September isn’t slowing down where events are concerned, and there are plenty of ways to get involved in the community this month. From virtual races that benefit nonprofits to jam sessions in your living room or safely in a crowd, we have rounded up some of Memphis’ best September events. Enjoy!

15 Memphis Events & Happenings: September 2021

September 1, 2021: 901 Day

Celebrate all things Memphis on Wednesday, September 1, with 901 Day festivities. From shopping at your favorite small businesses to donating to local charities, it’s an entire day dedicated to showing off your city pride. Events include the Choose901 Block Party in the Edge District, Exposure by New Memphis at FedEx Forum, and 901 Fest at Railgarten.

September 3, 2021: Sidewalk Sale on Broad Avenue

Head to Broad Avenue on Friday, September 3, for some deals and steals, all while supporting local! Participating establishments include Whitney Winkler Shop, Everbloom, Wiseacre Brewing Co., and more. The sale runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. facebook.com

September 3 – 12, 2021: Delta Fair

Located at Agricenter International, the Delta Fair takes place September 3-12. The fair includes rides, live entertainment, local vendors, and plenty of fun for the whole family. Adult tickets start at $10, and children’s tickets are $5. Hours vary based on the day. deltafest.com

September 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021: Saturday Brunch at Park + Cherry

Every Saturday this month, visit Park + Cherry at Dixon Gallery & Gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a tasty brunch. The menu includes special items like a breakfast charcuterie board and crab Benedict, wine, mimosas, and more. Enjoy the outdoor seating area while taking in stunning views! dixon.org

September 4, 18 & 25, 2021: Memphis Tigers Football Home Games

Go Tigers Go! Grab the family and head to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium this September to cheer the Tigers on to victory. Tickets for home games start at $20. To see the team’s full schedule, visit gotigersgo.evenue.net.

September 12, 19 & 26, 2021: Plein Air Season at the Garden

Capture the colors and textures of Memphis Botanic Garden at their Plein Air series. Beginning Sunday, September 12, guest artists are on-site from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. painting and sharing their Plein Air techniques. Visitors are also invited to bring their own art supplies and create work inspired by the surrounding scenery. On Sunday, September 26, the garden also hosts a special Plein Air for Kids activity in My Big Backyard. Plus, visitors are encouraged to submit their works for consideration to be featured in the garden’s Plein Air exhibition, which is scheduled to be displayed December 4-30. The event is free with garden admission. memphisbotanicgarden.com

September 18, 2021: Cooper-Young Festival

Enjoy live music, food vendors, crafts, arts, and more on Saturday, September 18, at the Cooper-Young Festival. The event includes over 400 artisans and lots of local fun. The festival begins at 9 a.m. and is free to attend. cooperyoungfestival.com

September 18, 2021: Arrow Creative’s Grand Opening

On your way to the Cooper-Young Festival, stop by Arrow Creative to celebrate the grand opening of their new brick-and-mortar store, which hosts over 50 local artists under one roof. The opening begins at 10 a.m. and is free to attend. facebook.com

September 23 – 26, 2021: Gonerfest

Located at Railgarten, Gonerfest is a weekend full of live music from musicians like Reigning Sound, Negative Approach, GG King, and many more. While in-person tickets are sold out, you can still purchase live stream tickets for $20. goner-records.com

September 24, 2021: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Graceland Live

Let’s jam out! Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is slated to make an appearance at the Soundstage at Graceland on Friday, September 24. The show also features a performance from Daniel Donato. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. gracelandlive.com

September 24 – 26, 2021: 49th Annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair

From September 24-26, shop the 49th Annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair as you enjoy local food and drinks as well as live music. Event hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military members, $5 for children (ages 5-12), and children under 5 are free. You can also purchase a three-day pass for $20. memphismuseums.org

September 25, 2021: Walking in Memphis at the Creek

Head to the Shops of Saddle Creek on Saturday, September 25, at 10 a.m. to enjoy a makers’ market with Memphis Modern Market, drinks from Tipsy Tumbler, and more family-friendly fun. The free event also includes Memphis-themed live chalk art and live music from the Side Street Steppers. shopsofsaddlecreek.com

Saturday 25, 2021: Latin Fest

Latin Fest is back! Located in Overton Square, this is a family-friendly Latin-inspired celebration with live music, food and drinks, vendors, and more. Admission is free, and the fun begins at noon on Saturday, September 25. facebook.com

September 25, 2021: St. Jude Walk/Run

The St. Jude Walk/Run is an annual 5K race that raises money to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continue its work toward ending childhood cancer. You can choose to run the race virtually or safely around other runners. The in-person race begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Shelby Farms Park. Registration is free, so sign up as an individual or a team to begin raising money for an inspiring cause. fundraising.stjude.org

September 25, 2021: Oktoberfest at Wiseacre Brewing Company

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Wiseacre Brewing Co. on Saturday, September 25. The event includes live music, beer, costume contests, and more. Details and the full schedule are yet to be announced, so stay tuned for more information. facebook.com

Happy September, Memphis!

