Savor and sip the last days of summer, upgrade your home decor, and add to your fall wardrobe with our latest FINDS. Whether you are searching for something to take home or a gift for a good friend, we’ve got kitchen finds, local art, self-care picks, and home accessories for days — take a look!

CLOTHES + ACCESSORIES

Half-zip sweatshirt

If you haven’t checked out 12South’s athleisure boutique, crue yet — RUN, don’t walk! (See what we did there?) They have everything from cute, patterned workout sweats to outerwear basics like this fabulously versatile and comfy sweatshirt by Varley. Find this half-zip sweatshirt in charcoal or rose colors for $165 at crue.

Bag

We’re always on the lookout for the perfect statement bag for fall, and Ceri Hoover’s got it. This everyday satchel tote bag is made from the highest quality animal-cruelty-free Italian faux leather and comes in different colors and patterns like zebra, cheetah, and camel. Get yours for $495 at Ceri Hoover to instantly and effortlessly make a statement.

Earrings

We can’t get enough of Ash + Clay’s polymer clay earrings right now, and this duo of neutral colors is *chef’s kiss* for that summer-to-fall wardrobe. Lightweight with stainless steel and hypoallergenic posts, these earrings are mixed, designed, cut, baked, sanded, and assembled by hand in Nashville. Find yours for $39 at SB Shop.

T-shirt

It’s still so important to support the small businesses that make Nashville so Nashville. Great for guys and gals, find this fabulously cute cream and blue graphic tee for $25 at Nashville Hidden Gems.

Blouse

Known as the “Closet Hero” by the designer herself, this wardrobe staple features a classic silhouette with single-button cuffs and a front button closure. The relaxed, breezy, and slightly oversized fit makes this the perfect layering piece to carry us throughout the seasons. Ethically made in Tennessee from 100% cotton, find your new favorite shirt for $198 at Natalie Busby.

Nashville sports T-shirt

Nashville has no shortage of sports teams and sporting events on the schedule throughout the year, so cheer them all on at once with this one T-shirt. We guarantee people all over town will smile and ask you where you got it. Find yours (or give it to another “sports” fan!) for $25 at So Nashville.

ART, FLOWERS, + HOME DECOR

Painting

This stunning piece by Nashville native and Plein Air painter Lauren Ossolinski encapsulates the magic of Radnor Lake in the fall. Titled “Tennessee Pride,” the piece is oil on linen and comes framed in a matte gold floater frame. Purchase this for $600 (or look through all of Lauren’s pieces!) at Nashville Artist Collective.

Decorative box

We can’t get enough of Nashville designer Julie Cavalli’s handmade boxes. Place this exquisite petrified wood and thick acrylic box on any table or shelf to keep jewelry or knick-knacks out of sight. Use it as a candy dish, desk accessory, or in your guest bath. This would also make a great gift for a special someone. Find yours for $125 at Julie Cavalli Studios.

Mums

It’s finally time! Nashville’s beloved bloom purveyor, Flower Mart, has a fabulous selection of mums ready for your table or porch. Find yours in yellow, red, or a mixture of colors (shown below) for $13 at Flower Mart.

Vases

Now that Flower Mart has your mum needs covered, it’s time to talk fresh flowers — and their need for vases! FLWR Shop extends the colored glass trend to vases with their Northern-Lights-inspired Aurora Vase Collection. Mix, match, and layer these vases to highlight your favorite flowers or single stem. Available in clear, blush, amber, olive, sky, or smoke tinted glass, there’s a hue for everyone! Find yours for $35 to $100 at FLWR Shop.

Print

Lauren Michelle Reese is a Nashville-based watercolor flora and fauna artist with seemingly limitless talents. These giclee prints on archival fine art paper are available in so many sizes and designs, it was tough to choose just one! Lauren also paints stunning animal originals for new moms’ nurseries. Get yours directly from Lauren Reese. The 8-by-10-inch print is $25, the 11-by-14-inch is $40, the 16-by-20-inch is $60, and the 18-by-24-inch is $80.

SELF-CARE TIME

Hand cream

There are many reasons this hand cream has more than 2,500 five-star reviews! We’re hand-washing so much these days that it’s important to keep our hands intensely moisturized, and feeling soft and smooth. Always free from icky ingredients, see what all the fuss is about. Find yours for $26 at True Blue Salon.

Candle

Due South, Oak Nashville’s best-seller, is a masculine and feminine mixture of oakmoss, amber, sage, and orange. It’s got that perfect-for-cooler-temps rich, woody base with notes of musk. It’s like taking a hike in the woods from the coziness of your couch. Find your 8-ounce, 40-hour candle for $24 at Oak Nashville.

Potpourri

This locally made Victorian rose autumn potpourri is perfect for the welcome transition into fall and Halloween decor. Although the blend (a variety of rose petals, flower heads/buds, mini pinecones, mini acorns, and putka pods) is unscented, the autumn herbs provide a light fragrance. Separately packaged as a DIY kit, fill your favorite tabletop piece with this blend and stick it anywhere in your house that’s in need of a pop of seasonal color. Find yours for $14.40 at Of Moth And Moon.

SIP, SAVOR, + GIFT

Cheesecake

Tennessee Cheesecakes have landed at West Nashville’s Corner Market Catering! Available in key lime and wild cherry, these are some of the best locally made cheesecakes you can find in Nashville. Get yours for $35 at Corner Market Catering, and you’ve got dessert for your next get-together checked off your list.

Bourbon

Intense, expressive, and complex, The Burning Chair Bourbon by Savage & Cooke Distillery is highly coveted and sourced from tiny lots procured from Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. Aficionados will love that each bottle is labeled exclusively for Radnor Wine & Spirits, so you can’t find it anywhere else. Snag a bottle or three for $58 each at Radnor Wine & Spirits. Stocking a huge bourbon selection since 1976, they just moved to a new location at the 8th and Gale Marketplace.

Yeast rolls

These made-to-order, buttery soft dinner rolls are an effortless addition to family dinners and special events. Handmade from scratch by Ginny Wilcox with real butter and lots of love, you can also freeze them for up to three months if you’re not ready to dive in quite yet. Ginny also has a slew of other baked goods to choose from. Get your dozen rolls for $15 at Gigi’s Table.

Coffee

Get up and at ’em with a piping hot cup of this juicy and sweet Costa Rican and Ethiopian bean blend. With notes of kiwi and dark chocolate, this coffee offers some delicious morning motivation. Get your 12-ounce bag for $24 from one of our favorite local coffee roasters and the team behind Stay Golden, Good Citizen Coffee.

Cheese card holder

Take your cheese plate to the next level with these adorable cast-iron mice cardholders! Create little cards of each cheese name to take out the guesswork for your guests. Grab a few to place around your own boards, and pick up a few to keep on hand as hostess gifts. Find yours for $7 each at Adobe Mercantile.

Chocolate

If you’ve never stopped by Tempered Fine Chocolates in Germantown, you’re missing out on a Parisian-style chocolate and wine shop that smells as enticing as it looks. This gift set includes the chocolatier’s choice of 12 truffles, one chocolate bar, a two-pack of their decadent peanut butter mugs, and coveted Jolly bars. They’ll pick a variety of popular flavors, or you can tell them your flavor preferences. Beautifully wrapped with crinkle paper and accompanied by a handwritten note, get (or pretend you’re going to “gift”) a set for $50 at Tempered Fine Chocolates.

Happy shopping and happy September!

