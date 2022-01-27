UPDATED: January 2022

Come Saturday morning, brunch is the topic on everyone’s mind. Since Nashville is a city with an ever-expanding culinary scene, it boasts a wide variety of eateries that promise delicious food, libations, and a great atmosphere. Whether you’re treating your family to a morning meal or you’re looking to soak up last night’s revelry with a hearty plate of flapjacks, we’ve curated an extensive list of local restaurants with stellar brunch options (including one or two beloved Southeastern chains). Happy brunching!

Downtown

Capitol District

M.L. Rose 431 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 729-4445

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This casual neighborhood bar is known for its excellent craft beer selection and out-of-this-world burgers. M.L. Rose is also beloved for its yummy brunch menu, consisting of crispy loaded hashbrowns, cinnamon roll waffles, and loaded breakfast burritos filled with eggs, chorizo, queso, onions, peppers, avocado, and hashbrowns. Check out brunch at their other locations, as well! Zeppelin 505 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201 • (629) 236-0035

Brunch hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you’re looking for a fabulous view of the city and an incredibly tasty brunch to boot, Zeppelin is the place for you. The menu rotates, but if you can, get the yogurt parfait — we can’t emphasize this enough. It may just be the underrated breakfast dish of 2022. Additionally, don’t miss out on the ricotta toast or housemade soft-serve ice cream. For cocktails, the 24-hour Blood Mary is a thing of beauty. And perfectly yummy, too!

Germantown

GERMANTOWN Butchertown Hall 1416 Fourth Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 454-3634

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located in historic Germantown, Butchertown Hall is a modern take on a traditional beerhouse with Texas-style barbecue, offering wood-fire cooking techniques with authentic Mexican influences. With a pretty patio and state-of-the-art bar, Butchertown Hall is a great place to enjoy breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, biscuits and gravy, and yummy sides like savory grit casserole or smoked onion potato hash. Geist 311 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 920-5440

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dive into the southern classics and brunch staples at Geist. Their menu includes sweet potato hash, shrimp and grits, a Geist burger, smoked salmon Benedict, and more. Along with their entrées, Geist has an array of smaller plates, including cornmeal-fried oysters, cinnamon rolls, and other snackable dishes. Geist also offers classic brunch cocktails such as the “Good Morning,” a vodka drink with amaro, espresso, and lavender. Germantown Café 1200 Fifth Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 242-3226

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A longstanding Nashville restaurant with new owners and a new look, Germantown Café is an excellent spot for brunch, lunch, and dinner. We’re so glad they’re back open! The modern American menu features a savory French onion soup, crab cake Benedict, and a salmon Caesar salad. Not to mention, you can choose from their extensive list of cocktails, including the mezcal Paloma, Germantown punch, and TN lemonade. Henrietta Red 1200 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 490-8042

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Henrietta Red always blows us away with their thoughtful use of ingredients at brunch and dinner. (We’re particularly fond of their dedicated focus on their oyster program, which is one of the best in town.) They also offer a variety of delectable brunch indulgences, such as smoked trout toast, brioche sweet bun, and mushroom polenta. Oh, and try the coffee milk punch for a caffeine kick that includes Plantation five-year rum! Monell’s 1235 Sixth Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 248-4747

Brunch hours: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enjoy Southern favorites at Monell’s, a cozy spot specializing in down-home cooking served family style. Nestled in historic Germantown, this is a great place to load up on a weekend country breakfast, including flaky biscuits and gravy, cheese grits, fried chicken, and fried apples. Mother’s Ruin 1239 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 953-7317

Brunch hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trendy neighborhood eatery by day, lively watering hole by night, Mother’s Ruin is a popular destination any day of the week. Their small-but-mighty brunch menu features hearty options like steak and eggs and a breakfast burrito, while their all-day menu is packed with snackable goodies like Old Bay waffle fries and green chile queso. Come for the brunch, stay for the creative cocktail list. Red Bicycle 1200 Fifth Ave. N #104, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 516-1986

Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Head over to Red Bicycle for freshly prepared sandwiches, sweet and savory crepes, and more. Red Bicycle also offers locally roasted coffee to fuel you up for the rest of the day. Check out their locations in The Nations and Woodbine, too. Von Elrod’s Beer Hall + Kitchen 1004 4th Ave N Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 866-1620

Brunch Hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are looking for a hearty brunch in a fun atmosphere, head to Von Elrod’s. The brunch menu features everything from a classic Bavarian pretzel and sausage balls to Green Chile Cheese Grits, malted blueberry pancakes, smoked brisket hash, and The B.A.M (which stands for Big A** Mimosas ) for those not quite ready for a beer.

East Nashville

EAST NASHVILLE Butcher & Bee 902 Main St., Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 226-3322

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Butcher and Bee made its way to Nashville by way of Charleston, SC, and brought flavor and creativity along with it. Although the menu is largely veggie-driven, there are still a few selections for the carnivorous crowd. This restaurant has mastered the art of small and shared plates, but with everything being so delicious, it can be tough to share — particularly since the menu changes weekly. You won’t want to miss a bite. Cafe Roze 1115 Porter Rd Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 645-9100

Brunch hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Although Cafe Roze doesn’t have a dedicated brunch menu, the all-day eatery serves a combined breakfast and lunch menu every day from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Personal favorites include coconut yogurt, stout waffles, avocado hummus, and the Roze Bowl. Don’t overlook the beverage menu, as they have some of the best lattes and cocktails in town. dose. 1400 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 • (615) 730-8625

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. dose. has been a favorite on the west side of town since it opened in 2009. Thanks to their success in Sylvan Park, they opened a second location in Riverside Village, and we’re so glad they did. Breakfast is served all day, and the menu includes delicious bakery items, breakfast sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, and fantastic coffee creations. We recommend the curried chickpea sandwich and the breakfast avo toast, but if you’re there on the weekend, be sure to check out the cinnamon sugar beignets and breakfast poutine. El Fuego 3917 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 • (615) 928-7897

Brunch hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. We can’t speak highly enough of Inglewood’s fantastic neighborhood Mexican restaurant. And the best news? They serve brunch items all day. Grab the best huevos rancheros (served in a hot, stone molcajete bowl), sweet potato chorizo hash, omelets, breakfast tacos, and more, along with a killer housemade marg (or two). Graze 1888 Eastland Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 686-1060

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Graze’s plant-based menu satisfies whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, or even none of the above. Graze is delicious any way you slice it. Try the breakfast bowl featuring a homemade biscuit, tofu scramble, cashew cheese, veggie sausage, and tempeh bacon, or the brunch tostadas stuffed with black beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and green onions. Lipstick Lounge 1400 Woodland St #1939, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 226-6343

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pay a visit to Lipstick Lounge, an East Nashville favorite, for a fresh twist on classic brunch staples from burgers and burritos to French toast and a buffalo chicken sandwich. Plus, Lipstick Lounge has an extensive list of “liquid hangover cures” (more commonly known as “hair of the dog”), including several different Bloody Marys such as the BLT Bloody Mary. Because everything’s better with bacon. Redheaded Stranger 305 Arrington St., Nashville, TN 37216 • (615) 891-7960

Brunch hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Redheaded Stranger brings a welcome dose of Texas to East Nashville. Choose from a variety of breakfast tacos inspired by traditional Southwest staples, all served on homemade tortillas. Along with breakfast tacos, Redheaded Stranger stays true to its Southwestern roots, offering breakfast burritos, totchos, and a green chile cheeseburger. Shep’s Delicatessen 1000 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 252-5700

Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A traditional Jewish Deli in the heart of East Nashville, Shep’s has all of the comfort food you’re looking for. Grab bagels and assorted whipped “schmears,” as well as sandwiches like the breakfast Reuben or avocado toast on rye. Plus, you can order cheesy eggs, a latke Benedict, and even homemade blintzes. Sky Blue Cafe 700 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 770-7097

Brunch hours: Thursday to Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nestled in the historic Edgefield neighborhood of East Nashville, Sky Blue Cafe is an intimate eatery where everything tastes fresh. Their lovely breakfast spread features parfaits, omelets, pancakes, and great coffee and espresso drinks. And breakfast is served all day! They even have a kids’ menu, so bring the whole fam.

The Gulch

THE GULCH Adele’s 1210 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 988-9700

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nashville rejoiced when acclaimed chef Jonathan Waxman decided to open Adele’s, a contemporary American restaurant with strong European influences. Adele’s has a great weekend brunch buffet for $32 per person that boasts everything from smoked gouda grits and shakshuka to homestyle French toast. There’s also a stellar brunch cocktail menu that features Adele’s milk punch, breakfast bourbon, and tequila sunrise. Yes, please. Biscuit Love 316 11th Ave, S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 490-9584

Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Originally one of Nashville’s favorite food trucks, Biscuit Love opened a brick-and-mortar location in The Gulch in 2015 and later expanded to Hillsboro Village and Franklin, too. The menu is bigger and better than ever, with even more delicious breakfast sammies and sweet treats. They make everything from scratch and source all their ingredients from local purveyors. Chauhan Ale & Masala House 123 12th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 242-8426

Brunch hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nashville scored a big win when renowned Food Network personality and celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan opened Chauhan Ale & Masala House, a contemporary Indian fusion restaurant with a great atmosphere. Menu standouts include Tandoori steak and eggs, Tandoori chicken poutine, the Nashville hot chicken pakora sandwich, and honey-roasted beet chaat. The Chef and I 611 9th Ave S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 730-8496

Brunch Hours: Friday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re looking for an elevated brunch experience, The Chef and I has you covered! Featuring delectable entrées such as the Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi “Benny,” pan-roasted crispy duck and waffles, and a classic breakfast plate, you simply can’t go wrong. The Chef and I also offers shareable creations such as Thai butternut coconut lobster bisque, beef tartare, and marinated salmon belly. Hungry yet? Marsh House 401 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001

Brunch hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located on the ground floor of Thompson Hotel, Marsh House brings a taste of New Orleans to Nashville. The weekday brunch menu features blueberry pancakes, egg white frittata, and a fried catfish sandwich, while the weekend brunch menu also includes favorites such as gumbo, brisket hash, and seafood towers piled high with oysters, mussels, and more. The Mockingbird 121 12th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 741-9900

Brunch hours: Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. At The Mockingbird, modern dining merges with global flavors, resulting in tasty dishes you’ll return for time and time again. Can’t-miss menu items include “Those Buns Dough” (brioche cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting), “Taco the Town” (stuffed with egg, potato, chorizo, beans, cilantro salsa verde, and cheddar), and the “Oui Loaf You” (vanilla brioche French toast with citrus, brandy, whipped cream, and maple syrup). Whatever you do, make sure you grab a Church Punch, which comes in a grown-up Capri Sun pouch. Saint Añejo 1120 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 736-5301

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saint Añejo is a modern Mexican eatery beloved for its fantastic tequila selection, housemade margaritas, and yummy Mexican fare. Their brunch menu is a heavy hitter with decadent options like horchata French toast, cinnamon roll waffles, huevos rancheros, and a variety of brunch beverages. As a bonus, the outdoor patio opens onto the bar. STK Steakhouse 700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 619-3500

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Serving up bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, Nashville’s contemporary steakhouse in The Gulch offers a brunch experience you won’t soon forget. You can look forward to Smoked Pork Belly Benedict, Truffle Steak and Egg, and aptly named cocktails such as the “Bed Head” and “Just Ten More Minutes.” Whiskey Kitchen 118 12th Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 254-3029

Brunch hours: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting with drinks, Whiskey Kitchen has plenty of fresh takes on classic brunch cocktails, including blackberry sangria, a mango mimosa, a malted Mary, and a “wicked” Bloody Mary. For their eats, Whiskey Kitchen offers WK Chicken and Waffles, Avo Toast, Hot and Sunny Pizza, and other unique takes on midday cuisine.

Sylvan Park/Charlotte/The Nations

SYLVAN PARK/CHARLOTTE/THE NATIONS 51st Deli 1314 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 292-2888

Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This neighborhood deli has it all — from every soda and sparkling water option you can conceive of to a salad bar that will make you swoon. It even has fresh ceviche! The 51st Morning Burrito is downright addictive, but you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, whether you opt for an omelet, a parfait, breakfast tacos, or a bagel sandwich. Big Bad Breakfast 5304 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 610-3403

Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From lighter fare such as homemade granola or bruléed grapefruit to hearty dishes like the low country skillet or huevos rancheros grit bowl, Big Bad Breakfast delivers the goods. Chef John Currence will have you feasting on New Orleans-style po’boys, pecan short stack pancakes, and even creole omelets. And don’t forget to order a breakfast margarita or “Big Bad Bloody Mary,” too! Coco’s Italian Market 411 51st Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 783-0114

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Travel to Old World Italy at Coco’s Italian Market on Charlotte and 51st. Continually voted one of the best Italian restaurants, Coco’s cooks up a great brunch — breakfast lasagna, egg-topped pizza, or baked crepes filled with lemon ricotta, anyone?! M.L. Rose 4408 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 750-2920

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This casual neighborhood bar is known for its excellent craft beer selection and out-of-this-world burgers. M.L. Rose is also beloved for its yummy brunch menu, consisting of crispy loaded hashbrowns, cinnamon roll waffles, and loaded breakfast burritos filled with eggs, chorizo, queso, onions, peppers, avocado, and hashbrowns. Check out brunch at their other locations, as well! Nicky’s Coal Fired 5026 Centennial Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 678-4289

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nicky’s Coal Fired may be best known for its coal fired pizzas, but it also serves a delightful “bagel shop brunch,” featuring bagels, spreads, and breakfast sandwiches such as the pizza bagel or the turkey Reuben. Along with food, they offer cocktails and Barista Parlor coffee to complete your brunch experience. Red Bicycle 712 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 457-1117

Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Head over to Red Bicycle in The Nations for freshly prepared sandwiches and crepes. In addition, Red Bicycle offers locally roasted gourmet coffee to fuel you up for the rest of the day. Check out their locations in Germantown and Woodbine, too.

12 South/8th Avenue

12 SOUTH/EIGHTH AVENUE Buttermilk Ranch 2407 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 465-8300

Brunch hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offering a wide variety of fresh-pressed juices, coffee and espresso drinks, and pastries, Buttermilk Ranch is the ideal brunch stop to fuel an afternoon of shopping in 12South. They also offer a heartier selection of bowls and salads, croissant sandwiches, and our favorite — broissant cubes. They’re essentially cube-shaped croissants filled with a selection of fillings. Almost too cute to be true! Fenwick’s 300 2600 8th Ave S #103, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 840-6462

Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sit back, relax, and enjoy fresh food and organic coffee at Fenwick’s, a modern American diner on 8th Avenue. This casual and comfy eatery is a cute spot to gather with friends and family over eggs Benedict, Monte Cristos, corned beef hash, and great sides. Josephine 2316 12th Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 292-7766

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Josephine continues to be a foodie destination. The ambiance alone is enough to get us through the door, but the food more than does the space justice. They offer a delicious brunch with a small spread of homemade options — the glazed cinnamon raisin biscuits and the “Take a Nap Bowl” are hard to beat! M.L. Rose 2535 8th Ave S #107, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 712-8160

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This casual neighborhood bar is known for its excellent craft beer selection and out-of-this-world burgers. M.L. Rose is also beloved for its yummy brunch menu, consisting of crispy loaded hashbrowns, cinnamon roll waffles, and loaded breakfast burritos filled with eggs, chorizo, queso, onions, peppers, avocado, and hashbrowns. Check out brunch at their other locations, as well! Party Fowl 719 Eighth Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 624-8255

Brunch hours: Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Serving up Nashville hot chicken in spades, Party Fowl offers up a variety of ways to experience one of Nashville’s signature dishes and grab a cocktail or two, while you’re at it. Enjoy brunch offerings such as Nashville Hot Chicken Benedict and the Hot Chicken Pimento Cheese Omelet. You can also try their signature Brunch for Two, a 55oz Bloody Mary made with the restaurant’s own Nashville Hot Bloody Mary Mix, topped with whole fried Cornish Game hens, scotch eggs, fried okra, and avocado. Sinema 2600 8th Ave S #109, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 942-7746

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sinema is all about creating a complete culinary experience. Housed in the old Melrose movie theater, Sinema is an upscale, contemporary American restaurant with many creative menu options. Their bottomless brunch is far from ordinary. For $36, you can order items such as pork jowl hash, chilaquiles, and biscuits with gravy. Plus, you can indulge in the bottomless Bloody Mary or mimosa bar! The Sutler 2600 8th Ave S #109, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 840-6124

Brunch hours: Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reopened in 2014, The Sutler revamped its menu to become a destination for great music and great food. Their Bluegrass Brunch boasts yummy drinks and classics like smoked brisket hash, breakfast tacos, and skillet monkey bread. Urban Grub 2506 12th Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37204‎ • (615) 679-9342

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Urban Grub, a contemporary grill and seafood bar, is the perfect place to celebrate weekend brunch with a gaggle of friends. Not only do they have great drink options, but they also have a specialty brunch bar. For $52, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat fresh seafood, charcuterie, and artisanal cheeses.

Belmont/Hillsboro/Edgehill Village

BELMONT/HILLSBORO VILLAGE/EDGEHILL Anzie Blue 2111 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 866-9545

Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This chic CBD-centric café is more than meets the eye. Yes, you can cure your caffeine fix with a classic honey cinnamon latte or a caramel macchiato, and yes, you can mellow out with CBD blackberry mule. But you can also find some of the tastiest dishes in Hillsboro Village. We recommend The King (a beignet-style toast stuffed with peanut butter, banana, and bacon) or the beautiful breakfast board (which serves two) that features chicken, waffles, biscuits, gravy, bagel bites, cream cheese, and fruit. Athens Family Restaurant 2017 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 383-2848

Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-owned, traditional Greek restaurant has been featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.“ Athens Family Restaurant is known for its great all-day breakfast, featuring diner classics with Greek twists. Head over for the spinach and feta omelet or the Greek Benedict, which features Gyro, grilled onion, grilled tomato, feta cheese, and Hollandaise sauce. RELATED: 12 Seriously Good Salads in Nashville Barcelona Wine Bar 1200 Villa Pl Suite 110, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 327-0600

Brunch hours: Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. From the owners of Bartaco comes Barcelona Wine Bar, a Spanish tapas restaurant. Located in Edgehill Village, the space is large and lively, and the food is delicious. Go with a group and share plates! Feast on tapas such as olive oil pancakes, serrano Benedict, steak and eggs, eggplant caponata, or heaping portions of traditional paella. Leave room for dessert options like flan Catalan and burnt Basque cheesecake. Biscuit Love 2001 Belcourt Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 610-3336

Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the Nashville brunch staple, Biscuit Love — also located in the Gulch and Franklin — for brunch every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Snag one of their signature items like the East Nasty with fried chicken, aged cheddar, and sausage gravy all on their buttermilk biscuit, or even the Southern Benny with shaved country ham, two over-easy eggs, and sausage gravy. Biscuit Love also provides plenty of options that come without a biscuit, as well. In addition to food, they have brunch drink staples such as The Bloody and a Basic B-llini (peach puree and sparkling white wine). Fido 1812 21st Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 777-3436

Brunch hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A popular place for students, Fido offers a great atmosphere to cozy up with a great latte and brunch plate. Menu favorites include the Village Scramble, McFido, and berry berry pancakes. The line is always long but moves quickly, and breakfast is served all day. Pancake Pantry 1796 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 383-9333

Brunch Hours: Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. With a line out the door and wrapping around the block, it’s hard to miss this Hillsboro Village staple. Don’t be put off by the line; it is well worth the wait. Founded in 1961, the Pancake Pantry has been filling up Nashville bellies with unforgettable pancake creations for decades. (They now have a downtown location, too!) Ruby Sunshine 1800 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 • (629) 216-1576

Brunch Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A delicious brunch destination for grown-ups and kids alike, Ruby Sunshine offers an extensive menu of yummy options. Munch on some French toast bites while you peruse the main menu, which features various renditions of eggs Benedict such as the Eggs Cochon, or the vegetarian-friendly One Tomato, Two Tomato. And don’t forget to ask for a “Morning Margarita!”

Midtown/West End

MIDTOWN/WEST END Chateau West 3408 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 432-2622

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Conveniently located on West End, just off Four-Forty, Chateau West is a yummy option for authentic French cuisine. Say “bonjour!” to staples like beef bourguignon, steak and eggs, and delicious crêpes. dose. 3431 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 457-1300

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. This dose. location is the original, with a second location across town in East Nashville. Breakfast is served all day, and the menu includes delicious bakery items, breakfast sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, and amazing coffee creations. We recommend the breakfast avo toast, but if you’re there on the weekend, be sure to check out the weekend quiche, served only on Saturday and Sunday. Flatiron 1929 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 730-9739

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Midtown’s newest dining gem, Flatiron, is the perfect weekend brunch spot. Get ready to be full and satisfied with elevated American staples, including the Waffle Grilled Cheese, Swiss & Apple Burger, and Grits Bowl! Henley 2023 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 340-6378

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Southern plates with a modern twist and live music, Henley’s Sunday brunch is similar to executive chef RJ Cooper’s cooking style – approachable yet inventive. The menu items incorporate local ingredients with dishes like biscuit beignets, pork belly with waffle, or the jambalaya breakfast burrito. Henley also offers classic brunch sippers like the Henley Bloody Mary and the “Mimosa Party,” which is a bottle of Prosecco and your choice of juice. Mason’s 2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 321-1990

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mason’s is the restaurant at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel. Known for sophisticated Southern fare, the eatery is a great place to enjoy brunch and cocktails. Choose from old-fashioned favorites like housemade granola, deviled eggs, biscuits from scratch, peach salads, and superior craft cocktails. Nada 202 21st Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 925-3362

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nada blends classic brunch flavors with a twist featuring lox avocado toast, papas con chorizo, huevos rancheros, and cheeks and hash. In addition to hearty entrées, Nada also offers two top-notch drinks — The Valencia (cava, lemon juice, tuaca, and orange juice) and a horchata cold brew with spiced rum. Tavern 1904 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 320-8580

Brunch Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Head over to the Midtown area for brunch at Tavern, boasting plenty of tasty options (and plenty of TVs, so you can catch the big game). They have a menu chock full of egg dishes, such as huevos rancheros, as well as off-the-griddle items, including a red velvet waffle. You can also enjoy lighter fare, such as an egg-white omelet or baby wedge salad, if that’s more your speed. White Limozeen 101 20th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 649-7239

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pretty in pink on the rooftop of the Graduate Hotel, White Limozeen is decked out in vibrant pinks and plush furniture. With an elevated menu that features dishes such as caviar and soft-scrambled eggs, winter squash quiche, and caramelized ruby red grapefruit with honey and mint, you can feast as you enjoy skyline views. An extensive cocktail menu that features everything from frozen Aperol spritz to champagne Jello shots means your libations will be on point, too. RELATED: 11 Unique Burgers to Try in Nashville ASAP

Green Hills

GREEN HILLS Char 3988 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 891-7181

Brunch hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Southern-style steakhouse in the middle of Green Hills, Char offers a spot for elevated dining and libations. Benedict options abound, along with options like prime rib, a creole sauté with crawfish, and a custard-fried French toast. Plus, they offer mimosas and Bloody Marys for $5. We’re sold! etc. 3790 Bedford Ave., Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 988-0332

Brunch hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Deb Paquette has brought upscale dining and brunch to Green Hills, and we are nothing but grateful. etc. serves thoughtful dishes for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. Enjoy the shrimp risotto with poached eggs, sausage bruschetta, or sweeten things up with the rhubarb jam-stuffed French toast. Green Hills Grille 2002 Richard Jones Rd. #104A, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 620-8390

Brunch hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Unpretentious, delicious dining in the heart of Green Hills, the Green Hills Grille has been a local go-to for several decades. You can order the classics, from brunch enchiladas to steak and eggs or eggs Benedict, and there’s a stellar drink menu, to boot. Sip a mid-morning cocktail by snagging one of their grapefruit margaritas, Whispresso martinis, or GHG mimosas, and you’re starting your day off the right way. Noshville 4014 Hillsboro Circle, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 269-3535

Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This New-York style delicatessen, located in the heart of Green Hills, is a comfortable place to enjoy a classic breakfast. At Noshville, you can choose from an extensive menu of diner favorites like corned beef hash and eggs, griddle cakes, bagels and cream cheese, and awesome omelets! Breakfast is served all day! The Perch 2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 712-8787

Brunch Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Perch is a go-to spot for delectable crêpes, both sweet and savory. There’s something for everyone here with gourmet coffees, waffles, grits, and omelets on the menu. This casual Brentwood brunch cafe originally found its home in Brentwood and has since branched out to Green Hills to include this location. Lucky us! RH Courtyard Restaurant 2101 Green Hills Village Dr., Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 209-7644

Brunch hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. While certainly not exclusive to the Southeast, Restoration Hardware’s restaurant spaces are not to be ignored. In an absolutely stunning atmosphere, enjoy small plates such as scrambled eggs with avocado and smoked salmon. Likewise, RH has a variety of heavier entrées, including truffled grilled cheese, a lobster roll, roasted half chicken, and charred ribeye steak. Whatever your main dish, the fries are an absolute must. (Be sure to ask your server how they’re made!) True Food Kitchen 3996 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 383-7333

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Head over to True Food Kitchen for a variety of nutritious brunch options. Like RH, True Food’s reach extends well beyond the Southeast, but it’s too good not to include in this guide. True Food combines fresh ingredients with delicious cuisine that will leave you satisfied, but not weighed down. With dishes like the colorful vegetarian Sunrise Bowl and the bountiful Garden Scramble, their menu makes a fantastic addition to the Green Hills restaurant lineup.

Berry Hill

BERRY HILL Nashville Jam Co. 2806 Columbine Pl, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 942-6465

Brunch hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This sweet Berry Hill brunch spot may be small, but it packs a punch. Must-try menu items include the Bronut (biscuits stuffed with cheesecake, batter-dipped and fried, then topped with blueberry compote) and the PB&J Chicken Biscuit with pimento cheese, bacon, and tomato jam. The Pfunky Griddle 2800 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 298-2088

Brunch hours: Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pfunky Griddle is a favorite breakfast spot for kids and adults alike. Outfitted with personal griddles at each table, they let you create your own pancakes, so you get to partake in all the fun — without the cleanup.

Belle Meade

BELLE MEADE Le Peep 5133 Harding Pike B6, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 353-0030

Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dive into a large brunch menu with Le Peep in Belle Meade. With a wide array of options, including griddle combos, sandwiches, burgers, Benedicts, yummy omelets, and even a breakfast banana split, there are brunch options for everyone at Le Peep! Porta Via Ristorante e Bar 21 White Bridge Rd #104, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 356-0001

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Porta Via Ristorante e Bar has more than just pizza for brunch (although that is always an option!) In addition to paninis, insalate, and pasta, there are many brunch dishes, including a mushroom and feta frittata and crepes florentine. Mamma mia! The Picnic Café 4320 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 297-5398

Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This sweet little café in Belle Meade is a hotspot for those looking to stock up on their supply of fruit tea and chicken salad. Beyond those two uber-popular items, you can expect to enjoy a daily menu that offers a quiche of the day, sausage and egg casserole, steel-cut oatmeal, and fresh pastries such as muffins and scones.

Bellevue

BELLEVUE Loveless Cafe 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221 • (615) 646-9700

Brunch hours: Wednesday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The iconic Loveless Cafe is a perfect destination for brunch, with a full breakfast served all day, every day. Open for more than 65 years, the cafe continues to offer Nashville a place to enjoy a scratch-made southern meal. With its classic southern charm, this place is a favorite of locals and tourists alike. The eatery offers brunch staples like country ham with eggs and red-eye gravy, fried pork chops and eggs, their Pimento Cheese N’ Fried Green Tomato Biscuit, and more.

Franklin/Brentwood