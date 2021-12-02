Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

‘Tis the season for candy canes, mistletoe, and festive holiday pop-ups with everything from spiked hot cocoa to cozy fireside toasts.

What better place to indulge than at pop-up experiences in our very own Music City? Whether you’re in the mood for lounging in a rooftop igloo while you sip seasonal cocktails, or enjoying some good old-fashioned family fun, Nashville has you covered!

Nashville Holiday Bar & Restaurant Pop-Ups for 2021

Chalet 27 at The Westin Nashville

807 Clark Pl, Nashville, TN 37203 • (629) 800-5070

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Stories above the hustle and bustle of downtown Nashville, Chalet 27 is kicking off the holiday season with a white winter oasis of French and Italian Alps-inspired ski chalet decor. You can also enjoy live music, festive snacks (including fondue!), and an opportunity to appreciate the Nashville skyline while sipping on tasty seasonal cocktails. Lasting well into the New Year, you can reserve your spot at Chalet 27 at The Westin Nashville until February 28, 2022. So, don your scarf and hat, and get ready to toast winter!

Misfit Bar at the Fairlane Hotel

401 Union St, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 988-8511

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Fairlane Hotel has been hitting home runs with its recent series of seasonal penthouse pop-ups, and we continue to wait with bated breath for the next iteration. Autumn’s stunning fall-inspired extravaganza is now the holiday-inspired Misfit Bar, which runs through January 3, 2022, and we’re here for it. Picture an ornament-adorned space with themed cocktails like the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” featuring a red wine blend mulled with cinnamon sticks, star anise, cloves, honey, and brandy, or the festive “Jack Frost,” a frozen espresso martini with whipped cream and peppermint. You can even get a side of Christmas cookies to thoroughly satisfy your sweet tooth!

The Nightmare Before … at Dream Nashville

210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 622-0600

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 1 a.m.; Sunday, noon to midnight

Dream Nashville has transformed into a spooky, merry, good time as The Nightmare Before Christmas takes over the Parlour Bar. Holiday-themed treats and libations abound as they pay homage to Tim Burton’s classic holiday film that melds Halloween and Christmas for an extra dose of festive celebration. No reservations are required.

Reindeer Games at Headquarters Beercade

114 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 942-7436

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday through Sunday, noon to 3 a.m.

The perfect dose of nostalgia, Headquarters Beercade is returning with their fourth annual Christmas pop-up bar, Reindeer Games. You can look forward to everything from throwback arcade games and festive music to themed cocktails and a life-sized sleigh. Plus, the entire bar is decked in lights and decor, making for countless Instagram-worthy photo opportunities around every corner.

Winter Wonderland at City Tap House

204 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 922-4015

Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kicking off the season with a Winter Wonderland Party on Friday, December 3, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., City Tap House offers specialty cocktails, rooftop dining, and heated igloos to keep you warm on even the coldest night. From December 4 on, you can rent igloos for reservations and private parties of four or more, and they’re available on a first-come, first-served basis for smaller parties. For igloo reservations, email [email protected]. Winter Solstice at Grand Hyatt 1000 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 622-1234

Hours: Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. From a cozy indoor ski lodge to a larger-than-life Northern Lights display, Grand Hyatt Nashville’s seasonal pop-up is prepared to wow. Winter Solstice offers a magical experience by the rooftop pool deck with a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis and the Nashville cityscape, too! The menu is seasonally appropriate, with notable features like parsnip soup, solstice salad, and Southern S’mores for dessert. The pop-up is open until February 27. For more information and a full menu, head to wintersolsticenashville.com.

St. Nicky’s at Nicky’s Coal Fired

5026 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 678-4289

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tinsel and Gretel’s Christmas Candy Cottage at Sidebar

401 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (844) 431-2633

Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Sunday through Wednesday

Sidebar‘s seasonal extravaganza is all about sugar and spice and everything nice. The sleek Bode Nashville is hosting the limited-time pop-up bar, Tinsel and Gretel’s Christmas Candy Cottage, featuring themed cocktails, giant confections, and tasty bites from Stoke Live Fire’s open-fire cooking, and plenty of photo ops. Just look for the life-sized gingerbread house, and you’ll know you’ve found it! The event runs every Thursday through Sunday from December 9 through December 26, and tickets are $12 through Eventbrite.

Cheers to the season!