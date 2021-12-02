‘Tis the season for candy canes, mistletoe, and festive holiday pop-ups with everything from spiked hot cocoa to cozy fireside toasts.
What better place to indulge than at pop-up experiences in our very own Music City? Whether you’re in the mood for lounging in a rooftop igloo while you sip seasonal cocktails, or enjoying some good old-fashioned family fun, Nashville has you covered!
Nashville Holiday Bar & Restaurant Pop-Ups for 2021
Chalet 27 at The Westin Nashville
807 Clark Pl, Nashville, TN 37203 • (629) 800-5070
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Stories above the hustle and bustle of downtown Nashville, Chalet 27 is kicking off the holiday season with a white winter oasis of French and Italian Alps-inspired ski chalet decor. You can also enjoy live music, festive snacks (including fondue!), and an opportunity to appreciate the Nashville skyline while sipping on tasty seasonal cocktails. Lasting well into the New Year, you can reserve your spot at Chalet 27 at The Westin Nashville until February 28, 2022. So, don your scarf and hat, and get ready to toast winter!
Misfit Bar at the Fairlane Hotel
401 Union St, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 988-8511
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Fairlane Hotel has been hitting home runs with its recent series of seasonal penthouse pop-ups, and we continue to wait with bated breath for the next iteration. Autumn’s stunning fall-inspired extravaganza is now the holiday-inspired Misfit Bar, which runs through January 3, 2022, and we’re here for it. Picture an ornament-adorned space with themed cocktails like the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” featuring a red wine blend mulled with cinnamon sticks, star anise, cloves, honey, and brandy, or the festive “Jack Frost,” a frozen espresso martini with whipped cream and peppermint. You can even get a side of Christmas cookies to thoroughly satisfy your sweet tooth!
The Nightmare Before … at Dream Nashville
210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 622-0600
Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 1 a.m.; Sunday, noon to midnight
Dream Nashville has transformed into a spooky, merry, good time as The Nightmare Before Christmas takes over the Parlour Bar. Holiday-themed treats and libations abound as they pay homage to Tim Burton’s classic holiday film that melds Halloween and Christmas for an extra dose of festive celebration. No reservations are required.
Reindeer Games at Headquarters Beercade
114 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 942-7436
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday through Sunday, noon to 3 a.m.
The perfect dose of nostalgia, Headquarters Beercade is returning with their fourth annual Christmas pop-up bar, Reindeer Games. You can look forward to everything from throwback arcade games and festive music to themed cocktails and a life-sized sleigh. Plus, the entire bar is decked in lights and decor, making for countless Instagram-worthy photo opportunities around every corner.
Winter Wonderland at City Tap House
204 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 922-4015
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Kicking off the season with a Winter Wonderland Party on Friday, December 3, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., City Tap House offers specialty cocktails, rooftop dining, and heated igloos to keep you warm on even the coldest night. From December 4 on, you can rent igloos for reservations and private parties of four or more, and they’re available on a first-come, first-served basis for smaller parties. For igloo reservations, email [email protected].
Winter Solstice at Grand Hyatt
1000 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 622-1234
Hours: Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
From a cozy indoor ski lodge to a larger-than-life Northern Lights display, Grand Hyatt Nashville’s seasonal pop-up is prepared to wow. Winter Solstice offers a magical experience by the rooftop pool deck with a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis and the Nashville cityscape, too! The menu is seasonally appropriate, with notable features like parsnip soup, solstice salad, and Southern S’mores for dessert. The pop-up is open until February 27. For more information and a full menu, head to wintersolsticenashville.com.
St. Nicky’s at Nicky’s Coal Fired
5026 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 678-4289
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Deck the halls at Nicky’s Coal Fired in The Nations, where “Saint Nicky’s” is bringing out the Christmas spirit in all of us with their first-ever over-the-top holiday pop-up. Adorned with holiday lights, multiple Christmas trees and garlands, and even Santa’s Express train, the space is officially holiday-ready. Running from November 26 through January 1, 2022, you can expect holiday-themed dining, fabulous cocktails such as the Reindeer Royale (prosecco, raspberry, and a snowflake swirl), and a Gingerbread Old Fashioned (bourbon, gingerbread syrup, molasses bitters, and a gingerbread man garnish). Plus, if you’re looking to visit the man in red, Santa (who’s fully vaccinated, of course) will be around for photo ops on December 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Snow Globe at JW Marriott
201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 291-8600
Hours: See website for availability
Music City’s newest and fully immersive holiday experience, Nightscape Presents: ‘Snow Globe’ at JW Marriott, simply dazzles. Beginning on Friday, December 3, Snow Globe transports you into a wintery, multi-sensory, one-of-a-kind adventure that features the sounds of a crackling fire, the scent of pine, and a specialty menu with boozy holiday cocktails and tasty bites. The pop-up runs through December 30 and hosts four ticketed experiences per evening. Additionally, the space is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. if you’re looking to snag some stunning photos and catch a peek at the setup.
Camp Bobby: A Winter PopUp Experience at The Bobby Hotel
230 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 600-5400
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9:30 p.m.
If you’re looking for the perfect place to experience holiday-themed rooftop views, look no further than Camp Bobby. The Rooftop Lounge at the boutique Bobby Hotel transforms into a 1970s camp-inspired extravaganza, complete with an ice skating rink made to look like a frozen pond. Plus, you can enjoy private igloos with “campfire sites.” Grab the perfect Instagram photo, sip a fabulous (and super festive) cocktail, and soak up the spectacular local views. Camp Bobby will take place through February 28, 2022, and reservations are recommended!
Jane’s Hideaway
209 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 942-7809
Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to midnight; closed Monday and Tuesday
The rooftop of Jane’s Hideaway is officially decking the halls! Jane’s On Top has transformed into Candy Cane Jane’s, a winter wonderland pop-up bar that features tons of festive trees and seasonal decor, live music, and holiday libations such as hot cocoa spiked with peppermint vodka. The pop-up is open Wednesday through Sunday until December 24. Let the merry bells keep ringing!
Miracle® at The Pearl Diver
1008 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 988-2265
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
On Dasher, on Dancer, on … stunning and delicious cocktails at Pearl Diver! With holiday pop-ups from one coast to the other, Miracle® is helping us indulge in a little seasonal pizazz with tons of holiday decor and perfectly crafted drinks that boast everything from spiced orange slices to toasted marshmallows. Plus, you can grab a “nice shot” (gingerbread-spiced rye) or a “naughty shot” (cinnamon-spiced bourbon) for a little extra warmth. You can enjoy Pearl Diver’s pop-up through New Year’s Eve. No bah humbug in sight!
Home Alone at Hidden Bar
200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 649-5000
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tinsel and Gretel’s Christmas Candy Cottage at Sidebar
401 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (844) 431-2633
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Sunday through Wednesday
Sidebar‘s seasonal extravaganza is all about sugar and spice and everything nice. The sleek Bode Nashville is hosting the limited-time pop-up bar, Tinsel and Gretel’s Christmas Candy Cottage, featuring themed cocktails, giant confections, and tasty bites from Stoke Live Fire’s open-fire cooking, and plenty of photo ops. Just look for the life-sized gingerbread house, and you’ll know you’ve found it! The event runs every Thursday through Sunday from December 9 through December 26, and tickets are $12 through Eventbrite.
