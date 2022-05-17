Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

There’s an old saying that the Mississippi Delta starts in the lobby of the Peabody hotel. While we certainly can’t vouch for its accuracy, the charming quotation does highlight one fact about Memphis: Just like the rest of the Delta, the landscape is relatively flat. Memphians can enjoy some amazing nearby hikes through the breathtaking landscape, but what if you have your heart set on a trek that ends with a sparkling, refreshing waterfall? Surprisingly, you don’t have to go too far to enjoy a good ramble to a beautiful cascade! We’ve rounded up five outstanding waterfall hikes within approximately three hours of the Bluff City, plus a few more if you’re up for a longer drive or a weekend getaway.

5 Waterfall Hikes Near Memphis

Fall Hollow Falls

Natchez Trace Parkway Milepost 391.9

When cruising the Natchez Trace Parkway, don’t miss out on the Fall Hollow Falls trail. An easy walk with rustic bridges over small creeks leads to an observation deck. Fall Hollow is a graceful 20-foot drop of crystal water, the culmination of a rushing downhill stream. The view from the deck is stunning! From there, the adventurous can head further into the surrounding woodlands on an unpaved in-and-out trail. It’s a bit more rugged and sometimes quite slippery, but worth it as you’ll pass smaller spills of water along the way. At the end of the trail is a more prominent water feature (not as large as Fall Hollow, but with the advantage of getting up close). The trail is popular with bird-watchers, and the foliage is both bountiful and beautiful.

Jackson Falls

Natchez Trace Parkway Milepost 404.7

Located along the historic 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway, Jackson Falls cascades from Duck River, one of Tennessee’s most scenic waterways. (Fun fact: according to The Nature Conservancy, Duck River is the most biologically diverse freshwater river in North America, teeming with an abundant variety of animal life.)

A little less than three hours from Memphis, the short hike to the falls is considered moderately challenging due to the steep route as you head down to the falls and then out again via the same path. The way is paved, but be wary as it can get slippery. The reward is the beautifully sculpted, clear fall of water down tumbling rocks into a lovely pool at the bottom. Once you experience the falls close up, you can take a short walk to the Duck River Overlook. Both trails are accessible from the parking area pullout at the milepost. If you haven’t satisfied your need to explore, head to Baker Bluff Overlook. There are no waterfalls, but you will see one of the best views along the Natchez Trace, with a vista of rural farmland rolling beneath. From Baker Bluff, a more challenging one-mile hike to Jackson Falls beckons more seasoned hikers.

Stillhouse Hollow Falls

Recreational State Natural Area

A reasonably easy route, the 1.2-mile Stillhouse Hollow Falls trail is located near Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, in the 90-acre Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area. The path is a moderate 30-minute hike — longer if you dawdle to take in the plants and wildflowers that line the way. You’ll also enjoy the view of smaller picturesque torrents as you get closer to the main attraction: the 75-foot plunge that is Stillhouse Hollow. The trail leads right to the bottom of the falls, where you can enjoy the cool shower of water in an old-fashioned swimming hole.

Cedar Falls

Petit Jean State Park, Arkansas

Across the Mississippi River from Memphis lies Arkansas, home to the beautiful Petit Jean State Park. One of the park’s gems, Cedar Falls Trail, is just 200 miles from Memphis and well worth the trip. Extremely popular with photographers, the trail begins behind the majestic and historic Mather Lodge and winds steeply into Cedar Creek Canyon. Take in a panoramic view — and a deep breath — from the trailhead before you descend the trail; the two-mile trek is considered fairly strenuous. Cedar Creek flows rapidly alongside as the trail traverses massive boulders and outcroppings, leading to the star attraction. Cedar Falls is a true stunner, one of the tallest continuously flowing waterfalls in the state, a frothy rush between imposing cliffs. The large pool at the base of the cascade may be cool and tempting after a warm hike, but swimming is illegal here. Take a selfie in the shade before heading back up the canyon.

Rainbow Falls

Dismals Canyon National Natural Landmark, Alabama

Dismals Canyon offers a unique experience — “dismals” are tiny bioluminescent creatures that require a highly particular habitat to survive and can be found only in a few places on Earth. Closely related to the glowworms found in Australia and New Zealand, dismals light up the canyon at night. You can take a guided night tour to see them (cabins and campsites are available for overnight stays). Still, there are plenty of other pleasures to discover in the daylight, including rock formations, unusual plant life, and Rainbow Falls. Located on the 1.5-mile hike of the canyon floor, Rainbow Falls is a sparkling, fairy-like cascade in keeping with the pristine natural surroundings. If the light is just right, you may spot one of the dancing rainbows that give this small gem of a waterfall its name.

Other Waterfalls to Experience (Slightly Longer Drives)

Twin Falls

Rock Island Park, Tennessee

If you’re up for a slightly longer drive or plan to spend a night, there are several great hikes to stunning waterfalls within a four to four-and-a-half-hour drive. In Rock Island Park, you’ll find the Downstream Trail and nicely moderate 1.6-mile trek to beautiful Twin Falls.

Burgess Falls

Burgess Falls State Park, Tennessee

Burgess Falls State Park is home to Burgess Falls, a 136-foot beauty enclosed by towering cliffs. The 1.6-mile main trail passes three other falls, so this trip is worth the extra miles.

Big and Little Falls

Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park, Tennessee

Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park is home to dramatic scenery, including the remains of a ceremonial Native American gathering place, and graceful waterfalls, including the Big and Little Falls.

Greeter Falls

Savage Gulf State Natural Area, Tennessee

One of the most impressive cascades in Tennessee, Greeter Falls, is located in the Savage Gulf State Natural Area near Chattanooga, less than five hours from Memphis. Greeter Falls channels over a 15-foot ledge before a more dramatic plunge over a 50-foot lower ledge into a large, reflective pool. The hike to the falls is pretty short, but there are some elevation changes and a few places where you may have to scramble over rocks and roots.

Fall Creek Falls

Fall Creek Falls State Park, Tennessee

Finally, if you want to go further afield, Fall Creek Falls State Park is a little over a five-hour drive from Memphis. At 256 feet, the gorgeous Fall Creek Falls is one of the highest in the eastern U.S. The sprawling state park has plenty of activities for the weekend, including hikes to Piney Falls, Cane Creek Falls, and Cane Creek Cascades. Overnight accommodations range from campsites and cabins to a new and comfortable lodge.

Happy exploring!

**********

For the best “me moment” of the day, subscribe to StyleBlueprint. Click HERE.