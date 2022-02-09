Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Have you ever heard of a deep plane facelift? We hadn’t either, but we’ve learned it’s changing the game where facial and neck rejuvenation is concerned. Dr. Phillip R. Langsdon of The Langsdon Clinic in Memphis is one among a very small group of highly experienced surgeons who perform this procedure on a regular basis. The result is a simple, effective, and natural-looking solution to sagging and bagging of the aging face.

Before undergoing any procedure or treatment, it’s important to know precisely what it is and how it works. A deep plane facelift reverses signs of aging by repositioning facial tissue that has sagged down over the years. “Rather than just pulling on the skin or elevating the fascia layer a little bit, [a deep plane facelift] actually goes beneath and lifts the entire muscle sheet that runs from the upper cheek to the mid-cheek, jowls, the entire jawline, and the upper neck. By lifting the underlying muscular complex, the overlying skin is repositioned in a natural-looking manner,” explains Dr. Langsdon.

Unlike other types of facelifts, a deep plane lift does not stretch the skin like a skin pull lift. A deep plane lift can provide patients with a more natural look. “The difference is that this is a complete lift,” says Dr. Langsdon. “It’s lifting the whole complex back up, and it’s not just lifting part of the tissue up. It helps prevent the stretched look.”

When it comes to deep plane facelifts, Dr. Langsdon is a speaker, teacher, author, and expert. As an award-winning facial plastic surgeon with 30 years of experience, noted as one of “America’s best facial plastic surgeons” by Delta Sky Magazine, he developed a technique that is used alongside a deep plane facelift that improves the appearance of thick necks. Referred to as the “SMMS (submental muscular medialization and suspension) technique,” this tightens and raises sagging neck muscles. While this technique is not used on all patients who undergo a deep plane facelift, according to Dr. Langsdon, it offers some of the best results in those patients who have certain kinds of very thick necks. “This does things that the other techniques don’t do,” he says. “[It’s] for people who have what I call ‘obtuse necks’ — or a really thick neck where the skin, muscle, and fat obscures the jawline and neck and the tissue extends goes from the chin to the chest bone — and it can help with problems that other techniques are often less effective with.”

Dr. Langsdon says most patients experience minimal discomfort with a deep plane lift. The treated areas may be a little tender or swollen, but patients are generally surprised at how easy the procedure is. “Generally, most patients look pretty good at the two-week mark,” says Dr. Langsdon. “They need to refrain from turning their head, driving a car, and doing heavy exercise like running and lifting weights for at least two weeks. ”

Dr. Langsdon also adds that candidates for deep plane facelifts can include men and women. While most patients are 50 to 60 years old, those younger and older often undergo the procedure as well. Patients should also have a relatively active lifestyle and minimal health problems. “A good candidate is a person who is starting to age, is realistic about the possibilities, and is in good health,” adds Dr. Langsdon.

Patients can also expect results in which they will never look as old as they would have without surgery since deep plane facelifts reposition the entire sagging facial complex from the upper cheek, mid-cheek, jowls, upper neck, and remove extra skin during the lifting process. However, Dr. Langsdon notes that it’s important to remain realistic about the aging process. “What’s not permanent is the fact of continued aging and the inherent residual elasticity of the particular individual’s skin, muscle, and fascial,” he says. “Nobody should go into a facelift thinking they’re never going to age again or they’re never going to relax tissue again.”

It’s also important to remember that each patient’s experience may be different. “Everybody’s state of aging is going to be different, everybody’s genetics are going to be different, everybody’s weight — how much fatty tissue they have in their face — may be different, and everybody’s healing capacity and health is going to be different,” says Dr. Langsdon. “All of those things come into play with this technique as they would any technique.”

Dr. Langsdon’s contributions to the world of cosmetic surgery, especially the deep plane facelift, are significant, and people from around the world have adopted his techniques. He has earned the trust of patients across the globe, instilling confidence that they will receive personalized, professional, and top-of-the-line care when they visit The Langsdon Clinic.

