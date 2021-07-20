There is nothing quite like a cold, refreshing margarita on a hot summer’s day. Recently, spicy versions of this fan-favorite have shown up on cocktail menus all over town, offering all the classic flavors you love — with an added kick. Here at StyleBlueprint, we made it our mission to try these lip-tingling libations, taking note of our favorites along the way.

Where to Find The Best Spicy Margaritas in Nashville

bartaco

2526 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 289-8226

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

bartaco’s spicy margarita embodies the restaurant’s impeccable attention to detail. Made with exclusive Libélula Joven tequila, Combier, agave nectar, hand-squeezed lime juice, and freshly sliced jalapeños, you’re guaranteed to fall in love after just one sip. We recommend enjoying it alongside an order of their guacamole.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

530 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (629) 216-2510

Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Located in the new Fifth + Broad development, Blanco Cocina + Cantina serves an array of citrusy margaritas, offering three spicy versions. “The Spicy Skinny” is a stand-out, combining Cuervo Silver tequila, agave, lime juice, and coconut water with serrano chiles. This almost-good-for-you version is guaranteed to impress even the most discerning margarita lover.

Bottlecap

2403 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 915-0732

Hours: Monday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 a.m.

This Bottlecap option is a somewhat surprising, yet strong, contender. This 12 South neighborhood hang‘s “Margarita De Fuego” packs the perfect punch, and it’s brightened with the addition of orange juice and a smoky Tajín rim. Try one during happy hour, which takes place Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mas Tacos Por Favor

732 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 543-6271

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Mas Tacos got its start serving mouthwatering tacos out of a food truck, and by popular demand, they opened a brick-and-mortar spot in East Nashville. Their margaritas are made from freshly squeezed seasonal fruit juice, and favorites include the watermelon and pineapple versions. Order yours spicy, and they’ll add a hefty amount of jalapeños and a generous sprinkle of Tajín.

Nada

202 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 925-3362

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Midtown’s modern Mexican spot is home to the chile-mango margarita, the subtly spicy, upgraded version of the “Nadarita,” Nada’s namesake margarita with house-made tangerine triple-sec. And even better, they’re two-for-one during happy hour at the bar, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Otto’s Bar

4210 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 678-4086

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., closed Monday

The former auto shop turned cocktail and taco spot takes the spicy margarita to a whole new level with the addition of an authentic Mexican liqueur crafted from ancho and poblano chiles. Every Tuesday, grab one of these stellar spicy margaritas for just $6 or try one during happy hour, which takes place Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pancho & Lefty’s

104 5th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 933-3390

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 647-8763

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pancho & Lefty’s arguably slings one of the best spicy margaritas in town: the “El Diablo.” It’s made with pineapple tequila, jalapeños, and topped with pineapple juice and rimmed with a hot chicken rub, an ode to Nashville’s signature dish.

Rosepepper Cantina

1907 Eastland Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 227-4777

Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This all-around East Nashville favorite is known as a tequila lover’s mecca. Voted the home of “Nashville’s Best Margarita,” Rosepepper offers more than 80 varieties of premium tequila. The “El Fuego” margarita never disappoints. Simple and spicy, their take features El Jimador Silver tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and fresh jalapeños. Order one on the rocks, but be warned — they are very strong.

Saint Añejo

1120 McGavock St., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 736-5301

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saint Añejo, the Gulch’s upscale Mexican eatery, boasts an extensive menu of craft cocktails. Their “Fresa Diabla” margarita is a sweet and spicy concoction of Blanco tequila and strawberry puree muddled with jalapeño peppers. Enjoy half-price margarita pitchers Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Gumbo Brothers

505 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 679-9063

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday

The Gumbo Brothers is a new New Orleans-style fast-casual spot serving up Cajun-style fare. The drink menu boasts a selection of classic New Orleans cocktails, such as housemade hurricanes and Tabasco-infused margaritas on tap. Enjoy one with a bowl of gumbo for a little taste of Cajun spice.

The Twelve Thirty Club

550 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (629) 236-0001

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Located directly across from Bridgestone Arena on Broadway, the highly anticipated Twelve Thirty Club is serving up a deliciously spicy tropical margarita made with passionfruit, hot habañero, and dried Arbol chiles. One sip of this punched-up fruity and floral cocktail, and you’ll instantly feel like you’re on vacation.

Which one will you try first? Cheers!

