 hours before the show.) ryman.com

November 11 – 13, 2021: OZ Arts Nashville Presents Infinitely Yours and Myth & Infrastructure

Los Angeles-based animator, director, designer, and performer Miwa Matreyek brings Infinitely Yours and Myth & Infrastructure to OZ Arts Nashville on November 11-13. The pieces include an original score performed live by composer and musician Morgan Sorne. Tickets begin at $20, and performances start at 8 p.m. (Note: OZ Arts Nashville requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that is taken 72 hours before the show.) ozartsnashville.org

November 11 – 14, 2021: Ragtime

Set in the turn of the 20th century, Ragtime tells the stories of three unique American families — a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician. Together, they confront wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America. Tickets for the musical begin at $50, and performance times vary based on the day. nashvillerep.org

November 12 & 13, 2021: NPL Literary Award Weekend

Join the Nashville Public Library Foundation on Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13, for a series of events to celebrate the 18th Annual Literary Award Weekend. The weekend kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a patrons’ party at the main library in downtown Nashville, and tickets begin at $850 per person. The fun continues at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a free public lecture from Colson Whitehead at Martin Luther King Jr. High School. The literary gala begins at 6:30 p.m. at the main library, and tickets are $650 per person. nplf.org

November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022: A Country Christmas

Celebrate Christmas the Nashville way at Gaylord Opryland Resort’s annual ‘A Country Christmas’ event. Explore acres of twinkling lights and decorations along with other exciting holiday activities, shows, and events — from ice tubing and ice skating to The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Christmas in Tennessee” dinner show. New this year is Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™, where guests are invited into a multi-sensory experience to prepare for Santa’s arrival and help save Christmas. Events like the Christmas lights, Christmas fountain show, and Wildlife Rescue are free to attend, and ticketed events begin at $4.99. The fun kicks off Friday, November 12, and runs through Sunday, January 2. christmasatgaylordopryland.marriott.com

November 13, 2021: 17th Annual Hike for Homelessness

Hike for families experiencing homelessness on Saturday, November 13, at Edwin Warner Park. Hike for Safe Haven is a family-friendly event that includes hikes on two paved trails, food, live music, and children’s activities. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public. However, hikers who donate $35 or more receive a T-shirt. A virtual option is also available if you’re unable to attend the in-person event. classy.org

November 17, 2021: Anne Byrn, author of A New Take on Cake, in conversation with Mary Hance

Parnassus Books welcomes Anne Byrn on Wednesday, November 17, at 6:30 p.m. During this event, Anne discusses her book A New Take on Cake with Mary Hance (aka “Ms. Cheap”). The event is free to attend and takes place at Parnassus Books. In addition to the discussion, Parnassus Books encourages attendees to bring donations for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. (Note: Registration is required to attend this event.) parnassusbooks.net

November 20, 2021: Interior Anthology’s Makers’ Market

As an interior design firm, Interior Anthology has a passion for handmade, quality products. Its annual makers’ market gives businesses a chance to showcase their work, market themselves further, and attract new clientele — all while providing unique holiday gifts. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, November 20, at 10 a.m. at Interior Anthology’s emporium. interioranthology.com

November 20 – January 9, 2022: Holiday LIGHTS

Cheekwood’s annual Holiday LIGHTS is back again to help get you in the holiday spirit. From Saturday, November 20, through Sunday, January 9, the gardens are decorated from top to bottom in twinkling lights. Tickets start at $19 for non-member adults and are free for members during the day. cheekwood.org

November 21, 2021: Harpeth Hills Flying Monkey Marathon

Head to the beautiful and historic Percy Warner Park on Sunday, November 21, for the Harpeth Hills Flying Monkey Marathon. The 26.2-mile race celebrates the joys and pain of running as the course winds through dense woods and rolling hills. A half-marathon option also takes place on Sunday, November 14. The marathon begins at 8 a.m. While regular registration is full, runners can sign up through a “charity entry” for $262, which includes a $180 donation to Friends of Warner Parks. harpethhillsmarathon.com

November 23, 2021: Tracy Lawrence’s Mission:Possible Turkey Fry Benefit Concert

On Tuesday, November 23, country singers Tracy Lawrence, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, and Lainey Wilson take the stage at Assembly Food Hall’s Skydeck, Nashville’s largest rooftop and open-air music venue. The benefit concert supports Tracy Lawrence’s Mission:Possible, a nonprofit organization that supports and raises awareness for the homeless population in Middle Tennessee and beyond. Tickets start at $30, and the concert begins at 5 p.m. eventbrite.com

November 27, 2021: Bright Saturdays: Small Business Saturday

Join Judith Bright for the final installment of Bright Saturdays on November 27. Head to the 12South or Franklin location for drinks, bites, swag, music, and themed fun. The November event is a Small Business Saturday celebration! Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. judithbright.com

Happy November, Nashville!

