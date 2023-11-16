Updated November 2023 by Brianna Goebel
From full-on Thanksgiving Day feasts to coffee shops, we’ve rounded up a list of Nashville restaurants open on Thanksgiving. In particular, Nashville’s fabulous hotel dining scene makes for a delicious list of holiday options to choose from. Nothing wrong with counting a clean kitchen among things to be grateful for this year!
*Businesses within each category are listed in alphabetical order.
COFFEE SHOPS
Whether you’re up and at ’em for a Turkey Trot or just lounging around and watching the parade in pajamas, these spots will provide you with the fuel you need to take on the day.
Drug Store Coffee
Location: Downtown — Noelle, 200 4th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 610-7834
Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu/prices: Regular menu is available
Reservations: Not available
More info: noelle-nashville.com
Killebrew Coffee
Location: Downtown — Thompson Hotel, 401 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001
Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m. to noon
Menu/prices: Regular menu is available
Reservations: Not available
More info: killecoffee.com
The Pink Hermit
Location: Downtown — The Hermitage Hotel, 231 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219
Thanksgiving hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Menu/prices: Regular menu is available
Reservations: Available via Resy
More info: jean-georges.com
THANKSGIVING DAY DINING
We can think of plenty of reasons why dining out on Thanksgiving Day sounds like a great idea — not the least of which is the truly astounding lineup of local restaurants offering special menus for the holiday. No matter what time of day your family prefers to feast, you’re sure to find the perfect fit on this list.
1 Kitchen
Location: Downtown — 1 Hotel Nashville, 710 Demonbreun St., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 432-2203
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 7 p.m.
Menu/prices: Prix fixe, three-course menu, including one cocktail, $89 per person + tax and gratuity
Reservations: Available HERE
More info: 1hotels.com
The 404 Kitchen
Location: The Gulch — 507 12th Ave. S. Floor 2, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 251-1404
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Thanksgiving buffet is $58 per adult, $38 per child (ages 5-12)
Reservations: Available via phone, email, or online
More info: the404nashville.com
Adele’s
Location: The Gulch — 1210 McGavock St., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 988-9700
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Thanksgiving buffet is $58 per adult, $25 for children (ages 5-12)
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: adelesrestaurant.com
Blue Aster
Location: Downtown — Conrad Hotel, 1620 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 327-8005
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Prix fixe menu for $95 per person
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: blueasternashville.com
Carne Mare
Location: The Gulch — W Nashville, 300 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000
Thanksgiving hours: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Prix-fixe menu for $125 per guest and $45 for kids 10 and under
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: carnemarenashville.com
Chauhan Ale & Masala House
Location: The Gulch — 123 12th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 242-8426
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Special menu available
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: chauhannashville.com
Church & Union
Location: Downtown — 201 4th Ave. N. Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 864-0977
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Menu/prices: Three-course prix-fixe menu for $70 per adult and $30 for kids 12 and under
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: churchandunionnashville.com
Commons Club
Location: Midtown — Virgin Hotel, 1 Music Square W., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 808-8888
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 7 p.m.
Menu/prices: Thanksgiving menu for $65 per person
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: virginhotels.com
Drusie & Darr
Location: Downtown — The Hermitage Hotel, 231 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 345-7116
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Menu/prices: Three-course prix-fixe menu for $138 per person and $65 per child 12 and under
Reservations: Available via Resy
More info: thehermitagehotel.com
The Dutch
Location: The Gulch — W Nashville, 300 12th Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000
Thanksgiving hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Menu/prices: Chef’s Harvest Table for $85 per person and $35 for children 10 and under
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: thedutchnashville.com
Ella’s on 2nd
Location: Downtown — 210 Molloy St., Nashville, TN 37201 • (629) 248-9515
Thanksgiving hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Menu/prices: Special menu for $74 per adult and $40 per child (ages 5-12)
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: ellason2nd.com
Halls Chophouse
Location: Broadwest — 1600 West End Ave. Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 246-6000
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Menu/prices: Special menu items, including traditional roasted turkey, Southern fried turkey, and butternut squash soup
Reservations: Available via Resy
More info: hallschophouse.com
Harper’s Steakhouse
Location: Rolling Hill Mill — 2 Lea Ave., Nashville, TN 37210 • (615) 208-6435
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Three-course prix-fixe menu, $70 per person; Family-style meal (minimum of four people), $85 per person; Wine pairings, $62 per person
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: harpers-steakhouse.com
Henley
Location: Midtown — 2023 Broadway Pl., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 340-6378
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 5 p.m.
Menu/prices: Holiday buffet with a carving station, sides, and desserts; $68 per adult and $35 for children 12 and under (children under 3 are free)
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: henleynashville.com
Kitchen Notes
Location: Downtown — Omni Nashville Hotel, 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 761-3700
Thanksgiving hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Menu/prices: Thanksgiving buffet for $75 per adult + $29.95 per child (ages 6-12)
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: kitchennotesnashville.com
Little Fib
Location: Downtown — Renaissance Nashville Hotel, 611 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 493-4050
Thanksgiving hours: Brunch — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dinner — 3 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Menu/prices: Brunch buffet for $65 per person + Family-style dinner for $25 per person
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: littlefibrestaurant.com
The Loveless Cafe
Location: Bellevue — 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221 • (615) 646-9700
Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu/prices: Regular menu available
Reservations: Not available; first-come, first-served basis
More info: lovelesscafe.com
Luogo
Location: The Gulch — 211 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 988-8200
Thanksgiving hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Four-course prix-fixe menu available
Reservations: Available via Resy
More info: luogorestaurant.com
Marsh House
Location: The Gulch — 401 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 7 p.m.
Menu/prices: Four-course pre-fixe menu available
Reservations: Available via Resy
More info: marshhouserestaurant.com
Mere Bulles
Location: Brentwood — 5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 • (615) 467-1945
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Menu/prices: Special menu available for $62.99 for adults, $56.99 for seniors, and $24.99 for kids ages 5 to 12; Additional a la carte sides and salads are available
Reservations: Available by phone
More info: merebulles.com
Mimo Restaurant & Bar
Location: Downtown — Four Seasons Hotel, 100 Demonbreun St., Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 610-6990
Thanksgiving hours: Brunch — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner — 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Menu/prices: Special dishes available + regular brunch/dinner menus
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: mimorestaurant.com
The Mockingbird
Location: The Gulch — 121 12th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 741-9900
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 7:15 p.m.
Menu/prices: Prix-fixe menu for $60 per person and $25 for children
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: mockingbirdnashville.com
Monell’s
Locations: Germantown — 1235 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208; Monell’s at the Manor — 1400 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217
Thanksgiving hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Menu/prices: Special menu available for $28.95 per adult; $16.95 per child ages 4-12 (children 3 and under are free)
Reservations: Not available; first-come, first-served basis
More info: monellstn.com
Mother’s Ruin
Locations: Germantown — 1239 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 953-7317
Thanksgiving hours: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Menu/prices: Regular menu is available
Reservations: Not available
More info: mothersruinnashville.com
The Nashville Grange
Location: Downtown — Grand Hyatt Nashville, 1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 622-1234
Thanksgiving hours: Lunch — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner — 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Menu/prices: Prix fixe menu for $75 per person
Reservations: Available via Resy
More info: thenashvillegrange.com
Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar
Location: Downtown — 401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 505-1562
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Menu/prices: Special first course, entrée, and dessert + regular menu
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: opheliasnashville.com
Puckett’s
Locations: Downtown — 500 Church St., Nashville, TN 37219; Columbia — 15 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401; Franklin — 120 4th Ave. S., Franklin, TN 37064; Murfreesboro — 114 N. Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Menu/prices: All-you-can-eat for $39.99 per adult; $19.99 per child ages 7-12 (children 6 and under are free)
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: puckettsgro.com
The Rutledge
Locations: Downtown — 151 1st Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37201; Cool Springs — 105 International Dr., Franklin, TN 37067
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Menu/prices: Traditional Turkey Plate for $36 + pumpkin cheesecake and bourbon pecan pie for $12 each
Reservations: Available online HERE
More info: therutledge.co
Sadie’s
Location: Edgehill — 1200 Villa Place, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 988-1200
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Mediterranean-inspired buffet for $45 per adult and $20 per child
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: sadiesnashville.com
Stateside Kitchen
Location: Downtown — Dream Hotel, 210 4th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 622-0500
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Three-course prix-fixe menu for $75 per adult and $35 for child
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: dreamhotels.com
Stationairy
Location: Downtown — The Union Station Nashville Yards, 1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 726-1001
Thanksgiving hours: Brunch — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner — 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Menu/prices: Brunch — Smoked Turkey Benedict, dressing cakes, poached farm eggs, cranberry hollandaise, brunch sweet potatoes with curds, tossed in giblet gravy ($23); Dinner — Turkey Porchetta, parsnip and carrot, creamer potato, broccoli rabe, giblet gravy, pomegranate ($38)
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: stationairynashville.com
STK Nashville
Location: The Gulch — 700 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 619-3500
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Menu/prices: Special menu available
Reservations: Available online HERE
More info: stksteakhouse.com
Stompin’ Grounds
Location: Downtown — JW Marriott, 201 8th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (629) 208-8450
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Menu/prices: Holiday buffet for $85 per person (Kids 12 and under receive half off)
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: marriott.com
TENN
Location: Downtown — Holston House, 118 7th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203 • (629) 208-1613
Thanksgiving hours: noon to 6 p.m.
Menu/prices: Three-course meal for $75 per adult and $45 per child (ages 12 and under)
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: tennnash.com
Yolan
Location: Downtown — The Joseph Hotel, 403 4th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 231-0405
Thanksgiving hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Menu/prices: Italian-inspired menu with à la carte and tasting menu options available
Reservations: Available via OpenTable
More info: yolannashville.com
Happy Thanksgiving, Nashville!
**********
Looking for more of the best of Nashville? Check out our StyleBlueprint Guide to Nashville!