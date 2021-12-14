Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s almost time to ring in 2022! Whether you like to mix with the crowd on Beale Street, dress to the nines and clink champagne glasses in swanky hotels, or enjoy a quiet dinner with a few of your favorite people, we’ve got the lowdown on the best New Year’s Eve happenings in Memphis this year. Cheers to another great year in the 901!

Where to Spend New Year’s Eve in Memphis

New Year’s Eve Party at The Peabody

Ring in the new year at one of Memphis’ most iconic hotels and parties! Book a room at The Peabody — rates starting at $360 — and you’ll get one night’s stay and a general admission ticket to the party, which is a 21+ event. Visit peabodymemphis.com for reservations and more information.

New Year’s Eve with Tin Roof

Party the night away at Tin Roof’s NYE Bash on Beale! The evening’s festivities include live music by Andrew Velez Band and Bluff City Bandits. Or enjoy a DJ battle in the Green Room — take your pick! And conclude the evening with a champagne toast at midnight. Admission options include general admission at the door for $30, Fast Pass Entry (limited number of tickets), and booth rentals for groups of four or eight, which includes loads of additional perks. Visit tinroofmemphis.com for more info.

NYE 2021 Party at Lafayette’s Music Room

Ring in the new year at Lafayette’s Music Room for a night of music and fun! Radiomaze takes the stage at 6 p.m., and Almost Famous is up at 10 p.m. The $100 single tickets include Vegas-style seating, passed hours d’oeuvres, and a midnight toast. Or get a pair of tickets for $175! Visit lafayettes.com for more info.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Grind City Brewing

Grind City Brewing is ringing in the New Year 901 style! For $60, you get access to an open beer and wine bar, heavy hor d’oeuvres and desserts, live music, and a champagne toast at midnight. The fun begins at 7 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. Learn more and purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. RELATED: See These Holiday Lights Throughout Tennessee New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball All the wine? Yes, please. As part of the Wilson Wine Experience (in Wilson, Arkansas, a short drive from Memphis), you can experience a very special masquerade-themed wine dinner. Tickets are $150 per person for dinner, wine pairings, and dancing from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., while $75 tickets include dancing from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a midnight toast. Advanced reservations are required. Visit wilsonarkansas.com for more information. New Year’s Eve at Hu. Hotel Ring in the new year at the Hu.! There will be a DJ, appetizers, champagne toasts, and more. For $100, you will receive VIP admission to the rooftop, appetizers, and all-you-can-drink beer, wine, and champagne. For $50, you will receive general admission access to the ballroom; this includes appetizers and a champagne toast. Learn more at eventbrite.com Downtown Bar Crawl Hit the streets with the Downtown Bar Crawl this New Year’s Eve! A wristband gains you access to Kooky Canuck, Wet Willies, Flying Saucer, and other popular hotspots. There will also be an appetizer buffet, food specials, drink tickets, champagne toast, and a VIP viewing of the ball drop. If you’re in a large group looking to attend, there will be a free shuttle/limo service available, depending on your group size. Tickets start at $35 and are available at eventbrite.com. New Year’s Eve on Beale Street Party with the whole city at a rockin’ New Year’s Eve bash! Throughout the night, celebrate with live music, fireworks, food, drinks, and more. Final details for this year’s event haven’t been announced yet, so be sure to keep an eye on bealestreet.com and their social media accounts for updates.

Have a fun, safe, and fantastic New Year’s Eve, Memphis!

**********

