You may know Jasmine Sweet as a Nashville lifestyle blogger, but she’s up to SO much more than that. The digital marketing guru, who got her Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Memphis, has done marketing for everything from finances to healthcare. These days, she’s the Marketing Project Manager at iHeartRadio, and she’s growing her personal brand with a popular local lifestyle blog that covers topics from travel to business to fabulous fashion. Oh, and did we mention that she’s a brand new mom? Talk about a busy schedule! Please welcome this week’s FACE of Nashville, Jasmine Sweet.

Can you give us the CliffsNotes version of your background?

I’m a businesswoman leading a home life as a wife and new mom. That’s the short story! I’m married to my college sweetheart of 13 years, Alex Sweet, and we’re parents to Reign Sweet. I have a BA in broadcast journalism, but instead of going that route with my career, I’ve been doing corporate marketing for over 10 years in higher education, healthcare, entertainment, financial, and more. I also hold an MBA. Currently, I run weekly tech marketing campaigns for iHeart headquarters.

What inspired you to start a lifestyle blog?

I’ve always felt compelled to share because the best advice comes from people you know. I love social media and the idea that our inspiration, next vacation, educational opportunity, and more come from us all sharing what we know and what we’ve been exposed to. Plus, I love to create content; I always have. Before blogging days, I was writing short stories in my diaries, creating scrapbooks, and sharing all the things by all means necessary. Today, my blog and social media reflect my true life from marriage to motherhood to marketing. That’s the run of it.

The lifestyle space is quite saturated, but your content resonates with so many people! To what do you attribute its success?

I think social media has made us all look for the next big opportunity to “make it” and do it quickly and easily. Nothing about my life looks like that, and that’s what I share. I didn’t walk into a successful blogging career. I didn’t get handed my job at iHeart. Instead, I’ve lent my time and energy accordingly and prepared to meet these opportunities. I think that’s my success in the lifestyle space. It provides authentic hope.

What marketing advice do you have for someone considering diving into lifestyle blogging?

Invest in quality over quantity. So many people think they should just post every day to have something out there. Plan to create beautiful works of art, whether visually or contextually, and then share them with the world. First impressions matter. Each impression matters, and that’s how you garner and keep your audience.

You’re a busy woman. What seems to surprise people most about your career?

It surprises people that I can work full-time and run my blog full-time. I plan effectively, take breaks where I need to, and advocate for myself in both spaces to be clear and cohesive with my goals.

What are the top three not-to-be-missed topics that you’ve covered recently in your blog?

Hosting friends and family are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Celebrating life is a MUST! Young professionals should explore remote working destinations.

You write a lot about travel. What’s one destination that’s still on your bucket list?

I’d love to visit the Maldives and truly drift away into a relaxing vacation where I am distracted by absolutely nothing.

And closer to home, what are your favorite shopping spots here in Nashville? We’re always eager to see what outfit you post next!

I love shopping at Able. The Showroom Nashville is great for all things glam.

What are some of your favorite style inspirations and brands?

I’m not pregnant anymore, but I had a hard time finding the best jeans for expecting moms, so I have to point out that Joe’s Jeans had the best ones. I also love AFRM! They have such stylish pieces that transition well for every size. From pre-pregnancy to post-pregnancy, AFRM pieces have carried me. Also, Fashion Bomb Daily inspires me.

Who are some of the women who’ve inspired and mentored you?

My sisters are so inspirational! Valerie was nominated for a Grammy this year and made her Grand Ole Opry Debut. My other sister is a regional director for a medical device company. They’ve both maximized their careers, and I’m forever proud of them. I’m so lucky to follow in their footsteps.

How are you navigating new mom life and all of your creative endeavors?

I am honestly taking it one day at a time. I’ve always been organized, and for that, I am grateful. I had Reign four weeks early, moved into a new house one week later, designed and set up an Airbnb during that time, and still had collaborations to complete — all before Christmas, and all while taking care of myself and my daughter.

Before anything, Reign comes first, and then I sort everything out from there. That’s where the organization comes into play. I thrive on connecting the dots and making things happen. I’ll forever be transitioning and learning how to do my best for new mom life and my creative endeavors.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

The best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten was to continue my education. Don’t ever stop learning. It’s served me well in every transition of my life, from undergraduate school to grad school to marriage to mortgage to marketing. I’ve always yearned to know more and do more.

Outside of faith, family, and friends, what are three things can’t you live without?

These days, I can’t live without my phone, vacation, or laughter. My husband and I are braving newborn life with countless lists on our phones to keep us on track. Vacations keep me honest with my work-life balance. Finally, I’ve never laughed so much in my life as I have as a new mom. My husband and I laugh in delirium and pure joy often!

Thank you for sharing your story, Jasmine, and thank you to Olivia Dixon for the photos!

