The holidays are creeping up, and there might be a few special people left on your gift list. We recently featured local gifts under $50. This week, we’re focusing on more indulgent luxury items worth giving to that someone special — or merely dreaming of for yourself.

With items priced from $48 to over $7,000, this list highlights that splurges and swoons are available for a wide range of prices points.

Here are this year’s splurge-worthy Luxe Loves, found in Nashville, … The Holiday Edition!

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Handbag

Everyone could use a fabulous statement bag during the season of holiday soirées. The EMILY is covered in ostrich feathers, lined in satin, and topped with statement handles. All your necessities will fit inside, and a detachable leather crossbody strap makes for easy hands-free styling. Find yours for $450 at Oak Hall.

Pants

Hemline has teamed up with fashion favorite Amanda Uprichard to create these exclusive Adora Pants available only at Hemline! Pair these showstopper pants with a flowy white blouse and flats, or a colorful sweater and booties for a versatile look. Fab details include a front seam slit, zippers, and the ability to machine wash. These need to be on your wishlist! They’re $216 at Hemline.

Belt

Belts are in, y’all! These B-Low the Belt options are classically colored to match any woman’s style. Loop them on jeans or trousers, or add a little flair to a long, colorful dress! Find yours from $140 to $156 at Emmaline in downtown Franklin.

Jacket

New to Wedgewood-Houston’s May Hosiery Co-Op (and the talk of Nashville) is Modiste, a fashion showroom that houses some of the world’s coolest current designers and many you can’t find in-person anywhere close by. This aviator jacket by Nanushka is made of soft vegan leather and faux shearling to keep you warm and fashionable. We love the patch pockets, turn-up cuffs, and exposed seams. Find this iconic winter piece for $995 at Modiste.

Sunglasses

Sunware wizards Bill Barton and Patty Perreira never cease to amaze us with their new designs and collaborations. Unlock your inner Bond with this limited-edition design that pays homage to the 1965 film, Thunderball. With a classic rectangular frame and polarized lenses, choose from four polished acetate colors — black, chestnut, champagne , and dusk. Find yours for $550 at Barton Perreira, and go by the Green Hills shop to try on lots of styles.

Shirt

This classic satin shirt will take you through the seasons and the years. Tuck it in or leave it flowing over your favorite jeans or skirt. We love the plunging — but modest — neckline and the thick cuffed sleeves. Find yours for $298 at MODA Boutique.

Booties

Lucchese’s Elena style is a short seven-inch seamed bootie crafted from the softest suede and available in lots of rich colors. Perfect for the “casual cowgirl” and impressively rated, these boots are available at Lucchese for $395. Try them on in-store at their beautiful Gulch shop.

HOME

Ed Nash painting

This luxe gift may not fit under the tree, but it is, undoubtedly, on the top of our wish list this year. Ed Nash’s “Peacock” on canvas adds a pop of color and conversation to any room. This 48-by-36-inch piece is $6,000 and can be purchased by contacting Ed Nash.

Scott E. Hill painting

Beginning on November 27 (Small Business Saturday), Bennett Galleries will be showcasing Scott E. Hill through the end of the year. Come explore Scott’s work in person, including “Sparkle Dress,” which is 48-by-36 inches and $7,000 at Bennett Galleries.

Faux fur throw

Everyone wants to cozy up this time of year, and this luxurious faux fur throw is perfect as a bed runner or near the living room sofa. It comes in three colors and it’s machine washable! Margi says that people love to come and pick these up as gifts, and you can do the same for $398 at Margi’s Furniture.

Emerald quartz platter

Combining luxurious natural emerald quartz with sterling silver, this platter by Anna Rablabs is the height of elegant tabletop d̩ecor. Display holiday hors d’oeuvres or pair a bottle of wine with artisanal cheeses. Master craftsmen in Brazil hand polish the rare stones and contour their natural edges with precious metals. Rubber feet underneath protect table surfaces from scratching. Find this at Epergne for $485.

Lantern

The Rikki lantern is the ultimate lighting splurge. Playful stamped medallions against the hammered iron cage create a stunning contrast that will make any room feel elevated and abundant. The Rikki comes in many different fine finishes that are meticulously applied by hand in their Nashville studio. This piece is $7,145 at Ironware International, and they have a gorgeous collection of chandeliers and lanterns in many sizes and finishes to explore.

Vase

3D printing is becoming more and more prevalent and popular, and we can’t get enough of this eye-catching geometric vase, which was created via 3D printing and is made from organic and environmentally happy material. It’s modular, so your giftee can have fun arranging the vase and the flowers. Add some colorful dried flowers to this as the ultimate hostess gift. Find this for $120 at Thunder Moon Collective.

Decanter and glasses

Designed to chill your beverage without ANY melted ice, each “rocks” glass comes with a solid-glass cube fused inside. Store in your freezer and use it to cool your favorite spirit. The 24K gold leaf plating makes this smokey-colored set even more luxurious. Get the decanter for $235 and the glasses for $100 at Interior Anthology.

One more idea: Let the experts pick! What could possibly be more luxurious than the services of a professional designer? Give the gift of Interior Anthology’s Creative Anthology package ($2,000), a straightforward DIY design service that lays out the vision and framework for the space of your dreams.

JEWELRY

Earrings

These tiny diamond hoops are the perfect earring you’ll never take out. The huggies are set with four straight baguette diamonds, giving them a dainty touch of sparkle. They click closed and sit perfectly around your earlobe, so no getting caught on masks or other jewelry! Choose from yellow, rose, and white gold for $400 at Yearly & Co.

Studs

Diamond studs are a staple, but we love a pair that injects a little intrigue and zest into our everyday lineup. These beauties come in three finishes and are ready to ship or pick up at East Nashville jewelry paradise Consider The Wldflwrs for $1,032.

Bracelet

This 24K gold and silver bracelet has eight stunning white diamonds with gold bezels that really make them pop. Perfect with gold or silver accompanying pieces, this bangle is a splurge-worthy addition to any lucky recipient’s jewelry box. This piece is $2,250 at Cindi Earl Fine Jewelry.

Bracelet

This handmade stone twist bracelet is delightfully different and versatile, as it can be worn around the wrist or neck. The neutral gray stones will complement outfits of all kinds. Visit Margaret Ellis’ Berry Hill studio or shop these online for $525 at Margaret Ellis Jewelry.

Necklace

Spikes are in, and this pendant is a unique example of a trend we love. The brilliant bezel-set diamonds are stationed on a 14K gold diamond-cut cable chain for extra sparkle. The graduating pavé set diamond pendant measures about an inch in length for a head-turning piece alone or layered. Get yours for $1,250 by Brooke Worthington Jewelry. (The single bezel diamond necklace is sold separately for $695!)

BEAUTY & SELF CARE

Detergent

The Laundress laundry detergent collab with Le Labo has a cult following, and for GOOD reason. Fragrance enthusiasts swear by it — but at this price point, most folks only use it for their sheets. The most luscious-smelling detergent you’ve ever tried makes the perfect gift for anyone on your list. Find yours at White’s Mercantile for $48.

Travel pillow

Travel pillows can be clunky and scratchy, but we’ve found the ultimate cozy-chic option for all your pending travel to come in 2022. Take this buttery soft pillow by Barefoot Dreams on planes, trains, and automobiles, or gift it to your wanderlust-prone friend. Find yours for $69.99 at L.A. Green.

Crème De La Crème Hydrafacial

EB Skin’s Crème De La Crème Hydrafacial is the best of the best for skin and a cult favorite of many long-term clients of Erin Bruton. This indulgent treatment combines three of her most popular treatments, including Expert Dermaplaning, a Signature Hydrafacial, and an infusion of the Regen-GF premium booster vial for increased collagen and elastin. Gift this to someone who deserves to be pampered. Book this at EB Skin for $325.

Cleansing balm

This crowd favorite Thermal Cleansing Balm leans on Hungarian Moor mud, rich in calcium and magnesium, to draw out impurities in the skin. The gentle black balm cleanses without stripping, removes all makeup, and leaves skin feeling super soft and hydrated. Find yours at Private Edition for $112.

Spa day

Escape is Nashville’s go-to day spa, and their Ultimate Escape package is the ultimate gift. The day begins with a four-handed ultimate massage (yep — from two people!), continues with their ultimate facial and back treatment (including a foot cleansing ritual, hot and cold stone therapy, and a facial with a decadent collagen mask), and is topped off with a sumptuous private lunch. The four-hour treatment is $540, and you can book it at Escape Day Spa.

Skin Brightening Program

The widely acclaimed ZO Skin Health’s Skin Brightening Program is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to heal and enliven their skin with a little holiday shine. Perfectly travel-ready sizes of five super high-quality ZO Skin products are included in this set, so your giftee can pick what they love before committing to the full-sized products. Shop this set for $187 at Image Surgical Arts.

Here’s to some aspirational holiday shopping. Happy holidays!

