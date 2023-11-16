Share with your friends! 136 SHARES Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Updated November 2023 by Brianna Goebel

From full-on Thanksgiving Day feasts to coffee shops, we’ve rounded up a list of Nashville restaurants open on Thanksgiving. In particular, Nashville’s fabulous hotel dining scene makes for a delicious list of holiday options to choose from. Nothing wrong with counting a clean kitchen among things to be grateful for this year!

*Businesses within each category are listed in alphabetical order.

COFFEE SHOPS

Whether you’re up and at ’em for a Turkey Trot or just lounging around and watching the parade in pajamas, these spots will provide you with the fuel you need to take on the day.

Drug Store Coffee

Location: Downtown — Noelle, 200 4th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 610-7834

Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu/prices: Regular menu is available

Reservations: Not available

More info: noelle-nashville.com

Killebrew Coffee

Location: Downtown — Thompson Hotel, 401 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001

Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m. to noon

Menu/prices: Regular menu is available

Reservations: Not available

More info: killecoffee.com

The Pink Hermit

Location: Downtown — The Hermitage Hotel, 231 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219

Thanksgiving hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu/prices: Regular menu is available

Reservations: Available via Resy

More info: jean-georges.com

THANKSGIVING DAY DINING

We can think of plenty of reasons why dining out on Thanksgiving Day sounds like a great idea — not the least of which is the truly astounding lineup of local restaurants offering special menus for the holiday. No matter what time of day your family prefers to feast, you’re sure to find the perfect fit on this list.

1 Kitchen

Location: Downtown — 1 Hotel Nashville, 710 Demonbreun St., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 432-2203

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 7 p.m.

Menu/prices: Prix fixe, three-course menu, including one cocktail, $89 per person + tax and gratuity

Reservations: Available HERE

More info: 1hotels.com

The 404 Kitchen

Location: The Gulch — 507 12th Ave. S. Floor 2, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 251-1404

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Thanksgiving buffet is $58 per adult, $38 per child (ages 5-12)

Reservations: Available via phone, email, or online

More info: the404nashville.com

Adele’s

Location: The Gulch — 1210 McGavock St., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 988-9700

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Thanksgiving buffet is $58 per adult, $25 for children (ages 5-12)

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: adelesrestaurant.com

Blue Aster

Location: Downtown — Conrad Hotel, 1620 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 327-8005

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Prix fixe menu for $95 per person

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: blueasternashville.com

Carne Mare

Location: The Gulch — W Nashville, 300 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000

Thanksgiving hours: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Prix-fixe menu for $125 per guest and $45 for kids 10 and under

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: carnemarenashville.com



Chauhan Ale & Masala House

Location: The Gulch — 123 12th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 242-8426

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Special menu available

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: chauhannashville.com

Church & Union

Location: Downtown — 201 4th Ave. N. Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 864-0977

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu/prices: Three-course prix-fixe menu for $70 per adult and $30 for kids 12 and under

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: churchandunionnashville.com

Commons Club

Location: Midtown — Virgin Hotel, 1 Music Square W., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 808-8888

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 7 p.m.

Menu/prices: Thanksgiving menu for $65 per person

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: virginhotels.com

Drusie & Darr

Location: Downtown — The Hermitage Hotel, 231 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 345-7116

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu/prices: Three-course prix-fixe menu for $138 per person and $65 per child 12 and under

Reservations: Available via Resy

More info: thehermitagehotel.com

The Dutch

Location: The Gulch — W Nashville, 300 12th Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000

Thanksgiving hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu/prices: Chef’s Harvest Table for $85 per person and $35 for children 10 and under

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: thedutchnashville.com

Ella’s on 2nd

Location: Downtown — 210 Molloy St., Nashville, TN 37201 • (629) 248-9515

Thanksgiving hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu/prices: Special menu for $74 per adult and $40 per child (ages 5-12)

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: ellason2nd.com

Halls Chophouse

Location: Broadwest — 1600 West End Ave. Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 246-6000

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu/prices: Special menu items, including traditional roasted turkey, Southern fried turkey, and butternut squash soup

Reservations: Available via Resy

More info: hallschophouse.com

Harper’s Steakhouse

Location: Rolling Hill Mill — 2 Lea Ave., Nashville, TN 37210 • (615) 208-6435

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Three-course prix-fixe menu, $70 per person; Family-style meal (minimum of four people), $85 per person; Wine pairings, $62 per person

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: harpers-steakhouse.com

Henley

Location: Midtown — 2023 Broadway Pl., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 340-6378

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 5 p.m.

Menu/prices: Holiday buffet with a carving station, sides, and desserts; $68 per adult and $35 for children 12 and under (children under 3 are free)

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: henleynashville.com

Kitchen Notes

Location: Downtown — Omni Nashville Hotel, 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 761-3700

Thanksgiving hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Menu/prices: Thanksgiving buffet for $75 per adult + $29.95 per child (ages 6-12)

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: kitchennotesnashville.com

Little Fib

Location: Downtown — Renaissance Nashville Hotel, 611 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 493-4050

Thanksgiving hours: Brunch — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dinner — 3 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Menu/prices: Brunch buffet for $65 per person + Family-style dinner for $25 per person

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: littlefibrestaurant.com

The Loveless Cafe

Location: Bellevue — 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221 • (615) 646-9700

Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu/prices: Regular menu available

Reservations: Not available; first-come, first-served basis

More info: lovelesscafe.com

Luogo

Location: The Gulch — 211 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 988-8200

Thanksgiving hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Four-course prix-fixe menu available

Reservations: Available via Resy

More info: luogorestaurant.com

Marsh House

Location: The Gulch — 401 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 7 p.m.

Menu/prices: Four-course pre-fixe menu available

Reservations: Available via Resy

More info: marshhouserestaurant.com

Mere Bulles

Location: Brentwood — 5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 • (615) 467-1945

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Menu/prices: Special menu available for $62.99 for adults, $56.99 for seniors, and $24.99 for kids ages 5 to 12; Additional a la carte sides and salads are available

Reservations: Available by phone

More info: merebulles.com

Mimo Restaurant & Bar

Location: Downtown — Four Seasons Hotel, 100 Demonbreun St., Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 610-6990

Thanksgiving hours: Brunch — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner — 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Menu/prices: Special dishes available + regular brunch/dinner menus

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: mimorestaurant.com

The Mockingbird

Location: The Gulch — 121 12th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 741-9900

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 7:15 p.m.

Menu/prices: Prix-fixe menu for $60 per person and $25 for children

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: mockingbirdnashville.com

Monell’s

Locations: Germantown — 1235 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208; Monell’s at the Manor — 1400 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217

Thanksgiving hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Menu/prices: Special menu available for $28.95 per adult; $16.95 per child ages 4-12 (children 3 and under are free)

Reservations: Not available; first-come, first-served basis

More info: monellstn.com

Mother’s Ruin

Locations: Germantown — 1239 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 953-7317

Thanksgiving hours: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Menu/prices: Regular menu is available

Reservations: Not available

More info: mothersruinnashville.com

The Nashville Grange

Location: Downtown — Grand Hyatt Nashville, 1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 622-1234

Thanksgiving hours: Lunch — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner — 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Menu/prices: Prix fixe menu for $75 per person

Reservations: Available via Resy

More info: thenashvillegrange.com

Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar

Location: Downtown — 401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 505-1562

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu/prices: Special first course, entrée, and dessert + regular menu

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: opheliasnashville.com

Puckett’s

Locations: Downtown — 500 Church St., Nashville, TN 37219; Columbia — 15 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401; Franklin — 120 4th Ave. S., Franklin, TN 37064; Murfreesboro — 114 N. Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Menu/prices: All-you-can-eat for $39.99 per adult; $19.99 per child ages 7-12 (children 6 and under are free)

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: puckettsgro.com

The Rutledge

Locations: Downtown — 151 1st Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37201; Cool Springs — 105 International Dr., Franklin, TN 37067

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu/prices: Traditional Turkey Plate for $36 + pumpkin cheesecake and bourbon pecan pie for $12 each

Reservations: Available online HERE

More info: therutledge.co

Sadie’s

Location: Edgehill — 1200 Villa Place, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 988-1200

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Mediterranean-inspired buffet for $45 per adult and $20 per child

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: sadiesnashville.com

Stateside Kitchen

Location: Downtown — Dream Hotel, 210 4th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 622-0500

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Three-course prix-fixe menu for $75 per adult and $35 for child

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: dreamhotels.com

Stationairy

Location: Downtown — The Union Station Nashville Yards, 1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 726-1001

Thanksgiving hours: Brunch — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner — 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Menu/prices: Brunch — Smoked Turkey Benedict, dressing cakes, poached farm eggs, cranberry hollandaise, brunch sweet potatoes with curds, tossed in giblet gravy ($23); Dinner — Turkey Porchetta, parsnip and carrot, creamer potato, broccoli rabe, giblet gravy, pomegranate ($38)

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: stationairynashville.com

STK Nashville

Location: The Gulch — 700 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 619-3500

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Menu/prices: Special menu available

Reservations: Available online HERE

More info: stksteakhouse.com

Stompin’ Grounds

Location: Downtown — JW Marriott, 201 8th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (629) 208-8450

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Menu/prices: Holiday buffet for $85 per person (Kids 12 and under receive half off)

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: marriott.com

TENN

Location: Downtown — Holston House, 118 7th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203 • (629) 208-1613

Thanksgiving hours: noon to 6 p.m.

Menu/prices: Three-course meal for $75 per adult and $45 per child (ages 12 and under)

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: tennnash.com

Yolan

Location: Downtown — The Joseph Hotel, 403 4th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 231-0405

Thanksgiving hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu/prices: Italian-inspired menu with à la carte and tasting menu options available

Reservations: Available via OpenTable

More info: yolannashville.com

Happy Thanksgiving, Nashville!

