Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

sponsored content

Are you looking for your next road trip stop? Mere minutes from Memphis and made up of Hernando, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, Southaven, and Walls, DeSoto County, Mississippi, has SO much to see and do. With outdoor activities like biking and disc golf, cultural sites along the Mississippi Blues Trail, plenty of shopping — and, of course, award-winning barbecue — the communities within DeSoto County offer something for everyone. Whether you’re planning a girls’ trip, couple’s getaway, or a family vacation, here’s everything this Southern gem has to offer!

WHERE TO SHOP

Tanger Outlets

5205 Airways Blvd., Southaven, MS 38671 • (662) 349-1701

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As the first outlet mall in the Memphis metro area, Tanger Outlets offers everything from accessories and jewelry to apparel and footwear. The mall includes designer brands like Levi’s, Tory Burch, Coach, GUESS, and more. (SB Tip: Click HERE to check out which stores are offering special discounts.)

Side Alley Gifts & Cafe

2438 Hwy. 51 S., Hernando, MS 38632 • (662) 469-9279

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday

Voted “DeSoto County’s best gift shop” two years in a row, Side Alley Gifts & Cafe is a favorite among locals. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, you can find goodies like drink bombs, BrüMates, local art, home decor, and more.

Aiden + Ollie

5627 Getwell Rd., Southaven, MS 38672 • (662) 253-8803

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday

Aiden + Ollie is a locally-owned children’s boutique located in the Shops of Deerchase. Opened in 2017 by Kelly Parrish, the store sells clothes for premature babies and children up to size eight in addition to toys and books. You can buy clothing from brands like cuddle+kind, Livie & Luca, Miki Miette, and Posh Peanut.

Janie Rose Boutique

5627 Getwell Rd., Ste. A5, Southaven, MS 38672 • (662) 510-5577

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday

Also located in the Shops of Deerchase, Janie Rose Boutique is your one-stop shop for stylish clothing from popular brands. Whether you’re in the market for a spring dress or romper, on-trend jeans, or a new pair of shoes, Janie Rose offers items from Free People, Karlie, Daydreamer, Kut from the Kloth, Endless Rose, and more.

Pink Coconut Boutique

5142 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch, MS 38654 • (662) 892-8175

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

For more fashionable women’s clothing, Pink Coconut Boutique is the perfect go-to stop. You can shop in-store, online, or via Instagram for items like blouses, athleisure wear, accessories, and shoes.

Wooden Door Home Interiors

7105 Hwy. 305 North, Olive Branch, MS 38654 • (662) 892-2862

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday

If you’re looking to give your home a spring refresh, pay a visit to Wooden Door Home Interiors. The furniture store includes goodies for all the rooms in your home, including lamps, dinnerware, tables, and couches. Be sure to keep an eye on the store’s Facebook page for a glimpse of the items they have available!

Silo Square

Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672 • (662) 429-2332

Silo Square is a 228-acre multi-use development offering single-family homes, luxury loft apartments, high-end retail, restaurants, and a farmers’ market. Be sure to stop by Beans & Leaves for a cup of joe or City Hall Cheesecake for a sweet treat. Standout retail spots include Magnolia House, Stella Ivy Boutique, and Ultimate Gifts. This is a fantastic spot to spend an afternoon!

WHAT TO DO

Mississippi Blues Trail

If you’re looking for a fun and educational activity, visit Walls, Horn Lake, Hernando, or Nesbit to check out a few iconic markers along the Mississippi Blues Trail. The signs include information about blues music pioneers like the Dickinson family, Lizzie Douglas (aka “Memphis Minnie”), Big Walter Horton, and Joe Callicott.

Live Entertainment

If live music and sporting events are more your speed, the Landers Center in Southaven is the place to be. The arena hosts a variety of family-friendly events, including musicals, flea markets, Memphis Hustle basketball games, Memphis Americans soccer matches, concerts, and more. You can view upcoming events at landerscenter.com.

Outdoor Fun

DeSoto County also offers plenty of chances to enjoy the great outdoors. Snowden Grove Park in Southaven offers mini-golf and tennis, while Horn Lake’s Latimer Lakes Park is the perfect place to enjoy a round of disc golf. Hernando DeSoto River Park in Walls is another great green space, offering opportunities for biking, fishing, or a family picnic. Additionally, Hernando’s Cedar Hill Farm offers seasonal brunches and dinners in the spring in addition to outdoor Easter egg hunts. For ADA-accessible trails, a fishing pier, campgrounds, playgrounds, and 30,000 acres of land for public hunting, pay a visit to Arkabutla Lake.

WHERE TO EAT

Mississippi Ale House

9211 Old Hwy. 78, Olive Branch, MS 38654 • (662) 420-7538

Hours: Monday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Described as “a beer bar for craft beer lovers,” Mississippi Ale House is the perfect spot to unwind after a day full of fun. While the bar is a beer-only establishment, they allow patrons to bring their own food. The hotspot also hosts Trivia on Tuesday, pint nights on Thursday, and live music on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. (SB Tip: Pair your beer with food from OB Pizza Co. or SideStreet Burgers, which are both connected to Mississippi Ale House!)

OB Pizza Co.

9215 MS-178, Olive Branch, MS 38654 • (662) 932-2999

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

OB Pizza Co. offers a range of simple, classic, and creative pizzas. The restaurant also serves Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, chicken wings, spaghetti, cheesy bread, and more.

SideStreet Burgers

9199 MS-178, Olive Branch, MS 38654 • (901) 596-4749

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

What began as a one-man show in 2012 has turned into a DeSoto County staple. In addition to delicious burgers, SideStreet Burgers is known for its tacos, po’boys, sandwiches, and salads. Be sure to stop by when the weather is warm, as the local hotspot also offers outdoor seating.

Backwater

9203 MS-178, Olive Branch, MS 38654 • (901) 932-8683

Hours: Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday through Wednesday

Formerly known as Backwater Cider Company, this local brewery was home to Mississippi’s first and only hard cider company. The hotspot reopened in 2020 as Backwater in Old Towne Olive Branch and now offers beer, cyser (a type of mead), and session mead in addition to its classic cider.

Buon Cibo

2631 McIngvale Rd., Hernando, MS 38632 • (662) 469-9481

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday + Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Buon Cibo is a casual eatery in Hernando, offering everything from specialty pizzas to sandwiches and salads. Featured menu items include the meatloaf sandwich, smoked brisket pizza, and shrimp po’boys.

Memphis Barbecue Co.

709 Desoto Cove, Horn Lake, MS 38637 • (662) 536-3762

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Owned by seven-time World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest winner Melissa Cookston, Memphis Barbecue Co. serves up award-winning ribs, pulled-pork sandwiches, and barbecue shrimp and grits.

Velvet Cream

2290 Hwy. 51 S., Hernando, MS 38632 • (662) 429-6540

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

As the oldest, longest-operating restaurant in DeSoto County, Velvet Cream is an old-school walk-up window and drive-thru restaurant offering ice cream, burgers, and shakes. They are known for their spicy fries, fried cheese cubes, and fried mushrooms. (SB Tip: DeSoto County is home to plenty of other ice cream shops, too, including area 51 ice cream, Happy Ice Cream, Frutanas, and DeSoto Snow & Creamery!)

Ready to start planning your road trip? Check out visitdesotocounty.com for more information.

This article is sponsored by Visit DeSoto County. All photography provided.