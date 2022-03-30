Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Welcome to April in Memphis — the month of spring sunshine and blooming blossoms! We love this month for its focus on philanthropy, fitness, food, and fun. Here are our top picks of fun-filled events happening in the Bluff City this April. Happy spring!

16 Memphis Events & Happenings: April 2022

Through June 5, 2022: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Experience the works of Vincent Van Gogh as you’ve never experienced them before. Feast your eyes on recognizable classics like The Starry Night and Sunflowers as Van Gogh’s paintings are brought to life! Vibrant and awe-inspiring, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a three-dimensional adventure that takes you on a journey through over 300 of the renowned artist’s iconic masterpieces. The event takes place at the Graceland Exhibition Center for a limited time, and tickets start at $21.99. ticketing.graceland.com

April 4, 2022: Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment.

On Monday, April 4, at 4:30 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum presents a commemoration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and life on the 54th anniversary of his passing. The event features a conversation with Dr. Leslie D. Callahan of St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Philadelphia, PA. The free event also includes performances from Iris Orchestra’s Artist Fellows and Memphis Symphony Orchestra & University of Memphis Fellows. If you’re unable to attend the in-person event at the museum, you can also participate virtually. civilrightsmuseum.org

April 5, 2022: Opening Game Day for the Memphis Redbirds

Memphis baseball is back at AutoZone Park! The first game of the Memphis Redbirds’ 2022 season kicks off on Tuesday, April 5, at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the Gwinnett Stripers. Single-game tickets start at $17 each. milb.com

April 16, 2022: Family Egg Hunt

The Family Egg Hunt returns to Memphis Botanic Garden on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. The event includes a self-guided bunny trail for kids to learn, create, and collect treats along the way. Attendees can also enjoy the epic 96-acre hunt that includes over 50 eggs filled with prizes. Plus, grab a bite to eat at one of the on-site food trucks! Admission is $10 for MBG members and $12 for non-members. Admission is $15 on the day of the event. membg.org

April 16, 2022: Egg Hunt

Meet the Easter Bunny while hunting for eggs! This fun-filled event begins at 9 a.m. at Dixon Gallery & Gardens. Tickets are $8 for members or $10 for non-members, and registration is required. Juice and healthy snacks are also available to go at the event. dixon.org

April 16, 2022: Shelby Forest Spring Fest

Held in the UA Moore Ballpark in Shelby Forest State Park, this spring festival takes place on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Shelby Forest Spring Fest includes live music, arts and crafts, shopping, cultural exhibits, wildlife, food, and more. Bring your chair, your blanket, and your family, and prepare for a fun-filled day! Admission is $5. shelbyforestspringfest.com

April 16, 2022: Bluff City Blues & Crawfish Festival

Head to Carolina Watershed on Saturday, April 16, for delicious drinks and all-you-can-eat crawfish. The Bluff City Blues & Crawfish Festival also includes live music, local vendors, and good vibes. General admission is $10, and VIP tickets are $50. The fun begins at noon. abetorway.networkforgood.com

April 29 – May 1, 2022: Art in the Loop

This three-day art festival on Ridgeway Loop Road at Briarcrest Avenue in East Memphis features artwork from various vendors and artists. Peruse art made of metal and glass as well as jewelry, paintings, and photography. The event also includes live entertainment and food trucks. Event hours are Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. artintheloop.org

April 23, 2022: 18th Annual Mudbug Bash

The 18th annual Mudbug Bash returns on Saturday, April 23, at 6 p.m. Join the fun at the Palmer Party Plaza on Panola Street in Hernando, MS, for a night of fun. The event offers live music, fresh crawfish, an open bar for those over 21, and tons of fun activities for the family. Be sure to also try your hand at the wine and bourbon pull and other competitive games. General admission tickets are $100, and VIP tickets are $200. support.palmerhome.org

April 23, 2022: 5th Annual Brewfest at Mississippi Ale House

The annual Brewfest at Mississippi Ale House has hundreds of beers from local, regional, and national breweries. In addition, guests can enjoy live music and food, and tickets include a five-ounce tasting glass. There’s also a limited number of VIP tickets that include a full-size souvenir pint glass and special VIP sectioning and beer. The fun takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and tickets start at $35. Be sure to stick around for live music from Twin Soul beginning at 7 p.m. eventbrite.com

April 23, 2022: Taste the Rarity

On Saturday, April 23, join Wiseacre Brewing Co. for the seventh annual Taste the Rarity festival! The event includes breweries from all over the country, and your ticket gets you a taster glass and four hours of unlimited drinking. You can also enjoy food trucks and live music. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and tickets start at $60. eventbrite.com

April 23, 2022: Pour & Explore

Shop, stroll, and sip at the Shops of Saddle Creek on Saturday, April 23, at 5 p.m. The Pour & Explore event includes wine tastings, live music, and a chance to meet some adorable, adoptable dogs! Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the event. All of the event’s proceeds benefit Streetdog Foundation, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates dogs from the streets of Memphis. shopsofsaddlecreek.com

April 23, 2022: Cooper-Young Porchfest

The Cooper-Young Community Association hosts its annual Porchfest on Saturday, April 23, at noon. Staged on the porches of the historic neighborhood, you can stroll the streets to celebrate spring, music, and the city of Memphis. The event is free to attend, so grab a friend, take a walk, and enjoy the weather! facebook.com

April 23, 2022: Bad Dog 5K & 10K

Benefitting the Ronald McDonald House, the Bad Dog 5K & 10K is the perfect start to your Saturday morning. This year’s event returns to an in-person format at Overton Square, and races begin at 7:30 a.m. Registration for a single race is $35 until Thursday, April 21. Virtual race options are also available. baddog5k10k.raceroster.com

April 24, 2022: Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival

Celebrate 29 years of the Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival on Sunday, April 24, at 11 a.m. in downtown Memphis on Wagner Place and Riverside Drive (between Union Avenue and Beale Street). Over 35,000 festival-goers can enjoy live music, games, crafts and vendors, and a play zone for children under 12. Admission is free, but all proceeds from the festival go to Porter-Leath, an organization that empowers children and families to achieve a healthy and independent lifestyle. porterleath.org

April 29, 2022: Trolley Night

The South Main Trolley Night has been the longest-running street party in Memphis for more than 19 years. The entire neighborhood buzzes with art galleries, shops, restaurants, and bars offering music, performances, and special discount rates. April’s Trolley Night takes place on Friday, April 29, at 6 p.m. on South Main Street. gosouthmain.com

Happy April, Memphis!

