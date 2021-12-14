Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Whether you’re looking for a pre-party tasting menu or a full-blown open bar ’til the wee hours of 2022, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our guide to dinners, concerts, events, and parties in Nashville this New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31, 2021) through New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1, 2022).

40+ Ways to Spend New Year’s Eve in Nashville: Welcome 2022!

DINNER

Adele’s

Beginning at 5 p.m., Adele’s in The Gulch offers a special a la carte dinner menu, sparkling wine, and two New Year’s Eve cocktails. Party favors are also available, and attendees can watch the ball drop on television in the bar dining room. The restaurant also hosts a New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch at 10:30 a.m. and a New Year’s Day dinner at 5 p.m. Reservations for all events can be made HERE.

Church & Union

Church & Union is one of Nashville’s newer culinary hotspots, and they’re celebrating the start of 2022 with a delicious three-course menu. With seatings at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy champagne in addition to their meal. Reservations begin at $80 and can be made HERE.

Earnest Bar & Hideaway

In addition to a delicious four-course prix fixe menu and optional wine and cocktail pairings, Earnest Bar & Hideaway includes a complimentary champagne toast with each meal. Reservations can be made for $150 per person by calling (615) 915-1715 or clicking HERE.

Ellington’s Restaurant at The Fairlane Hotel

Ring in the new year at the Fairlane Hotel! Head to Ellington’s for the evening and enjoy a special four-course tasting menu and a midnight champagne toast for $109 per person. Reservations can be made for one to four people HERE.

etc.

Join Chef Deb Paquette at etc. in Green Hills for a special New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. In lieu of the restaurant’s regular menu, guests can enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu with optional wine pairings, beginning at $90 per person. Reservations can be made HERE or by calling (615) 988-0332.

Etch

Looking for a delicious spot downtown to dine before the parties heat up? Head to Etch to enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu for $110 per person. Additional wine and bubbly pairings are also available to add to your meal. Make your reservations HERE.

Geist

Geist is a small, independently owned restaurant in Germantown, and they’re celebrating the arrival of 2022 with a delicious five-course menu and full bar service all night. Reservations can be made for $95 per person HERE.

The GOAT Germantown

Kick off 2022 at the lively and spacious GOAT in Germantown. The ticketed dinner party includes a chef-inspired New Year’s Eve menu, reserved seating, a welcome drink of your choice, a champagne toast at midnight, music, and party favors. Tickets are $75 per person HERE.

Miel

West Nashville’s French restaurant Miel offers a delicious five-course meal to usher in the new year. For $100 a person, the menu includes oyster stew, scallop crudo, a warm winter salad, royal red shrimp risotto or duck roulade, and pavlova. Details about wine pairings and the champagne bar are yet to be announced, so stay tuned! Reservations can be made for one to four people HERE.

Saint Stephen

Celebrate the start of 2022 with Chef RJ Cooper and Saint Stephen as they present a specially curated seven-course meal. Prepaid reservations are $150 per person and can be made HERE. Secret Society New Year’s Eve seatings are also available at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. for $175 and $325 per person, respectively.

Sinema

Sinema offers a five-course prix fixe menu with dishes like cauliflower truffle arancini, lobster ravioli, chicken kiev, and spiced and seared tuna. Premium wine, champagne, and whiskey are also available upon request. Reservations are $125 per person and can be made HERE.

The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club

East Nashville’s The Fox Bar hosts two New Year’s Eve seatings at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Attendees can fill up on delicious charcuterie and enjoy cocktails before hitting the town to ring in 2022. Reservations are $20 per person and include a complimentary champagne toast. Click HERE to reserve your spot.

The Optimist

Offering a five-course prix fixe menu, The Optimist celebrates the new year with a special menu from Chef Ryder Zetts. Wine pairings are also available to add on to your meal. Dinner reservations begin at $125 per person and can be made HERE.

The Southern Steak & Oyster + The Southernaire Market

The Southern Steak & Oyster and The Southernaire Market unveil two tasty Southern dinners on New Year’s Eve. For $150 per person, attendees can enjoy a five-course dinner by Chef Chris Blalock, a four-course tasting with Woodford Reserve, and a champagne toast. The menu highlights 10 symbols of luck and good fortune to ring in the new year. Click HERE to reserve your spot. In addition, Chef Mike Dentzel hosts a four-course dinner that includes oysters, butternut squash soup, salmon, and more. Reservations for this dinner can be made HERE for $78 per person.

The Twelve Thirty Club

The Twelve Thirty Club is one of Music City’s newer dining experiences, and to celebrate the new year, the dining hotspot serves a four-course prix fixe menu in its Supper Club and The Honky Tonk. The Supper Club’s menu is inspired by classic steakhouse dishes, while The Honky Tonk serves food in addition to hosting live music. For lighter fare and signature cocktails, The Lounge and The Terrace offer an intimate spot for couples and smaller groups. If you prefer to just enjoy cocktails and drinks, both the ‘elevated’ Honky Tonk and The Rooftop offer just that. To learn more about all the NYE happenings at The Twelve Thirty Club, click HERE.

Yolan at The Joseph

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Joseph. Yolan, the hotel’s fine Italian restaurant, hosts an eight-course dinner that’s been expertly crafted by Chef Tony Mantuano and wine expert Cathy Mantuano. Dishes include caviar, foie gras, lobster, uni, truffle, and wagyu. In addition to delicious food, attendees can enjoy live music from Damien Horne and a four-piece band. Reservations are $495 per person and can be made HERE.

DINNER + PARTY

Aloha 2021 at The Hart

Enjoy a Pacific-Rim-inspired meal at The Hart‘s Aloha 2021 New Year’s Eve dinner. The five-course pairing menu from Chef Michael Gibson is $99 per person and includes scallion pancakes, a shaved Brussels salad, vegetable miso soup, and a yaki course with hapa rice. The event also includes live music from a DJ and an exciting after-party. Click HERE to reserve your spot!

A Rare Evening, Well Done: A New Year’s Eve Dining Engagement at Bourbon Steak

This over-the-top NYE affair at Bourbon Steak combines delicious entrées, decadent desserts, panoramic views of downtown Nashville, an eye-level view of the fireworks at midnight, wines from around the world, and more! The first seating begins at 5 p.m. and is $195 per person, and the second seating begins at 7:30 p.m. and is $275 per person. To learn more and see the menus, click HERE.

Church & Union New Year’s Eve Party

To celebrate the start of a new year, Church & Union offers a delicious buffet, live music from an on-site DJ, a lively dance floor, a champagne toast at midnight, a live countdown to midnight, and festive party favors. The event also includes an open bar with house liquor, beer, and wine. The fun begins at 10:30 p.m., and tickets start at $125 and can be purchased HERE.

F.A.F. @ Lockeland Table

F.A.F. (Fancy As **** ) returns this Near Year’s Eve at one of our most-loved East Nashville eateries, Lockeland Table. Guests can expect oysters, caviar, pelmeni, vegetarian options, a champagne bar, and specialty cocktails. Wood-fired pizzas and tacos are also served later in the evening. The fun kicks off at 7 p.m., and tickets are $225 per person. Call (615) 228-4864 to make reservations.

Studio 51: A New Year’s Eve Experience

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Nashville hosts a special 1970s- and Area 51-themed dinner on New Year’s Eve. Put on your best bell-bottoms and enjoy a delicious four-course meal from Chef Ryan Lachaine. Be sure to stick around after dinner for live entertainment, dancing, and cosmic cocktails. Reservations can be made for $75 per person HERE.

The Rooftop Lounge at Bobby Hotel

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Campy Bobby yet, New Year’s Eve is the perfect opportunity to do so! The winter pop-up experience includes Nashville’s only rooftop ice skating rink, snacks, libations, personal campfires, and a 1970s camper-inspired lounge in a retrofitted 1956 Scenicruiser. Ice skating admission is $10 per person, and igloo reservations require a $300 food and beverage minimum. Click HERE to make a reservation. (Note: The ’70s camper lounge only accepts walk-ins.)

PARTY PARTY PARTY

Area 51: An Out-Of-This-World New Year’s Eve

If you’ve already got dinner covered and are just looking to enjoy some dancing and drinks, head to The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Nashville for a night of cosmic fun, an open bar, light bites, and stunning skyline views. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., and standing room tickets are $150 per person. Click HERE to reserve your spot.

Bottoms Up Bottle Cap!

Ring in the new year at 12South’s Bottle Cap! The celebration includes music from an on-site DJ, a disco ball, complimentary drinks, and 14 large televisions that show the ball dropping at midnight. Tickets are $10 per person HERE. You can also reserve a table for four or six of your friends that includes an appetizer, a bottle of champagne, drink tickets, and a complimentary champagne toast.

FGL House New Year’s Eve Party

Beginning at 7 p.m., FGL House’s New Year’s Eve party offers live music on all three floors in addition to a nighttime DJ. The bar also serves lunch and dinner until 9 p.m. Tickets start at $45 HERE.

FT Live & Studio Tenn Present: NEW YEAR’S EVE!

The Harpeth and the Franklin Theatre are partnering up to host a night full of live entertainment, dancing, food, and drinks. The celebration begins with live music from Patrick Cassidy, John Mark McGaha, and Jackie Burns at the Franklin Theatre. Guests can then make their way to The Harpeth for an exclusive after-party complete with dancing, entertainment, a premium bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a midnight champagne toast. The Franklin Theatre performance begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $110. The Harpeth after-party begins at 10 p.m., and tickets start at $280. Click HERE to reserve your spot.

Jason Aldean’s New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in 2022 at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. The celebration includes live music all night, party favors, rooftop views, and music from DJ Donnie D. The party begins at 6 p.m., and tickets can be purchased HERE, starting at $75. The bar also serves lunch and dinner until 9 p.m.

L.A. Jackson’s Midnight Hour

Thompson Hotel’s well-loved rooftop destination hosts a ’90s-themed Midnight Hour extravaganza that includes an open bar, a champagne toast at midnight, late-night eats, and live music. The fun begins at 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased for $275 HERE.

Luke Bryan’s New Year’s Eve Party

Kick the dust up at Luke’s 32 Bridge. Complete with dancing, live music, party favors, and a midnight countdown, this is a can’t miss NYE celebration. General admission tickets are $55, and the party begins at 6 p.m. Lunch and dinner are also served until 8 p.m. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Midnight Blue at Denim

Ring in the new year 21 stories above downtown Nashville at Denim, The Joseph’s rooftop bar. The fun begins at 9 p.m. with live music and craft cocktails featuring La Luna mezcal, Gran Dovejo tequila, and Gustoso rum. Tickets are $160 per person and include two drink tickets, a midnight tequila toast, and a departure gift. Click HERE to reserve your spot.

Miranda Lambert’s New Year’s Eve — Only Prettier

Head to Broadway’s first female-owned bar to enjoy live music, sweeping views of downtown Nashville, and more NYE fun. Tickets start at $100, and a VIP bar pass is also available for $250 that includes a private upstairs bar and a complimentary welcome cocktail. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m., and tickets are available HERE.

Nashville Big Bash on Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall

For the first time in history, Nashville’s legendary NYE bash is being televised nationally on CBS, and Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall offers exclusive, intimate access to all of the fun. The event begins at 6 p.m. and includes standing room access, a welcome cocktail, and one glass of champagne for a midnight toast. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased HERE.

New Year’s Bash at Collective615

Put on your best black, white, or gold cocktail attire and head to Collective615 to ring in the new year. The all-inclusive event includes a bar, food from Peace Love & Grub, entertainment by DJ CropTopTot, and a champagne toast. The party begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $125 HERE.

New Year’s Eve at Acme Feed & Seed

Acme Feed & Seed‘s New Year’s Eve celebration includes live music, classy craft cocktails, and more. The fun begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $50. VIP packages are also available for the second and third floors as well as the rooftop. Packages include access to a reserved seating area, party favors, and a champagne toast. Bands are yet to be announced, so stay tuned for details! Tickets can be purchased HERE.

New Year’s Eve at W Nashville

Ring in 2022 at W Nashville and its Swan Lake-themed private rooftop party at PROOF. The celebration is open to hotel guests who purchase a special VIP package. In addition to an open bar and light food, attendees can enjoy a midnight toast, one-of-a-kind views of Nashville’s downtown fireworks show, music from DJ Rod Youree, and performances from ballerinas and acrobats. VIP packages also include hotel accommodations, breakfast at The Dutch, free overnight parking, late checkout, and a welcome package with party favors. For a more intimate experience, you can also purchase tickets to Grant Fisher’s performance in the hotel’s speakeasy Speaker Room. Packages begin at $899 per night, and reservations can be made HERE.

Noelle’s Roaring into ’22 New Year’s Eve Celebration

Noelle is throwing a rockin’ New Year’s Eve party. Get down to tunes from Peabody Rocke as you enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, a midnight balloon drop, and special party favors. The Roaring ‘20s-themed celebration begins at 9 p.m. with an open bar that continues until 1 a.m., and cocktail attire with 1920s’ inspiration is encouraged. Tickets are $250 and can be purchased HERE.

NYE Masquerade Ball

What better way to celebrate the start of 2022 than by attending a glamorous and extravagant masquerade ball? Fable Lounge’s NYE Masquerade Ball includes delicious libations, champagne toasts, preferred seating, and a gift. The event begins at 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased starting at $50 HERE.

Redneck Riviera’s New Year’s Eve

Head to Redneck Riviera on New Year’s Eve for a night of live music, a champagne toast, light appetizers, desserts, and party favors. Plus, owner John Rich is slated to take the stage later in the evening! While general admission tickets are sold out, you can still purchase VIP tickets starting at $400 HERE. The fun begins at 8 p.m.

Tequila Cowboy New Year’s Eve Party

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Broadway-style at Tequila Cowboy and WannaBs. The celebration includes live music, karaoke, and party favors. The event kicks off at 6 p.m., and tickets can be purchased for $35 HERE.

Turning Back Time New Year’s Eve Party

Travel back in time to the 1970s at Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown’s Turning Back Time New Year’s Eve Party. The evening includes vinyl record DJing, a midnight champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, and drinks. The evening begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $200 HERE.

FREE FUN

Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Nashville’s main New Year’s Eve bash is a must-attend event. This year’s celebration includes all of the usual fun — from the midnight Music Note Drop to live music and fireworks. The 2021 event is hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones and includes performers like Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, and more. If you can’t make it to the in-person event, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is also televised on CBS starting at 7 p.m. (SB TIP: If you’re attending the in-person event, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required.) More information can be found HERE.

CONCERTS

7th Annual New Year’s Day with Langhorne Slim & Friends

In its seventh year, Sean Scolnick (aka Langhorne Slim) and friends take the City Winery stage on New Year’s Day. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased HERE. (SB TIP: Attendees are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.)

NYE Show Featuring Briana Tyson & Friends

Join singer-songwriter Briana Tyson and other Nashville musicians as they perform at The Listening Room Cafe on New Year’s Eve. Attendees can enjoy a delicious meal while listening to live music from the city’s best up-and-coming talent. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased for $15 HERE.

NYE! With DJ Russ Pollard

Analog at Hutton Hotel hosts an extensive midnight celebration thanks to electric DJ Russ Pollard. The 21-and-up event includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and the option to upgrade to a VIP package, which includes appetizers, balcony access with a private bar, early entry, party favors, and more. General admission doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets begin at $25 HERE.

SB TIP: The Hutton Hotel also offers a special New Year’s Eve package, which includes a two-night stay in Penthouse East or Penthouse West, a champagne welcome, party favors, two VIP tickets to Analog’s NYE Bash, a Rockstar Rider, and a $25 food and beverage credit. Click HERE to book your stay.

Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show returns to the Ryman stage on New Year’s Eve at 9 p.m. with special guest Keb’ Mo’. Tickets begin at $59.50 and can be purchased HERE.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Brooklyn Bowl rings in 2022 with the help of St. Paul & The Broken Bones. The eight-piece soul band comes from Birmingham, AL, and is slated to take the stage with The Medium. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $55 HERE. You can also purchase a NYE Bowling Lane Package HERE, which starts at $300 and includes access to one bowling lane for three hours for up to eight people. (SB TIP: This is an 18-and-up event, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required.)

“The Get Down” with The Wooten Brothers

The famous Wooten Brothers perform at Rudy’s Jazz Room at 9 p.m. The event also includes New Orleans-themed hors d’oeuvres, a champagne midnight toast, and a photo booth. Tickets begin at $69 and can be purchased HERE.

Y2K Madness: The Ultimate New Year’s Party

Dance and sing along to all your favorite ’90s music this New Year’s Eve at Mercy Lounge. Plus, we love a good excuse to dress in theme for a big night out. The show begins at 10 p.m., and tickets can be purchased starting at $30 HERE. (SB TIP: A negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination is required to attend this event.)

Happy New Year, Nashville!

