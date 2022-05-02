Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

May is, indisputably, a month of celebration. From an excuse to sip margaritas to celebrating Mom, to college and high school graduations, there are plenty of reasons to hit up our local shops for the perfect gifts and festive favors. Not to mention, fabulous spring trends are popping up at all of our local boutiques. Here are 19 fantastic Nashville FINDS to help you enjoy a new month.

THOUGHTFUL KITCHEN ADDITIONS

Beeswax paper

Earth Day is every day when you take small, sustainable steps around the house. Beeswax paper is a fabulous alternative to plastic wrap and aluminum foil, and it’s even more versatile and sturdy. Use this set to wrap a sandwich, bring a handful of berries or nuts on a road trip, or atop a small container. To make it a cute gift, give it with a few chunks of your favorite cheese. This mixed set has a small hexagon, a medium hexagon, and a large square piece. Shop lots of patterns for $20 at Tree Bee TN.

Set of cheese knives

And if you REALLY love the giftee, add a set of cheese knives to your gift of gourmet cheeses and beeswax paper! Who wouldn’t want to show off these black and white marble handled, brushed gold, funkily shaped pieces on a charcuterie board!? Find this set at Providence Interiors for $46.

Southwestern plates

We just cannot get enough of these plastic plates that look like paper. Add a little whimsy to your spring tablescape and surprise the family at your next alfresco grill session. These cute-as-can-be plastic “paper” plates are $8 each at White’s Mercantile.

Fresh peaches

There is no sweeter piece of produce than that perfect, juicy, fresh-from-the-farm peach. And, it’s ALMOST peach season! Leave it to The Peach Truck to not only find the perfect peaches but also safely deliver them to your door. And, there are Mother’s Day specials going on NOW! You can also preorder peaches to pick up at a local stop. Check out The Peach Truck for pricing online.

FRESH ON DISPLAY IN THE HOME

Fresh bouquet + note

These rich, vivid blooms are like a pop of joy in a vase! Exclusively here for Mother’s Day, each arrangement is designed according to your chosen color palette and unique vessel … plus it comes with your special message to Mom sealed in an envelope with her name handwritten in calligraphy! The medium vase pictured here is $125 at Lillian’s Floral Studio, and they’re available for pickup and delivery on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.

“Sand Dune” painting

30-year-old Nashville artist Shane Miller is making a huge splash with his impressionist landscape paintings. He just opened an exhibit at Bennett Galleries and his work also hangs in galleries in Charleston and Chattanooga. The piece titled “Sand Dune” will bring that warm coastal feeling into any home — whether it’s near the beach or not. This 24-by-30 original oil on canvas is $1,650 and available for pickup at Shane Miller‘s studio.

“Backyard Fortress” painting

If color is more Mom’s style, this original painting by Nashville-based abstract artist Vicky Reddish is for her. The flurry of shapes and happy hues makes us want to start collecting lots of her pieces! At 12-by-16, it can brighten up so many spaces. Find this for $80 at Apple & Oak.

Dolly Parton’s Songteller

Dive into the life and lyrics of the legend … from the legend herself. In this highly praised, five-star-studded book, Dolly relays the stories behind her songs in her own words. Your guests won’t be able to put this masterpiece down once it’s on your coffee table or bookshelf! Shop this for $50 at the W Hotel shop, which is filled with local curios, designer accessories, and LOTS more!

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Customizable bangle

These heavy-weight stacking bangles can be customized for Mom! Add a hand-engraved date or a traditional monogram to the oval pendant, and pick from yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. This is a splurge-worthy memento that she’ll wear forever. Shop your bracelets for $640 each at Yearly Co.

Silver and bronze earrings

These 2-inch hoops are filled with personality, but classic enough to go with any outfit. Handmade in Nashville by Margaret Ellis Jewelry, these are a great way to say “I love you, Mom!” with Nashville flair! And, for newcomers to Nashville, this line of jewelry has been a Nashville staple for decades. Find online or in-store for $325

Bracelets to stack or wear solo

Arm candy never goes out of style, especially with Judith Bright on hand (or on arm!). With three locations in the area (L&L Marketplace, 12South, The Factory at Franklin), it’s easy to stop by and pick up whatever catches your eye. These bracelets have definitely caught our eye as we look both to Mom and upcoming grads. Pick their current school colors or upcoming school colors. Bracelets pictured here start at $238 at Judith Bright.

Elegant earrings that transform

Wear on their own as diamond hoops, or add charms for a completely different look as shown below. These earrings, made by Jude Frances and available locally at Cindi Earl, are just as useful as they are beautiful. The hoops are $690 and the charms are $390. There are also several different charms at Cindi Earl to consider.

Pearl earrings

Yes, pearls are making a comeback and we are here for it. These elegant gold and smooth white freshwater pearl earrings are perfect for dressing up any ensemble. Mom will love the playful iteration of a classic look, and the clasps that stay secure! Shop this pair for $46 at Freshie & Zero.

Rose embroidered boots

Give Mom a dozen roses that she can keep forever! The newest addition to Planet Cowboy’s Dozen Roses Collection (and just in time for the summer), the Sahara Rose is funky and understated enough to wear year-round and on many occasions. We love the dozen roses embroidered in green and white, the generous stacked leather heel, and the cute yellow leather lining. Find these handmade boots for $475 at Planet Cowboy in 12South!

Getaway dress

This dress by Natalie Busby is sophisticated with its belt and capped sleeves, yet alluring with the V-neck and breathable side slits. This easy-breezy mid-length dress is a classic closet staple and can be worn loose or cinched at the waist. Find it for $228 at Natalie Busby.

Embroidered shirt and hat

Subtle embroidery on T-shirts is very in these days, and this luxe black cotton T-shirt with Mama in white stitching is so perfect for any newer mother in your life. We especially love it paired with the black straw hat here. Shop this look at Vici in Capitol View — the shirt is $50, and the hat is $28.

Silk scarf

A new scarf is a fresh way to spice up any outfit. Tie it on your handbag, around your neck, or in your ponytail. We love these new colorful scarves designed by artist Maizie Clarke. You will be Steeplechase, Keeneland, or Churchill Downs ready in this equestrian and topiary style! The scarf is available in 100% silk ($98) or a synthetic blend ($48) at SB Shop.

TREAT YOUR MOM (OR YOURSELF)

Heat protectant

With all the hullabaloo around the Dyson Airwrap and other hot tools like it, it’s so important to protect that hair! Especially as it gets more sun exposure. True Blue’s go-to for heat styling protection is Aveda’s Nutriplenish Leave-In Conditioner. This amazing product hydrates and replenishes hair for 72 hours while detangling and protecting it from thermal styling up to 450°F. Get yours curbside by calling (615) 329-4454 or shop online at True Blue Salon. The travel size is $12, and the regular size is $37.

Spa day gift set

Made in TN’s curated gift boxes are the easiest way to treat your loved ones. This spa day set includes a candle, self-care products, and matches. Send this beautiful rose-themed gift box for Mother’s Day and you are sure to wow. A few things included: goat’s milk soap bar from Little Seed Farm, Music City Suds bath cannonball, hand cream from Paddywax, and bath salts from Nashville Soap Co. Shop this box for $98.95 at Made in TN.

Happy May, Nashville!