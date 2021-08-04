Both Ole Miss graduates, Caroline Hughes and Alex Robinson met in Oxford the night of a Mardi Gras date party. “He came highly recommended as a great date, so I blindly asked him,” Caroline says. “We talked for hours after, and as I was driving him home late that night, it started to snow — I am not making this up.” Caroline walked him to the door, barefoot and freezing but giddy as can be, and Alex asked her to breakfast that Saturday. “Turns out, it was the start of something very exciting.”

Of their six-month engagement, Caroline says she wouldn’t have changed a thing. It allowed ample time to plan and process without any lull in the middle. “I was told that setting a date makes one decision which leads to venue availability that makes the next decision and so on and so forth.” Caroline stuck to this methodic way of putting the puzzle pieces together, admitting that without this mindset, she might have been overwhelmed by choices.

The couple was previously planning to marry in Charleston, SC, where Caroline used to live. But iffy COVID travel conditions prompted the switch to a local ceremony and reception at Annesdale Mansion in Memphis, the city where Caroline grew up and the couple now live. “It was a tough decision, but it turned out to be exactly as it should,” Caroline says. “With the European architecture, you’re immediately transported to the Old World. I wanted to step outside of Memphis for the evening and have all my friends and family right there beside me,” Caroline adds.

RELATED: The Dreamiest Small Wedding Ever (in Italy, of course!)

Caroline was adamant about making many of the design decisions herself, but with a full-time job and graduate school work to tend to, planning everything would have been a little too much. “I wouldn’t have been able to make the event come to life without Mona,” Caroline says of her planner Mona Dunlap. “She brought my ideas to life and kept my creative mind on track! The research and design elements were really fun for me to execute along the way, so I had a heavy hand in even the smallest of decisions.”

Caroline’s sharp design brain had everything prepped and ready for meetings with the various vendors compiled into an inspiration deck. “I pulled photos from Pinterest, Vogue Weddings, and favorite photographers I had been holding onto for a while,” she says. Classic elegance with European simplicity was her North Star. “Thoughtful design decisions that guests might not even pick up on were seamlessly sprinkled throughout.”

Caroline and Alex did a first look, although it was contrary to their previous plans. Thanks to their incredible photographer Maggie Braucher’s recommendation, the couple settled on a private first look. It was very important to Alex that there be no anticipation of being photographed. “All emotions were raw and natural!”

Due to timing and production delays, dress options were limited. After a few failed attempts at shops in Dallas, Caroline found the perfect dress at Maggie Louise in Memphis. But, of course, this creative bride didn’t want her dress to be exactly like anyone else’s. “I made a few design tweaks and topped it off with custom sleeves and button detailing on the cuffs of my dress. They were basted on so I could remove them post-ceremony — two looks in one!” Caroline says excitedly.

Just 60 of their closest friends and family gathered to celebrate the Robinsons. “Coming from two extremely close Southern families, small weddings weren’t really on our radar,” Caroline says. “But I’m here to prove that size doesn’t compromise quality. Though we were missing some of our most cherished loved ones and out-of-town friends, we’ve since relished the chance to relive the night with them.” Maggie was the eyes for those who couldn’t be there in person, telling the full story of the wedding day through her documentary-style photography.

The officiant was a family friend of both families (the father of the bride’s little brother in his fraternity!) who led them through traditional ceremonial vows. Afterward, Caroline’s sister, a musical theater major at NYU, wowed the crowd with a moving rendition of “O Come to the Altar.” “It brought me to tears, and I’m not typically a crier,” Caroline admits.

RELATED: The Dreamiest Farm Wedding EVER

The night’s signature cocktail was a Spicy Charleston, inspired by a beverage they tried on a date night at Cannon Green in the Lowcountry: passionfruit purée, jalapeño simple syrup, pomegranate liquor, Cathead vodka, and mint. Passed apps included avocado toast with watermelon, radishes, and microgreens; an “oyster bar” with raw oysters on the half shell served on homemade wooden trays with leather straps; sushi served on edible wonton spoons; and charcuterie bags — a creative alternative to a classic charcuterie spread.

As for dinner, the first course was an heirloom tomato stack with okra croutons. Guests were offered a choice of meat, fish, or a veggie option planned according to the harvesting season — beef tenderloin with mushroom demi-glaze, pan-seared salmon with citrus persimmon sauce, and baked acorn squash with cauliflower and shaved Parmesan. Each dish was served alongside roasted Brussels sprouts with shallot butter, Boursin potatoes with a sweet potato layer, and fresh petite baguettes.

Post-dinner, different flavors of biscuits and coffee kept the dancing going! When the band took their final bow, the newlyweds ducked through a cloud of white rose petals and lots of cheers. A classic, restored Bronco — a little something blue borrowed from a family friend — awaited them.

The couple will embark on a delayed honeymoon to the French countryside next summer to celebrate their nuptials. “But it was a true blessing that we were able to take a few days off post-wedding and head down to Florida to my family’s beach condo,” Caroline adds. “I grew up going, so I felt right at home returning after a busy and stressful season. They don’t prepare you for the exhaustion that follows such an exciting weekend!”

All in all, the day was a bit different than Caroline imagined, but no less special. “The intimacy of the night allowed me to focus on the details in a way I wouldn’t have if hundreds of guests were in attendance.” When asked what her favorite personal touches were, she says, “Our guest book was Rosebud Roams Charleston, a children’s book my great-aunt wrote and illustrated years ago. It now sits on our dining table as a subtle nod to the years spent in that special city and the wedding that brought our favorite people together.”

Thank you, Caroline, for walking us through your day and its thoughtful elements. And another thank you to Maggie Braucher for the fantastic photos.

RESOURCES

Wedding Planner: Mona Dunlap Events

Photography: Maggie Braucher

Flowers: Deedra Stone Designs

Paper: Ménage Stationery, Fresh Ink, Newspaper Club

Food: Elizabeth Heiskell Catering

Cake: Cakes by Mom and Me

Bride’s Dress: Maggie Louise Bridal

Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Fame & Partners

Groom’s Attire: Ike Behar and Brackish Bow Tie

Rentals: White Door Events and Mahaffey Rentals

Venue: Annesdale Mansion

Band: Even Odds

Makeup: Heather Boutique

Hair: Jacqueline Silsbe

Rings: Betsy Gardner Jewelry

**********

Get lost in more dreamy weddings by browsing our archives HERE!