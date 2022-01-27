UPDATED: January 2022
Come Saturday morning, brunch is the topic on everyone’s mind. Since Nashville is a city with an ever-expanding culinary scene, it boasts a wide variety of eateries that promise delicious food, libations, and a great atmosphere. Whether you’re treating your family to a morning meal or you’re looking to soak up last night’s revelry with a hearty plate of flapjacks, we’ve curated an extensive list of local restaurants with stellar brunch options (including one or two beloved Southeastern chains). Happy brunching!
Nashville Brunch Options
Downtown
DOWNTOWN
Acme Feed & Seed
101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 915-0888
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Downtown on the riverfront, Acme Feed & Seed is a historic, three-story building featuring multiple bars, a stunning rooftop deck, and live music. A popular spot for locals and tourists alike, Acme has great cocktails, as well as a delicious brunch with exciting menu items like The Hatchery, pictured below.
Café at Bobby
230 4th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 600-5400
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pay a visit to the new Café at Bobby, located at the Bobby Hotel downtown. The menu has a limited number of items, but they’re carefully curated. Feast on the McBobby Sandwich featuring local Bear Creek Farms sausage, the coconut yogurt bowl, the “Avocado Toasty,” and the “Beet and Ricotta Toasty.” Additionally, you can sip on classic brunch cocktails or choose from a selection of coffees and teas.
Church & Union
201 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 864-0977
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One of downtown’s newer restaurants, Church & Union offers good food served in a trendy atmosphere. Emphasizing local ingredients, the restaurant’s playful approach to cuisine lends itself to dishes like spicy French toast, an Ahi tuna poke bowl, and the Brunch Board (sweet and savory pastries and seasonal accompaniments, with the option to add meats, cheeses, jams, and fruits).
City Winery
609 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 324-1010
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City Winery offers a great place to catch live music and indulge in their Bottomless Brunch. For $25 with the purchase of an entrée, you can sip on endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, or even rosé. For main dishes, standouts include the Nashville Honey Hot Chicken Biscuit, Duck Tostadas, or Winemaker’s Breakfast, and the wine list is top-notch!
Gray & Dudley
221 2nd Ave N Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 610-6460
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Housed in the 21c Museum Hotel Nashville, Gray & Dudley serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and, of course, brunch. Choose from brunch favorites, such as sausage gravy and biscuits or stuffed omelet, as well as modern dishes like avocado toast or waffle fry poutine. Day drinking is also encouraged!
Kitchen Notes
250 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 761-3700
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kitchen Notes is one of the Omni Hotel’s fantastic restaurants. Known for its distinctly Southern flair, Kitchen Notes offers fresh eggs, fluffy waffles and pancakes, and classic buttermilk biscuit sandwiches made from scratch. They even offer a lavish brunch buffet on Sundays for those who want to sample it all!
Liberty Common
207 First Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 649-8900
Brunch hours: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Head over to Liberty Common downtown for a light, bright ambiance that ties in classic French elements. Executive Chef Jeffery Rhodes executes a menu filled with Southern brunch staples like the chicken and waffles, brunch burger, or fried chicken biscuit. He also puts a twist on dishes like the Southern-fried pickles with smoked aioli, roasted buffalo cauliflower, and cinnamon-walnut buttermilk pancakes.
The Listening Room
618 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210 • (615) 259-3600
Brunch hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Don’t miss brunch at one of Nashville’s favorite live music venues. The Listening Room offers a unique brunch experience that will have you enjoying tunes from local songwriters as you eat. Choose from dishes like the brunch sundae, sweet and spicy pickles, or the fried chicken biscuit (original or Nashville Hot).
Makeready
200 4th Ave N Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 610-7835
Brunch hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located on the first floor of Noelle Hotel, Makeready brings a little fun to the Nashville brunch scene. You can enjoy the “Bathrobes and Brunch” on Fridays or regular weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, with featured items such as the breakfast tacos, sourdough vanilla waffle, or L + L Burger with bacon jam, caramelized onion, and smoked American cheese. Yum!
Pancake Pantry
220 Molloy St, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 383-9026
Brunch Hours: Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Hillsboro Village location typically boasts a line out the door and wrapping around the block, so now you have a second opportunity to snag a seat at the Pancake Pantry — in their new downtown location. Founded in 1961, the Pancake Pantry has been filling up Nashville bellies with unforgettable pancake creations for decades.
Pinewood Social
33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210 • (615) 751-8111
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pinewood Social is a unique concept that combines a bowling alley, karaoke bar, coffee shop, a full-service eatery, a dipping pool, and a patio staffed with servers to keep good times flowing! The exceptional brunch menu from Chef Will Uhlhorn features everything from buttermilk sticky buns with pecan caramel and challah French toast to crispy Brussels sprouts, chipotle BBQ wings, and a chimichurri burger.
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant
500 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 770-2772
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Known for live music and Southern food, Puckett’s is a place to relish real country-style cooking! Breakfast here is hearty and bound to please everyone in your party with breakfast skillets, omelets, and build-a-biscuit options. You can also find Puckett’s in Franklin!
Sixty Vines
5055 Broadway Pl Suite 3200, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 610-9330
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Located at the expansive Fifth and Broad complex downtown, Sixty Vines offers a massive wine selection, a fantastic view of downtown, and a decadent brunch menu. On Saturdays and Sundays, you can enjoy cocktails such as the Havana Cold Brew or frozen Hibiscus Mule, along with delicious dishes such as pan-roasted mussels, almond chiffon French toast, or their wildly popular brunch burger.
Stateside Kitchen
210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 622-0500
Brunch hours: Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nestled inside the Dream Hotel, Stateside Kitchen is a chic eatery where you can grab brunch. From bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas, frosé, and Veuve Clicquot to the Disco Rose Sangria Bowl (which serves four to six people!), cocktails are a must-try. Additionally, you can dine on Oreo beignets, the Hangover Burrito, and the Tennessee Toast, which features vanilla bourbon honey, whipped cream, and seasonal fruit.
Sun Diner
105 3rd Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 742-9099
Brunch hours: Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
You can enjoy brunch any day of the week at Sun Diner, with favorites including the short rib hash, donut breakfast sandwich, and the “Let’s Do the Twist Crème Brûlée French Toast.” You can find this diner next to the Johnny Cash Museum.
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S #110, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 724-1762
Brunch hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Southern Steak & Oyster was opened by culinary standout Tom Morales, who also happens to be the owner of local favorite Acme Feed & Seed. Known for incredible seafood and steak, The Southern is always popular for weekend noshing and offers a delicious brunch menu with a country flair, featuring dishes like shrimp and grits, and steak and biscuit Benedict.
Capitol District
M.L. Rose
431 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 729-4445
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This casual neighborhood bar is known for its excellent craft beer selection and out-of-this-world burgers. M.L. Rose is also beloved for its yummy brunch menu, consisting of crispy loaded hashbrowns, cinnamon roll waffles, and loaded breakfast burritos filled with eggs, chorizo, queso, onions, peppers, avocado, and hashbrowns. Check out brunch at their other locations, as well!
Zeppelin
505 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201 • (629) 236-0035
Brunch hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you’re looking for a fabulous view of the city and an incredibly tasty brunch to boot, Zeppelin is the place for you. The menu rotates, but if you can, get the yogurt parfait — we can’t emphasize this enough. It may just be the underrated breakfast dish of 2022. Additionally, don’t miss out on the ricotta toast or housemade soft-serve ice cream. For cocktails, the 24-hour Blood Mary is a thing of beauty. And perfectly yummy, too!
Germantown
GERMANTOWN
Butchertown Hall
1416 Fourth Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 454-3634
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Located in historic Germantown, Butchertown Hall is a modern take on a traditional beerhouse with Texas-style barbecue, offering wood-fire cooking techniques with authentic Mexican influences. With a pretty patio and state-of-the-art bar, Butchertown Hall is a great place to enjoy breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, biscuits and gravy, and yummy sides like savory grit casserole or smoked onion potato hash.
Geist
311 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 920-5440
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dive into the southern classics and brunch staples at Geist. Their menu includes sweet potato hash, shrimp and grits, a Geist burger, smoked salmon Benedict, and more. Along with their entrées, Geist has an array of smaller plates, including cornmeal-fried oysters, cinnamon rolls, and other snackable dishes. Geist also offers classic brunch cocktails such as the “Good Morning,” a vodka drink with amaro, espresso, and lavender.
Germantown Café
1200 Fifth Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 242-3226
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A longstanding Nashville restaurant with new owners and a new look, Germantown Café is an excellent spot for brunch, lunch, and dinner. We’re so glad they’re back open! The modern American menu features a savory French onion soup, crab cake Benedict, and a salmon Caesar salad. Not to mention, you can choose from their extensive list of cocktails, including the mezcal Paloma, Germantown punch, and TN lemonade.
Henrietta Red
1200 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 490-8042
Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Henrietta Red always blows us away with their thoughtful use of ingredients at brunch and dinner. (We’re particularly fond of their dedicated focus on their oyster program, which is one of the best in town.) They also offer a variety of delectable brunch indulgences, such as smoked trout toast, brioche sweet bun, and mushroom polenta. Oh, and try the coffee milk punch for a caffeine kick that includes Plantation five-year rum!
Monell’s
1235 Sixth Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 248-4747
Brunch hours: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Enjoy Southern favorites at Monell’s, a cozy spot specializing in down-home cooking served family style. Nestled in historic Germantown, this is a great place to load up on a weekend country breakfast, including flaky biscuits and gravy, cheese grits, fried chicken, and fried apples.
Mother’s Ruin
1239 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 953-7317
Brunch hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trendy neighborhood eatery by day, lively watering hole by night, Mother’s Ruin is a popular destination any day of the week. Their small-but-mighty brunch menu features hearty options like steak and eggs and a breakfast burrito, while their all-day menu is packed with snackable goodies like Old Bay waffle fries and green chile queso. Come for the brunch, stay for the creative cocktail list.
Red Bicycle
1200 Fifth Ave. N #104, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 516-1986
Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Head over to Red Bicycle for freshly prepared sandwiches, sweet and savory crepes, and more. Red Bicycle also offers locally roasted coffee to fuel you up for the rest of the day. Check out their locations in The Nations and Woodbine, too.
Von Elrod’s Beer Hall + Kitchen
1004 4th Ave N Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 866-1620
Brunch Hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you are looking for a hearty brunch in a fun atmosphere, head to Von Elrod’s. The brunch menu features everything from a classic Bavarian pretzel and sausage balls to Green Chile Cheese Grits, malted blueberry pancakes, smoked brisket hash, and The B.A.M (which stands for Big A** Mimosas ) for those not quite ready for a beer.
East Nashville
EAST NASHVILLE
Butcher & Bee
902 Main St., Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 226-3322
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Butcher and Bee made its way to Nashville by way of Charleston, SC, and brought flavor and creativity along with it. Although the menu is largely veggie-driven, there are still a few selections for the carnivorous crowd. This restaurant has mastered the art of small and shared plates, but with everything being so delicious, it can be tough to share — particularly since the menu changes weekly. You won’t want to miss a bite.
Cafe Roze
1115 Porter Rd Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 645-9100
Brunch hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Although Cafe Roze doesn’t have a dedicated brunch menu, the all-day eatery serves a combined breakfast and lunch menu every day from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Personal favorites include coconut yogurt, stout waffles, avocado hummus, and the Roze Bowl. Don’t overlook the beverage menu, as they have some of the best lattes and cocktails in town.
dose.
1400 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 • (615) 730-8625
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
dose. has been a favorite on the west side of town since it opened in 2009. Thanks to their success in Sylvan Park, they opened a second location in Riverside Village, and we’re so glad they did. Breakfast is served all day, and the menu includes delicious bakery items, breakfast sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, and fantastic coffee creations. We recommend the curried chickpea sandwich and the breakfast avo toast, but if you’re there on the weekend, be sure to check out the cinnamon sugar beignets and breakfast poutine.
El Fuego
3917 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 • (615) 928-7897
Brunch hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
We can’t speak highly enough of Inglewood’s fantastic neighborhood Mexican restaurant. And the best news? They serve brunch items all day. Grab the best huevos rancheros (served in a hot, stone molcajete bowl), sweet potato chorizo hash, omelets, breakfast tacos, and more, along with a killer housemade marg (or two).
Graze
1888 Eastland Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 686-1060
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Graze’s plant-based menu satisfies whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, or even none of the above. Graze is delicious any way you slice it. Try the breakfast bowl featuring a homemade biscuit, tofu scramble, cashew cheese, veggie sausage, and tempeh bacon, or the brunch tostadas stuffed with black beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and green onions.
Lipstick Lounge
1400 Woodland St #1939, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 226-6343
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pay a visit to Lipstick Lounge, an East Nashville favorite, for a fresh twist on classic brunch staples from burgers and burritos to French toast and a buffalo chicken sandwich. Plus, Lipstick Lounge has an extensive list of “liquid hangover cures” (more commonly known as “hair of the dog”), including several different Bloody Marys such as the BLT Bloody Mary. Because everything’s better with bacon.
Redheaded Stranger
305 Arrington St., Nashville, TN 37216 • (615) 891-7960
Brunch hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Redheaded Stranger brings a welcome dose of Texas to East Nashville. Choose from a variety of breakfast tacos inspired by traditional Southwest staples, all served on homemade tortillas. Along with breakfast tacos, Redheaded Stranger stays true to its Southwestern roots, offering breakfast burritos, totchos, and a green chile cheeseburger.
Shep’s Delicatessen
1000 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 252-5700
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A traditional Jewish Deli in the heart of East Nashville, Shep’s has all of the comfort food you’re looking for. Grab bagels and assorted whipped “schmears,” as well as sandwiches like the breakfast Reuben or avocado toast on rye. Plus, you can order cheesy eggs, a latke Benedict, and even homemade blintzes.
Sky Blue Cafe
700 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 770-7097
Brunch hours: Thursday to Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nestled in the historic Edgefield neighborhood of East Nashville, Sky Blue Cafe is an intimate eatery where everything tastes fresh. Their lovely breakfast spread features parfaits, omelets, pancakes, and great coffee and espresso drinks. And breakfast is served all day! They even have a kids’ menu, so bring the whole fam.
The Gulch
THE GULCH
Adele’s
1210 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 988-9700
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nashville rejoiced when acclaimed chef Jonathan Waxman decided to open Adele’s, a contemporary American restaurant with strong European influences. Adele’s has a great weekend brunch buffet for $32 per person that boasts everything from smoked gouda grits and shakshuka to homestyle French toast. There’s also a stellar brunch cocktail menu that features Adele’s milk punch, breakfast bourbon, and tequila sunrise. Yes, please.
Biscuit Love
316 11th Ave, S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 490-9584
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Originally one of Nashville’s favorite food trucks, Biscuit Love opened a brick-and-mortar location in The Gulch in 2015 and later expanded to Hillsboro Village and Franklin, too. The menu is bigger and better than ever, with even more delicious breakfast sammies and sweet treats. They make everything from scratch and source all their ingredients from local purveyors.
Chauhan Ale & Masala House
123 12th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 242-8426
Brunch hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Nashville scored a big win when renowned Food Network personality and celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan opened Chauhan Ale & Masala House, a contemporary Indian fusion restaurant with a great atmosphere. Menu standouts include Tandoori steak and eggs, Tandoori chicken poutine, the Nashville hot chicken pakora sandwich, and honey-roasted beet chaat.
The Chef and I
611 9th Ave S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 730-8496
Brunch Hours: Friday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you’re looking for an elevated brunch experience, The Chef and I has you covered! Featuring delectable entrées such as the Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi “Benny,” pan-roasted crispy duck and waffles, and a classic breakfast plate, you simply can’t go wrong. The Chef and I also offers shareable creations such as Thai butternut coconut lobster bisque, beef tartare, and marinated salmon belly. Hungry yet?
Marsh House
401 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001
Brunch hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located on the ground floor of Thompson Hotel, Marsh House brings a taste of New Orleans to Nashville. The weekday brunch menu features blueberry pancakes, egg white frittata, and a fried catfish sandwich, while the weekend brunch menu also includes favorites such as gumbo, brisket hash, and seafood towers piled high with oysters, mussels, and more.
The Mockingbird
121 12th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 741-9900
Brunch hours: Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
At The Mockingbird, modern dining merges with global flavors, resulting in tasty dishes you’ll return for time and time again. Can’t-miss menu items include “Those Buns Dough” (brioche cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting), “Taco the Town” (stuffed with egg, potato, chorizo, beans, cilantro salsa verde, and cheddar), and the “Oui Loaf You” (vanilla brioche French toast with citrus, brandy, whipped cream, and maple syrup). Whatever you do, make sure you grab a Church Punch, which comes in a grown-up Capri Sun pouch.
Saint Añejo
1120 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 736-5301
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saint Añejo is a modern Mexican eatery beloved for its fantastic tequila selection, housemade margaritas, and yummy Mexican fare. Their brunch menu is a heavy hitter with decadent options like horchata French toast, cinnamon roll waffles, huevos rancheros, and a variety of brunch beverages. As a bonus, the outdoor patio opens onto the bar.
STK Steakhouse
700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 619-3500
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Serving up bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, Nashville’s contemporary steakhouse in The Gulch offers a brunch experience you won’t soon forget. You can look forward to Smoked Pork Belly Benedict, Truffle Steak and Egg, and aptly named cocktails such as the “Bed Head” and “Just Ten More Minutes.”
Whiskey Kitchen
118 12th Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 254-3029
Brunch hours: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Starting with drinks, Whiskey Kitchen has plenty of fresh takes on classic brunch cocktails, including blackberry sangria, a mango mimosa, a malted Mary, and a “wicked” Bloody Mary. For their eats, Whiskey Kitchen offers WK Chicken and Waffles, Avo Toast, Hot and Sunny Pizza, and other unique takes on midday cuisine.
Sylvan Park/Charlotte/The Nations
SYLVAN PARK/CHARLOTTE/THE NATIONS
51st Deli
1314 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 292-2888
Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This neighborhood deli has it all — from every soda and sparkling water option you can conceive of to a salad bar that will make you swoon. It even has fresh ceviche! The 51st Morning Burrito is downright addictive, but you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, whether you opt for an omelet, a parfait, breakfast tacos, or a bagel sandwich.
Big Bad Breakfast
5304 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 610-3403
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
From lighter fare such as homemade granola or bruléed grapefruit to hearty dishes like the low country skillet or huevos rancheros grit bowl, Big Bad Breakfast delivers the goods. Chef John Currence will have you feasting on New Orleans-style po’boys, pecan short stack pancakes, and even creole omelets. And don’t forget to order a breakfast margarita or “Big Bad Bloody Mary,” too!
Coco’s Italian Market
411 51st Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 783-0114
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Travel to Old World Italy at Coco’s Italian Market on Charlotte and 51st. Continually voted one of the best Italian restaurants, Coco’s cooks up a great brunch — breakfast lasagna, egg-topped pizza, or baked crepes filled with lemon ricotta, anyone?!
M.L. Rose
4408 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 750-2920
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This casual neighborhood bar is known for its excellent craft beer selection and out-of-this-world burgers. M.L. Rose is also beloved for its yummy brunch menu, consisting of crispy loaded hashbrowns, cinnamon roll waffles, and loaded breakfast burritos filled with eggs, chorizo, queso, onions, peppers, avocado, and hashbrowns. Check out brunch at their other locations, as well!
Nicky’s Coal Fired
5026 Centennial Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 678-4289
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nicky’s Coal Fired may be best known for its coal fired pizzas, but it also serves a delightful “bagel shop brunch,” featuring bagels, spreads, and breakfast sandwiches such as the pizza bagel or the turkey Reuben. Along with food, they offer cocktails and Barista Parlor coffee to complete your brunch experience.
Red Bicycle
712 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 457-1117
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Head over to Red Bicycle in The Nations for freshly prepared sandwiches and crepes. In addition, Red Bicycle offers locally roasted gourmet coffee to fuel you up for the rest of the day. Check out their locations in Germantown and Woodbine, too.
12 South/8th Avenue
12 SOUTH/EIGHTH AVENUE
Buttermilk Ranch
2407 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 465-8300
Brunch hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Offering a wide variety of fresh-pressed juices, coffee and espresso drinks, and pastries, Buttermilk Ranch is the ideal brunch stop to fuel an afternoon of shopping in 12South. They also offer a heartier selection of bowls and salads, croissant sandwiches, and our favorite — broissant cubes. They’re essentially cube-shaped croissants filled with a selection of fillings. Almost too cute to be true!
Fenwick’s 300
2600 8th Ave S #103, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 840-6462
Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy fresh food and organic coffee at Fenwick’s, a modern American diner on 8th Avenue. This casual and comfy eatery is a cute spot to gather with friends and family over eggs Benedict, Monte Cristos, corned beef hash, and great sides.
Josephine
2316 12th Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 292-7766
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Josephine continues to be a foodie destination. The ambiance alone is enough to get us through the door, but the food more than does the space justice. They offer a delicious brunch with a small spread of homemade options — the glazed cinnamon raisin biscuits and the “Take a Nap Bowl” are hard to beat!
M.L. Rose
2535 8th Ave S #107, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 712-8160
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This casual neighborhood bar is known for its excellent craft beer selection and out-of-this-world burgers. M.L. Rose is also beloved for its yummy brunch menu, consisting of crispy loaded hashbrowns, cinnamon roll waffles, and loaded breakfast burritos filled with eggs, chorizo, queso, onions, peppers, avocado, and hashbrowns. Check out brunch at their other locations, as well!
Party Fowl
719 Eighth Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 624-8255
Brunch hours: Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Serving up Nashville hot chicken in spades, Party Fowl offers up a variety of ways to experience one of Nashville’s signature dishes and grab a cocktail or two, while you’re at it. Enjoy brunch offerings such as Nashville Hot Chicken Benedict and the Hot Chicken Pimento Cheese Omelet. You can also try their signature Brunch for Two, a 55oz Bloody Mary made with the restaurant’s own Nashville Hot Bloody Mary Mix, topped with whole fried Cornish Game hens, scotch eggs, fried okra, and avocado.
Sinema
2600 8th Ave S #109, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 942-7746
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sinema is all about creating a complete culinary experience. Housed in the old Melrose movie theater, Sinema is an upscale, contemporary American restaurant with many creative menu options. Their bottomless brunch is far from ordinary. For $36, you can order items such as pork jowl hash, chilaquiles, and biscuits with gravy. Plus, you can indulge in the bottomless Bloody Mary or mimosa bar!
The Sutler
2600 8th Ave S #109, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 840-6124
Brunch hours: Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reopened in 2014, The Sutler revamped its menu to become a destination for great music and great food. Their Bluegrass Brunch boasts yummy drinks and classics like smoked brisket hash, breakfast tacos, and skillet monkey bread.
Urban Grub
2506 12th Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 679-9342
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Urban Grub, a contemporary grill and seafood bar, is the perfect place to celebrate weekend brunch with a gaggle of friends. Not only do they have great drink options, but they also have a specialty brunch bar. For $52, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat fresh seafood, charcuterie, and artisanal cheeses.
Belmont/Hillsboro/Edgehill Village
BELMONT/HILLSBORO VILLAGE/EDGEHILL
Anzie Blue
2111 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 866-9545
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This chic CBD-centric café is more than meets the eye. Yes, you can cure your caffeine fix with a classic honey cinnamon latte or a caramel macchiato, and yes, you can mellow out with CBD blackberry mule. But you can also find some of the tastiest dishes in Hillsboro Village. We recommend The King (a beignet-style toast stuffed with peanut butter, banana, and bacon) or the beautiful breakfast board (which serves two) that features chicken, waffles, biscuits, gravy, bagel bites, cream cheese, and fruit.
Athens Family Restaurant
2017 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 383-2848
Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This family-owned, traditional Greek restaurant has been featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.“ Athens Family Restaurant is known for its great all-day breakfast, featuring diner classics with Greek twists. Head over for the spinach and feta omelet or the Greek Benedict, which features Gyro, grilled onion, grilled tomato, feta cheese, and Hollandaise sauce.
Barcelona Wine Bar
1200 Villa Pl Suite 110, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 327-0600
Brunch hours: Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
From the owners of Bartaco comes Barcelona Wine Bar, a Spanish tapas restaurant. Located in Edgehill Village, the space is large and lively, and the food is delicious. Go with a group and share plates! Feast on tapas such as olive oil pancakes, serrano Benedict, steak and eggs, eggplant caponata, or heaping portions of traditional paella. Leave room for dessert options like flan Catalan and burnt Basque cheesecake.
Biscuit Love
2001 Belcourt Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 610-3336
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Join the Nashville brunch staple, Biscuit Love — also located in the Gulch and Franklin — for brunch every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Snag one of their signature items like the East Nasty with fried chicken, aged cheddar, and sausage gravy all on their buttermilk biscuit, or even the Southern Benny with shaved country ham, two over-easy eggs, and sausage gravy. Biscuit Love also provides plenty of options that come without a biscuit, as well. In addition to food, they have brunch drink staples such as The Bloody and a Basic B-llini (peach puree and sparkling white wine).
Fido
1812 21st Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 777-3436
Brunch hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A popular place for students, Fido offers a great atmosphere to cozy up with a great latte and brunch plate. Menu favorites include the Village Scramble, McFido, and berry berry pancakes. The line is always long but moves quickly, and breakfast is served all day.
Pancake Pantry
1796 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 383-9333
Brunch Hours: Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
With a line out the door and wrapping around the block, it’s hard to miss this Hillsboro Village staple. Don’t be put off by the line; it is well worth the wait. Founded in 1961, the Pancake Pantry has been filling up Nashville bellies with unforgettable pancake creations for decades. (They now have a downtown location, too!)
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 • (629) 216-1576
Brunch Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A delicious brunch destination for grown-ups and kids alike, Ruby Sunshine offers an extensive menu of yummy options. Munch on some French toast bites while you peruse the main menu, which features various renditions of eggs Benedict such as the Eggs Cochon, or the vegetarian-friendly One Tomato, Two Tomato. And don’t forget to ask for a “Morning Margarita!”
Midtown/West End
MIDTOWN/WEST END
Chateau West
3408 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 432-2622
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Conveniently located on West End, just off Four-Forty, Chateau West is a yummy option for authentic French cuisine. Say “bonjour!” to staples like beef bourguignon, steak and eggs, and delicious crêpes.
dose.
3431 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 457-1300
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This dose. location is the original, with a second location across town in East Nashville. Breakfast is served all day, and the menu includes delicious bakery items, breakfast sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, and amazing coffee creations. We recommend the breakfast avo toast, but if you’re there on the weekend, be sure to check out the weekend quiche, served only on Saturday and Sunday.
Flatiron
1929 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 730-9739
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Midtown’s newest dining gem, Flatiron, is the perfect weekend brunch spot. Get ready to be full and satisfied with elevated American staples, including the Waffle Grilled Cheese, Swiss & Apple Burger, and Grits Bowl!
Henley
2023 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 340-6378
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Featuring Southern plates with a modern twist and live music, Henley’s Sunday brunch is similar to executive chef RJ Cooper’s cooking style – approachable yet inventive. The menu items incorporate local ingredients with dishes like biscuit beignets, pork belly with waffle, or the jambalaya breakfast burrito. Henley also offers classic brunch sippers like the Henley Bloody Mary and the “Mimosa Party,” which is a bottle of Prosecco and your choice of juice.
Mason’s
2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 321-1990
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mason’s is the restaurant at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel. Known for sophisticated Southern fare, the eatery is a great place to enjoy brunch and cocktails. Choose from old-fashioned favorites like housemade granola, deviled eggs, biscuits from scratch, peach salads, and superior craft cocktails.
Nada
202 21st Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 925-3362
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Nada blends classic brunch flavors with a twist featuring lox avocado toast, papas con chorizo, huevos rancheros, and cheeks and hash. In addition to hearty entrées, Nada also offers two top-notch drinks — The Valencia (cava, lemon juice, tuaca, and orange juice) and a horchata cold brew with spiced rum.
Tavern
1904 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 320-8580
Brunch Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Head over to the Midtown area for brunch at Tavern, boasting plenty of tasty options (and plenty of TVs, so you can catch the big game). They have a menu chock full of egg dishes, such as huevos rancheros, as well as off-the-griddle items, including a red velvet waffle. You can also enjoy lighter fare, such as an egg-white omelet or baby wedge salad, if that’s more your speed.
White Limozeen
101 20th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 649-7239
Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Pretty in pink on the rooftop of the Graduate Hotel, White Limozeen is decked out in vibrant pinks and plush furniture. With an elevated menu that features dishes such as caviar and soft-scrambled eggs, winter squash quiche, and caramelized ruby red grapefruit with honey and mint, you can feast as you enjoy skyline views. An extensive cocktail menu that features everything from frozen Aperol spritz to champagne Jello shots means your libations will be on point, too.
Green Hills
GREEN HILLS
Char
3988 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 891-7181
Brunch hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Southern-style steakhouse in the middle of Green Hills, Char offers a spot for elevated dining and libations. Benedict options abound, along with options like prime rib, a creole sauté with crawfish, and a custard-fried French toast. Plus, they offer mimosas and Bloody Marys for $5. We’re sold!
etc.
3790 Bedford Ave., Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 988-0332
Brunch hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Deb Paquette has brought upscale dining and brunch to Green Hills, and we are nothing but grateful. etc. serves thoughtful dishes for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. Enjoy the shrimp risotto with poached eggs, sausage bruschetta, or sweeten things up with the rhubarb jam-stuffed French toast.
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd. #104A, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 620-8390
Brunch hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Unpretentious, delicious dining in the heart of Green Hills, the Green Hills Grille has been a local go-to for several decades. You can order the classics, from brunch enchiladas to steak and eggs or eggs Benedict, and there’s a stellar drink menu, to boot. Sip a mid-morning cocktail by snagging one of their grapefruit margaritas, Whispresso martinis, or GHG mimosas, and you’re starting your day off the right way.
Noshville
4014 Hillsboro Circle, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 269-3535
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This New-York style delicatessen, located in the heart of Green Hills, is a comfortable place to enjoy a classic breakfast. At Noshville, you can choose from an extensive menu of diner favorites like corned beef hash and eggs, griddle cakes, bagels and cream cheese, and awesome omelets! Breakfast is served all day!
The Perch
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 712-8787
Brunch Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Perch is a go-to spot for delectable crêpes, both sweet and savory. There’s something for everyone here with gourmet coffees, waffles, grits, and omelets on the menu. This casual Brentwood brunch cafe originally found its home in Brentwood and has since branched out to Green Hills to include this location. Lucky us!
RH Courtyard Restaurant
2101 Green Hills Village Dr., Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 209-7644
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
While certainly not exclusive to the Southeast, Restoration Hardware’s restaurant spaces are not to be ignored. In an absolutely stunning atmosphere, enjoy small plates such as scrambled eggs with avocado and smoked salmon. Likewise, RH has a variety of heavier entrées, including truffled grilled cheese, a lobster roll, roasted half chicken, and charred ribeye steak. Whatever your main dish, the fries are an absolute must. (Be sure to ask your server how they’re made!)
True Food Kitchen
3996 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 383-7333
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Head over to True Food Kitchen for a variety of nutritious brunch options. Like RH, True Food’s reach extends well beyond the Southeast, but it’s too good not to include in this guide. True Food combines fresh ingredients with delicious cuisine that will leave you satisfied, but not weighed down. With dishes like the colorful vegetarian Sunrise Bowl and the bountiful Garden Scramble, their menu makes a fantastic addition to the Green Hills restaurant lineup.
Berry Hill
BERRY HILL
Nashville Jam Co.
2806 Columbine Pl, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 942-6465
Brunch hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This sweet Berry Hill brunch spot may be small, but it packs a punch. Must-try menu items include the Bronut (biscuits stuffed with cheesecake, batter-dipped and fried, then topped with blueberry compote) and the PB&J Chicken Biscuit with pimento cheese, bacon, and tomato jam.
The Pfunky Griddle
2800 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 298-2088
Brunch hours: Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Pfunky Griddle is a favorite breakfast spot for kids and adults alike. Outfitted with personal griddles at each table, they let you create your own pancakes, so you get to partake in all the fun — without the cleanup.
Belle Meade
BELLE MEADE
Le Peep
5133 Harding Pike B6, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 353-0030
Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dive into a large brunch menu with Le Peep in Belle Meade. With a wide array of options, including griddle combos, sandwiches, burgers, Benedicts, yummy omelets, and even a breakfast banana split, there are brunch options for everyone at Le Peep!
Porta Via Ristorante e Bar
21 White Bridge Rd #104, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 356-0001
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Porta Via Ristorante e Bar has more than just pizza for brunch (although that is always an option!) In addition to paninis, insalate, and pasta, there are many brunch dishes, including a mushroom and feta frittata and crepes florentine. Mamma mia!
The Picnic Café
4320 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 297-5398
Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This sweet little café in Belle Meade is a hotspot for those looking to stock up on their supply of fruit tea and chicken salad. Beyond those two uber-popular items, you can expect to enjoy a daily menu that offers a quiche of the day, sausage and egg casserole, steel-cut oatmeal, and fresh pastries such as muffins and scones.
Bellevue
BELLEVUE
Loveless Cafe
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221 • (615) 646-9700
Brunch hours: Wednesday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The iconic Loveless Cafe is a perfect destination for brunch, with a full breakfast served all day, every day. Open for more than 65 years, the cafe continues to offer Nashville a place to enjoy a scratch-made southern meal. With its classic southern charm, this place is a favorite of locals and tourists alike. The eatery offers brunch staples like country ham with eggs and red-eye gravy, fried pork chops and eggs, their Pimento Cheese N’ Fried Green Tomato Biscuit, and more.
Franklin/Brentwood
FRANKLIN/BRENTWOOD
55 South
Franklin: 403 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 538-6001
Brentwood: 7031 Executive Center Dr. Suite 101, Brentwood, TN 37027 • (615) 610-3341
Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
You can find all of your standard brunch fixins here, but this spot also deserves a shout-out to its south-of-the-border-inspired selections. 55 South’s comfort foods pair well with its rustic decor, complete with refurbished materials and weathered woods. Make sure to try the signature 55 South hot sauce (you can even bring a bottle home with you). Go for the chargrilled oysters, house donuts, deviled eggs, and garlic-parmesan crab fries, to name a few. Did we mention those are all just starters? Wait until you see the main attractions!
The Honeysuckle
1770 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067 • (615) 771-2111
Brunch hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Start your brunch experience off with small plates and “shareables” from The Honeysuckle, featuring deviled eggs five ways, fried green tomatoes, and much more! Moving onto the main event, enjoy your brunch favorites with the breakfast macaroni and cheese, filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, peppers, and onions. The Honeysuckle also has fresh juice and cocktail sippers like the peach bellini and the “Honeybear” with Cathead honeysuckle vodka, St. Germain, pineapple, and sparkling wine.
The Perch
117 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 • (615) 661-9008
Brunch Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Perch is a go-to spot for delectable crêpes, both sweet and savory. There’s something for everyone here with gourmet coffees, waffles, grits, and omelets on the menu. This casual Brentwood brunch cafe is the founding location and has since branched out to Green Hills, too.
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant
120 4th Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 794-5527
Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Known for live music and Southern soul food, Puckett’s is a place to relish real country home cooking! Breakfast here is hearty and bound to please everyone in your party with breakfast skillets, omelets, and build-a-biscuit options. You can find a second location of Puckett’s Grocery in downtown Nashville!
Scout’s Pub
158 Front St., Suite #120, Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 721-5993
Brunch hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This neighborhood spot serves standout dishes such as blueberry banana pancakes and French toast parfait. You can also grab brunch cocktails, including the Scout’s Bloody Mary with jalapeño-infused vodka or sangria with white wine, elderflower liqueur, and seasonal fruit.
Tupelo Honey
2000 Meridian Blvd. Ste. 110, Franklin, TN 37067 • (615) 224-2600
Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tupelo Honey may be a chain you can find in other major cities such as Charlotte or Chattanooga, but the restaurant sources locally to create delicious food with a Southern twist. Favorites on the menu include the ‘Old Skool’ Breakfast Bowl, the Southwest omelet, and the Tupelo Shrimp and Grits.
Did we overlook one of your local favorites? Let us know! Also, since business hours are subject to change, please double-check that restaurants are open before you head their way.
Now, who’s ready to eat?!
*********
To find more great restaurants near you, check out our SB Guide!