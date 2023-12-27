Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

At StyleBlueprint, one of our favorite ways to reflect on the previous year is by looking back at some of our most-read articles. From updated neighborhood guides that reflect the rapid change in our communities to our favorite outdoor destinations, these were StyleBlueprint Nashville’s most popular articles of 2023. (You’ll find the year’s most popular article at the bottom of the list!)

She’s Behind Roze Pony, Cafe Roze, AND a New Bar Coming Soon!

We sat down with chef and entrepreneur Julia Jaksic back in March to discuss her beloved Nashville restaurants (which include Cafe Roze and Roze Pony — plus a new bar coming soon to The Arcade) in addition to her unique culinary style and upbringing. You can read our entire Q&A with Julia HERE.

18 Nashville Restaurants Great for Large Groups

A handful of Nashville restaurants are more than happy to accommodate large parties. Whether you’re booking a reservation for a birthday dinner, work party, or large family brunch, we rounded up a list of local eateries that can host groups of 10 or more people — no fee required. To see the complete list, click HERE.

10 Must-Visit Independent Bookstores in Nashville

Few things are as cozy as perusing a bookstore when the weather is cool and crisp … just add a hot drink from your favorite local coffee shop! Whether you’re on the hunt for a new, used, or rare book, Music City is home to plenty of independent bookstores. We rounded up 10 of our favorites HERE.

Your Nashville Brunch Guide by Neighborhood

It’s no secret Nashville is home to a seemingly endless number of delicious brunch options. Earlier this year, we updated our extensive brunch guide. The best part? We broke it down by neighborhood to make deciding where to dine that much easier. From Downtown to Green Hills, East Nashville, and more, HERE is our complete Nashville brunch guide!

Exclusive Sneak Peek of the NEW Factory at Franklin!

The Factory at Franklin received a significant facelift earlier this year, and we got the lowdown on everything new — from restaurants to retail shops. You can read about all of The Factory’s updates HERE.

Members Only: 5 Nashville Private Clubs to Know About

From cigar lounges to social clubs, Nashville is home to five unique members-only clubs. Whether you’re looking for a place to unwind with a handcrafted cocktail or connect with like-minded people, HERE is our list of private clubs you need to know about — each offering some serious perks for its members.

25 Nashville Adult Education Classes to Wake Up Your Brain!

If your New Year’s resolution is to pick up a new hobby, consider looking back at our list of adult education classes. From cooking classes to pottery workshops, fitness classes, and more, there are plenty to choose from — no matter your interest. To see a complete list of options, click HERE.

Direct Flights from Nashville: A Comprehensive Guide!

The Nashville International Airport has been undergoing significant changes for some time, welcoming a slew of new eateries and shops. In addition to these recent developments, BNA has also welcomed a handful of new direct flight options. We rounded up a comprehensive list of direct flights HERE if you’re looking for a quick getaway.

New Nashville Retail Spots to Know

Nashville regularly welcomes a fresh lineup of new retail spots — from brand-new stores to additional locations of longtime favorites. Our ongoing list includes everything from bookstores to jewelry stores, clothing boutiques, and more. See the complete roundup of newly opened retail stores HERE.

Nashville’s 12South Neighborhood: Where to Eat, Shop, and Play

12South is an eight-block neighborhood known for its plethora of shops and eateries. It’s safe to say the bustling area has grown and evolved over the years, and 2023 was no exception. From a look at classic favorites like Edley’s Bar-B-Que and White’s Mercantile to the opening of new shops and restaurants like Ranger Station and Hearts, you can see our complete guide to 12South HERE.

8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville

While Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls, a few are located within driving distance of Nashville. We rounded up eight of our favorites within a two-hour drive from Music City. Take a look at the complete list HERE.

New Nashville Restaurants + Concepts to Try

Last but certainly not least, our monthly installment of new Nashville restaurants is always a hit, highlighting everything from easy grab-and-go options to international cuisine, fine dining, and beyond. With so many fabulous additions to the Music City culinary scene in 2023, we’re excited to see what’s on the horizon for next year. To satisfy your cravings until then, look at some of the restaurants that opened in 2023 HERE.

Thank you for your continued readership, Nashville. We wish you a happy and healthy 2024!

