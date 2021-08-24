3 New Upscale Nashville Boutiques to Check Out

With all of the recent talk of restaurant and hotel openings, we also want to make sure you know about three new, elevated clothing boutiques that have opened in Nashville. Found in Green Hills, Wedgewood Houston, and 12South, these three new local shops are delivering all of the everyday wardrobe essentials and wedding accoutrements we’re craving for the fall!

Bella May

2180 Bandywood Dr, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 712-9529

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday

If you’re still mourning the loss of West End’s Boutique Bella, cry no more. Co-owner Renae Fowler is back and better than ever with a new collaboration, Bella May, in Green Hills. This boutique is owned by Renae and By May founder, May Frederiksen, a local candle and jewelry artisan. Expect the same eye for clothing and accessories that made Boutique Bella so popular along with May’s hand-poured candles and handmade jewelry pieces!

Located off Bandywood, in the same center as other beloved shops like AshBlue and Woo Skincare + Cosmetics, Bella May is the perfect place to add a few beautiful additions to your wardrobe. Gorgeous clothing, amazing jeans, and jewelry abound, with everything you need or want for office days, casual dinners, and nights on the town. Plus, be sure to check out the colorful handbags from Beck, a line for which the shop is the exclusive Nashville retailer.

Grace Loves Lace

2222 12th Ave S 2nd Floor, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 964-7667

Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wedding dresses have never been so easy to dance the night away in. Elegant yet down to earth, the bridal gown line from Grace Loves Lace is very much welcome in Music City. The Australian boutique, which opened in 12South on July 22, boasts a modern and luxurious new showroom. The space is tranquil, inviting, and designed to look like an extension of founder Megan Ziems’ home, with plush sitting areas and dark wood embellishments for a warm aesthetic.

As for the brand itself, it brings stunning occasion wear and accessories to local brides and their bridal parties. The pieces range from simple to extravagant and classic to edgy, all with one thing in common: comfort. “They’re all stretch lace and stretch lining, which is what makes them so special,” says Showroom Manager Karina Reece of the dress designs. “There are no zippers or buttons on our gowns, so they’re super flexible and easy to move in.” With fittings by appointment only, brides-to-be can expect to enjoy a glass of champagne and some one-on-one attention as they try on made-to-order wedding gowns that are sure to make for a more comfortable wedding day.

MODISTE™

2028A Lindell Ave Studio 2, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 208-7279

Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday through Wednesday

Modiste is French for “fashionable dressmaker,” and there’s no doubt the name is fitting for former fashion editor Jami-Lyn Fehr Hall’s new high-fashion boutique in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. While it may appear unassuming from the exterior, the posh showroom celebrates women and the art of design with everything from handbags to refined designer collections. MODISTE™‘s thoughtfully curated and aesthetically pleasing space is a tribute to upscale, independent makers of ethically manufactured pieces, with an emphasis on female-led companies. “I’m so excited to introduce MODISTE™ to Nashville,” says Jami-Lyn. “Our primary focus is connecting Nashville’s most fashionable women with brands that they either know and love from shopping in larger fashion meccas, or have never heard of before because they’re not available anywhere else.” If you’re looking to drop a little extra money on classic ensembles that will stay in your wardrobe rotation for years to come, this is the place to book an appointment.

