Exercise affords an opportunity to regain focus, build confidence, relieve stress, and give your body a little TLC. But it can also be a great source of fun. In fact, the idea of mixing our workout with some laughter and letting loose sounds like the perfect combo. Of course, if you’re looking for a seriously relaxing regimen to ease your stress levels, you can hit up Cheekwood’s Wellness 360 program. For tailored programs to meet specific goals, Studio Novo or Iron Tribe are sure to get your blood pumping. But if you’re looking for more of a “hang with friends while also squeezing in some exercise” sort of vibe, here are a few local options to gather and get motivated for some serious fun that also happens to be fitness-related!

6 Fun Fitness Options to Get Into This Fall

Points and Pints

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, the Nashville Points and Pints tennis league meetup is the perfect way to enjoy tennis in a relaxed social setting. Everyone gets their game on with a few friendly matches at Richland Park, then heads over to nearby M.L. Rose to grab a drink or two. On Tuesday nights, you can join this meetup from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., September 14 through October 12, 2021.

Bungee Fitness

Who needs to bungee jump off a bridge when you can go to Func Factory and safely bungee around a studio? A private training facility in Hermitage, Func Factory hosts an innovative fitness class called Fly Fit 615, where you can attach yourself to a suspended bungee cord and defy gravity while you get your exercise on. Owned by business partners Anica Parrish and Danea Roberts, the class is a fantastic way to gather friends and jumpstart your adrenaline.

Axe Throwing

While axe throwing may not be considered “fitness” in the traditional sense, there’s no question you’ll be working some muscles on this one. Whether you head to Bad Axe Throwing, BATL, AxeVentures, or Blade and Timber, you can expect to be coached through throwing techniques and team-building skills that offer some stress relief, speak to your primal core, and challenge your abs and upper arms. Plus, if your workout deserves some post-exercise sipping, some of the indoor axe-throwing facilities even have cocktail bars, though we recommend throwing first and drinking later.

Yoga Buzz

Yogis of all skill levels are welcome at Acme Feed and Seed‘s rooftop yoga series, Yoga Buzz, which takes place every first and third Sunday through the month of October. After each one-hour session, led by local yoga instructor Emily Young, participants are encouraged to hang out on the roof to browse LabCanna’s CBD rooftop pop-up shop or head downstairs to order brunch. Mimosas aren’t included, but they’re encouraged! Purchase your tickets here.

Spritz and Sweat

If the idea of merging cocktails and fitness seems like a match made in heaven, we present the “Spritz and Sweat” workshop from Shakti Power Yoga. Head to the Grand Hyatt Nashville‘s rooftop pool on Saturday, September 18, at 1 p.m. for a one-hour yoga class, followed by two hours of tasty Aperol Spritz specials and access to the pool deck for the remainder of the event. Tickets for the events are $30, and you can sign up to attend on September 18 here. Keep an eye on the Grand Hyatt’s offerings for more events like this one throughout the season!

Country Fusion

Elizabeth Mooney spent her childhood vacations at a dude ranch in upstate New York, which instilled a passion for country life and ultimately led her to Nashville. A dancer since she was 2 years old, she developed Country Fusion — a fitness class that merges line dancing with everything from hip hop and salsa to ballroom and belly dancing. She opened her Music City headquarters on July 5, 2021, and the rest is history. “People’s time is valuable. If I’m going to a class, I want more than just sweating,” she tells us. “I want to learn something. Here at Country Fusion, people are learning actual line dances and getting an amazing workout. I like to say, ‘It’s sneakers and water bottles meets whiskey and cowboy boots.’” Even better, you can take what you learn and paint the town red. “It’s really about instilling confidence and feeling good about our bodies,” Elizabeth adds. “It’s a safe place for people to feel healthy and good. And then, if you want to go out dancing, go out dancing!” Get your line-dance on by visiting countryfusion.net.

Wishing you a fun, fit fall!

