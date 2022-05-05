Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Walking through the gates of the Nashville Sounds‘ ballpark in Germantown elicits a flurry of delight. The vibrant stadium is packed to the brim with friendly staff, nostalgic treats, and a welcoming mix of die-hard baseball buffs and first-time spectators alike. And just to get all of you Nashvillians on the same page: Our baseball team is the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers; our mascot is Booster the Rooster, and we call the ballpark “Hit City.” Beyond the fun of the game itself, here’s a taste of everything there is to eat, see, and experience at a Nashville Sounds game this season!

The culinary scene is top-notch at First Horizon Park thanks largely to the genius creation of The Band Box. Standing proudly in right field, there is always a raucous crowd congregated under the big neon sign. The Band Box is a stand-alone bar and adult playground with lounge-like areas to sit and enjoy the bevy of beverages and culinary offerings on the menu. Almost everyone you see is drinking one of their two famous slushies: The Field of Dreamsicle (made with Pickers Blood Orange Vodka) and the Whisky and Cola Icee (made with George Dickel Tennessee Whisky).

Make sure to find the tucked-away culinary counter at The Band Box to satisfy your appetites. The food is too good. Brought to us by Strategic Hospitality (the restaurant group behind Merchants, Pinewood Social, Henrietta Red, The Catbird Seat, Bastion, and more), the chef-driven menu has hit after hit — Tot-Chos (insanely delicious tater tot nachos), an Angus Beef hot dog with pimento cheese, and a kale quinoa salad with Noble Farms goat cheese, just to name a few. Quinoa salad? At a ballpark? You betcha! Everything about The Band Box experience is curated to elevate your standard baseball game fare.

Once you have fueled up and the Sounds have a comfortable lead, it’s time to play. There is an expansive area in the stadium called the “Country Club” where you can play cornhole, ping pong, table hockey, giant Jenga and Connect 4, and shuffleboard. For just $5, you can also play mini-golf, shoot basketball hoops, or try your hand at the speed pitch game. The 4,000-square-foot bar is also flanked by TVs showing other games and news. On your way in or out of the stadium, grab a photo with Booster the Rooster and stop by the impressive new pro shop for many fresh designs on everything from jerseys to trinkets.

If you have a large group to entertain or an event to plan, there is no better place than a Sounds game. Club-level suites offer all the privacy and amenities you need at a fabulous per-head price point. You get tickets, parking passes, cushioned balcony seats, a climate-controlled lounge to escape the heat or cold, and access to the Brauer Lounge’s elevated bar and food options. Larger groups can book various picnic areas and lounges throughout the park … even one right behind the dugouts! The Sounds will cook up a spread of food options for your group, too.

Whether you want a chill weekday date night, a family outing, or a rowdy start to your weekend, each game has something for every taste. You can bring your pup to the game on Tito’s Handmade Vodka Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays. (If you don’t have a dog of your own, head to a Tuesday game for prime dog-watching!)

You never know who will stand up to sing the National Anthem or throw the first pitch. There are always cool pop-up events and happenings in Hit City. And if you find yourself having to look up at the giant guitar scoreboard to check the inning and score because you’ve been having too much fun, then you’re doing something right. A night at a Sounds game is, truly, so much more than baseball.

