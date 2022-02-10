Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Valentine’s Day isn’t the only reason to love February; we’ve found some pretty fantastic FINDS to celebrate, too! From jewelry to sweet treats, these FINDS will brighten your spirits all month long.

SAY “I LOVE YOU” LOCALLY

Plantable greeting card

The Good Fill is a sustainable and chic concept, with locations in both East Nashville and The Nations, that has an array of refillable and planet-friendly products, from kitchen containers to bath products and everything in between. One trip to this store and you have learned a dozen or more ways to cut down on waste! These plantable greeting cards are completely compostable and will actually turn into flowers when planted by the recipient! Get a card for every occasion for $5.99 at The Good Fill.

Floral bouquet

Let Amelia’s create a bouquet with the most beautiful flowers they have in stock and deliver it right to the door of someone you love. (That someone could be you.) Each bouquet is unique and might differ from the image, but you can add special requests to your order. Shop bouquets for $40 — with free local delivery in Nashville — at Amelia’s.

Box of bonbons

East Nashville father-daughter chocolatiers, Poppy & Peep, have created some delicious confections for your February 14th celebrations. Flavors in this selection include Chocolate Fudge, Honey Almond Butter, Pine Nut Caramel, 24 Karat Caramel, Red Velvet, and Vanilla Champagne. This 24-piece Valentine’s Day Bonbon Box is $78, but there are smaller sizes to shop, too!

MORE DELICIOUS BITES

Fresh pasta

If you haven’t made it over to Little Hats, Germantown’s new Italian market, it is abundantly stocked with homemade (and immediately frozen) pasta, fresh sauces, cured meats, olives, and lots of specialty items from Italian importers — stuff you won’t find anywhere else in Nashville! I just made the lobster and sweet corn ravioli and it was *chef’s kiss* SO GOOD. Stock up on frozen fresh, ready-to-boil pasta for $10.99 at Little Hats Italian Market.

Joyland hand pie

Sean Brock and his team at Joyland are bringing back the ever-popular hand pie! A limited number are baked from scratch each morning, and the flavors change seasonally. Right now it’s a Cruze Farm buttermilk hand pie that’s worth the drive to stock up for your family’s cozy weekend hangs. Order yours for pickup at $6 each from Joyland.

JEWELRY

Diamond heart necklace

Valentine’s Day jewelry can be a little cringe-inducing, but Carden Avenue’s heart necklace is anything but. The pretty pave diamond heart is suspended between a 14kt gold-filled chain and ready for fun layering. Shop this necklace for $425 at Carden Avenue, or opt for the petite pave diamond version for $188.

Antique stone necklace

Say “I love you” with an intriguing necklace for everyday wear. Each oblong gold-filled circle is handmade, so no two are the same. The second contrasting tone — blackened silver — won’t stain your skin. You can see Chelsea Handler wearing this piece on her show! Find yours at Freshie & Zero for $56.

Bullseye studs

Habit has a collection of Valentine-ready studs that are perfect for someone with multiple ear piercings or those ready to embrace the mismatched earring trend. Cupid really hit the bullseye with this pair! Shop these studs for $28 at Habit.

Stackable rings

These hand-hammered stackable rings add a little extra glitz to your day-to-day jewelry lineup and are sure to turn some heads. Wear the set alone or stack them with your other favorite rings. This set makes a great gift that won’t break the bank. Find them for $63 at Judith Bright and order a half-size up for a comfortable fit!

Earrings

Blush is oh-so in! These peachy coral polymer clay earrings have been designed, hand-mixed, cut, baked, sanded, and assembled in Nashville by local maker Ashley Moore. The color and style are so versatile, this is a find you’ll love all year round. Grab this pair — The Amanda — for $39 at SB Shop.

FASHION

Terry kit

French Terry is back … if it ever really left. Nashville designer Christina Chapman of Brownlee has created a luxurious line of simple but elegant, soft but long-lasting streetwear that will never leave your rotation of staples. These two best-sellers — The Val Tee and The City Sweat — are garment-dyed in soft black and perfect to wear together or mix in with pieces you already own and love. The Val Tee is $89 and The City Sweat is $145 at Brownlee. (Check out their array of colors, too!)

Dress

SVM Boutique has unveiled its new Blush collection (just in time for Valentine’s Day), and there are so many pieces like this Peach Bellini Maxi Dress that are truly seasonless! This figure-flattering piece is vibrantly colored to make a statement and can be dressed up or down! Shop this for $170 at SVM Boutique.

Athletic shoes

There is no better place to gear up for the outdoors or gym than Fleet Feet. They’re stocked with the best brands of athletic shoes and their staff is ready to help you find the perfect pair whether you run marathons or walk around the neighborhood. We love the pastel color combinations in this lineup of Nike trail shoes. Percy Warner Park is calling your name! Find yours for $130 at Fleet Feet.

Happy slippers

Morning people and night owls can likely agree on this: Happy and comfy slippers rule. Bring a smile to your face even before coffee by slipping into these super soft slippers that are ready for year-long wear around the house. Or out of the house — we won’t judge. Shop these for $44 at Alexis + Bolt.

HOME

Ice bucket

Katie Kime pays homage to the country music capital of the world with this hand-illustrated toile print ice bucket. It has all your favorite Music City landmarks and icons and is perfect for cooling champagne, soda, wine, and more. Snag one as a hostess gift and add one to your own bar cart. It’s $88 at Katie Kime.

Artwork

Nashville-based artist Kayce Hughes creates funky pieces in lots of color combinations to add a pop of whimsy to any space in your home. This original 9-by-12-inch acrylic and artist pencil painting has been created on thick French watercolor paper and is already professionally framed with a linen liner and a thin 12-by-15-inch antique gold frame. Find yours for $450 at Kayce Hughes.

Frame

Fill this exquisite picture frame with a printed photo of a shared memory for the perfect thoughtful gift. We love the white marble with decorative striped brass inlay! Shop this 4-by-6-inch frame for $39.95 at Barefoot Cottage.

BATH & BEAUTY

Baccarat Rouge

This is the scent of all scents, y’all. It has garnered a cult following and will make people stop in their tracks to ask what you’re wearing. Baccarat Rouge is the love child of Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Baccarat to mark the crystal manufacturer’s 250th birthday. The bright but woody scent is a delicious amalgamation of jasmine, saffron, and freshly-cut cedar. Drop a hint to your honey or splurge on yourself. It’s $325 at Oak Hall.

Lovebird beer soap

Jackalope’s beloved Lovebird Beer is now in a locally-made soap from Little Seed Farm. Beer is rich in amino acids, minerals, and vitamins that can improve the texture and luster of skin and hair. Who knew?! Plus, all of the Little Seed x Jackalope Beer soaps are great for shaving and can even be used as a shampoo. The silky goat’s milk hydrates while the palmarosa, bergamot, and tart fruitiness of the beer leave a delicious but not overwhelming scent. Grab a few bars for $7.99 each at Little Seed Farm.

Travel-sized sunless tanning

Rarely do we see the beloved St. Tropez tanning mousse system in a travel size, but L.A. Green has it! Stock up on this top brand of tanning products that will keep you glowing through the winter and on vacation. Find this at L.A. Green for $25.99.

Happy February, Nashville!

