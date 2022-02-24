Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We may have to wait until Sunday, March 20, to officially welcome the new season, but if Nashville events are any indication, Music City isn’t waiting around to celebrate. The month ahead promises all the things we love most about this time of year — the (hopeful) departure of winter temperatures, St. Patrick’s Day, and time spent outdoors enjoying the budding greenery.

Take full advantage of these Nashville events happening in March!

26 Nashville Events & Happenings: March 2022

Through March 11, 2022: StyleBlueprint Nashville Restaurant Gift Card Giveaway ($1,000 value!)

We’ve partnered up with 10 local restaurants to offer you the ultimate gift card giveaway! From February 25 through March 11, enter to win (one) $100 gift card to one of Nashville’s top restaurants (Anzie Blue, Hathorne, Boston Commons, Miel, The Southern Steak & Oyster, Kayne Prime, Henrietta Red, Cafe Roze, Stateside Kitchen or ETC.) 10 lucky winners will be notified on Monday, March 14. Enter to win HERE.

Through March 30, 2022: Wellness Wednesday Yoga & Cocktail Hour

Through Wednesday, March 30, bring a friend or two to The Joseph to enjoy an evening of yoga and cocktails. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, you can attend a yoga class led by E+ROSE Wellness Company yoga instructors at Rose, The Joseph’s luxury spa and salon. After class, head The Joseph’s rooftop bar, Denim, for cocktail hour, which includes a specialty zero-proof cocktail with Seedlip non-alcohol spirits and E+ROSE juices. Classes are $30 and include one featured E+ROSE zero-proof cocktail and valet parking at The Joseph. eandrose.com

March 1, 2022: Mardi Gras Tasting Dinner

Join Southernaire Market for a Mardi Gras tasting dinner featuring specialty drink pairings from Bacardi and Abita Beer. The Southern’s Chef Cliff transports attendees to his hometown of New Orleans with a delicious six-course meal. The event begins at 7 p.m., and admission is $120. thesouthernnashville.com

March 2 – 6, 2022: Dear Evan Hansen

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen heads to TPAC on Wednesday, March 2, through Sunday, March 6. The story follows Evan Hansen, a high school student who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Performance times vary, and tickets start at $43. tpac.org

March 2 – 6, 2022: SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

For the first time since 2018, the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament makes its way back to Music City. The tournament includes 14 basketball teams and begins on Wednesday, March 2, with the championship game taking place on Sunday, March 6. General admission for individual games starts at $15. bridgestonearena.com

March 3, 2022: Goo Goo at Yazoo

Join Goo Goo Chocolate Co. at Yazoo Brewing Company on Thursday, March 3, for family-friendly candy making and to sample the limited release of Yazoo Goo Goo Ale. Tickets are $35 and include admission to a hands-on make-your-own-Goo Goo activity, a “What a Cluster” pint glass, and one free Yazoo Goo Goo Ale. Sessions take place every 30 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m. googoo.com

March 3 – 6, 2022: Nashville Lawn & Garden Show

From stunning live gardens to more than 250 vendors, free lectures and demonstrations, children’s activities, and more, the Nashville Lawn & Garden Show is a can’t-miss event. Taking place at The Fairgrounds Nashville’s Expo Center, show hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and active-duty military members, and $2 for children under 12. Four-day passes are also available for $25. nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com

March 3 – 9 & March 31 – April 6, 2022: Living Centered Program

Need a chance to reset and reconnect with the person you want to be? Join Onsite for the Living Centered Program, a six-day emotional wellness workshop designed to help you bring your life back to center by connecting your current and past circumstances with how they affect you today. The experience includes top-tier hospitality and culinary services and the best therapeutic and clinical minds in the country at Onsite’s retreat center located an hour outside of Nashville. Workshops take place March 3-9 and March 31-April 6. onsiteworkshops.com

March 4 & 5, 2022: Portals: A Performance Party

Vadis Turner is a Nashville artist who is known for depicting the female experience using materials associated with womanhood. On Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, attendees can view Vardis’ sculptures firsthand as they walk through OZ Arts Nashville’s creative warehouse. The event also includes pop-up performances by Nashville choreographers, spoken word artists, musicians, and media artists. Tickets are $20, and shows begin at 8 p.m. ozartsnashville.org

March 4 – August 28, 2022: Nashville Art Teachers: Beyond the Classroom

The Frist Art Museum’s new exhibition depicts the hardships many teachers faced during the pandemic. Featuring works by elementary, middle, and high school art teachers in Davidson County, the exhibit correlates with Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful. The exhibition runs through Sunday, August 28, and is included with museum admission. fristartmuseum.org

March 5, 2022: Handbound Leather Journals Workshop

Learn to bind a softcover leather book that can be used as a journal, sketchbook, or photo album. Using the Italian Longstitch style — a historical binding that dates back to 14th Century Europe — you can learn to bind a book that features decorative stitching on its spine and pages that lay completely flat when open. The class begins at 9 a.m. at Belmont University’s Leu Center for Visual Arts, and admission is $125. watkinsce.asapconnected.com

March 6, 2022: Music of The Beatles for Kids + More

This concert for kids and families shares the music of The Beatles with a new generation of music lovers and little rockers. Children 10 and under can experience the magic of live music, explore their creativity, and enjoy games, stories, and more! The show begins at noon, and tickets are $15. brooklynbowlnashville.com

March 6, 2022: International Women’s Day Workout

Celebrate International Women’s Day at a HIIT-style workout class hosted by Merrell, Work For Your Beer, and Jackalope Brewing. The event benefits Thistle Farms and includes a raffle for a pair of Merrell shoes, Work For Your Beer and Jackalope Brewing merchandise, and goodies from Thistle Farms. The event begins at 11 a.m., and a $5 minimum donation is required to attend the event. eventbrite.com

March 7 – April 25, 2022: Grief & Loss Therapy Group

Whether you’re experiencing a concrete loss or something more ambiguous, join the experts at Evolve Counseling Associates in a safe environment to discuss your personal experiences. This eight-week closed group helps attendees learn about types of losses, common grief responses, and coping tools. Sessions take place on Monday evenings at 7 p.m., and there is a one-time fee of $200. evolvecounselingassociates.com

March 8, 2022: A Tour of Italy, Featuring Jun Iwasaki of the Nashville Symphony

On Thursday, March 8, Yolan hosts an exclusive five-course tasting menu that gives attendees a tour of Italy without having to leave Nashville! In addition to food and wine, the evening includes live music from a string quartet led by Jun Iwasaki, violinist and concertmaster of the Nashville Symphony. Chef Tony Mantuano, Cathy Mantuano, and their team pair the music with regionally inspired dishes and wines. The first seating is at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $295 per person. yolannashville.com

March 12, 2022: Nashville St. Paddy’s Run/Walk

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early by running through the streets of Nashville. The St. Paddy’s 5K & Half Marathon begins at 2320 Two Rivers Parkway, and registration starts at $37.99. Children’s and virtual race options are also available. runsignup.com

March 12, 2022: John Crist at the Ryman Auditorium

Get ready for an evening full of laughter with John Crist, a stand-up comedian with more than one billion video views and four million social media followers. He brings ‘The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour’ to the Ryman Auditorium on Saturday, March 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $29.75. ryman.com

March 12, 2022: 18th Anniversary Open House at GasLamp Antiques

Make plans to attend GasLamp Antiques’ 18th-anniversary open house on Saturday, March 12. The fun begins at 10 a.m. at both GasLamp Antiques and GasLamp Too. If you’re unable to attend the in-person event, you can also tune in via Instagram Live @GasLampAntiques. Attendees can win gift cards and have fun shopping for antiques, mid-century finds, estate jewelry, books, artwork, and more! gaslampantiques.com

March 12 – April 10, 2022: Cheekwood in Bloom

One of the best places to celebrate the start of spring is Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. Beginning Saturday, March 12, the garden hosts its 10th annual Cheekwood in Bloom event, which features over 250,000 blooming flowers, live entertainment, adult workshops, and more springtime fun. Entry is included with admission. cheekwood.org

March 15, 2022: Andrew Jackson’s 255th Birthday

Celebrate President Andrew Jackson’s birthday with half-price admission at The Hermitage. Visitors can attend the annual wreath-laying ceremony with the Tennessee National Guard at the President’s Tomb and listen to remarks from Judge Andrew Jackson VI and a keynote address from Cameron Sexton, Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives. The event also includes cupcakes and children’s activities. The fun begins at 9 a.m., and adult admission is $9. thehermitage.com

March 18 – 26, 2022: Lucy Negro Redux

The nationwide tour of Lucy Negro Redux heads to TPAC’s Polk Theater on March 18-26. Conceived, written, and choreographed by Paul Vasterling, the performance explores William Shakespeare’s mysterious love life. Performance times vary, and tickets start at $35. nashvilleballet.com

March 19 – 22, 2022: Planet Cowboy Warehouse Sample Sale

Planet Cowboy’s playful ’60s-’70s retro vibe draws crowds to peruse the colorful selection of handmade hats and custom-designed boots. See for yourself at the store’s warehouse sample sale on March 19-22. The sale takes place every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is appointment-only. Email [email protected] com to book your slot. planetcowboy.com

March 20, 2022: Voices of Spring: A Celebration of Women in Song

Celebrate the official start of springtime by attending this choral extravaganza at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Voice of Spring depicts the diverse experiences of women through the perspectives of eight different composers, from the early 20th century to the modern day. The show begins at 2 p.m., and tickets start at $15. nashvillesymphony.org

March 27, 2022: ECHO: Orpheus Reimagined

As part of Centennial Park Conservancy’s ECHO series, Orpheus Reimagined is a collaboration between Duncan Dance South and Portara Ensemble. The program includes new and reconstructed dance and music works that have been created specifically for Nashville’s Parthenon. The show begins at 6 p.m., and tickets start at $15. (Note: Masks are required for this event.) eventbrite.com

March 29 – 31, 2022: Thistle Farms 2022 National Conference

Hosted by Thistle Farms, this conference allows attendees to connect with people dedicated to creating healing, hope, and sanctuary for women survivors. The three-day conference includes keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and live music. The event takes place at Hotel Preston, and registration is $275. thistlefarms.com

March 29 – April 2, 2022: Tin Pan South

In its 30th year, Tip Pan South highlights Nashville’s music scene with performances by local songwriters at legendary music venues. Festival passes go on sale Tuesday, March 1, and are $175 for the general public. tinpansouth.com

Happy March, Nashville!

