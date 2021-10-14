Fun and eclectic, the Crosstown neighborhood in Memphis boasts a rich history. Named for the intersecting trolley tracks at Poplar and Cleveland that connected the area with the wider city, the community grew with the advent of one of the largest distribution centers in the country. Originally opened in 1927, the Sears, Roebuck & Co. distribution center and retail store grew to an amazing 1.5 million square feet on 19 acres, giving vitality to the surrounding area. But when shopping habits changed, the building shuttered – and what was once a symbol of prosperity stood as a beacon of blight.

Thanks to far-sighted community investors, however, the building reemerged as Crosstown Concourse. The mixed-use vertical village at the heart of the neighborhood is one of our city’s brightest jewels, and the surrounding streets are home to some of our favorite attractions. Take a look at what you can find in vibrant and exciting Crosstown.

Your Updated Guide to Crosstown

What to Do

While the pandemic took a toll, the area continues to flourish as spaces reopen. Crosstown Arts, the contemporary arts organization dedicated to cultivating the arts community in Memphis, has reopened after a 14-month shutdown. “We’re back to hosting music shows several nights a week in The Green Room, weekly film screenings in Crosstown Theater, and exhibitions in the galleries,” says Bianca Phillips, Communications Manager for Crosstown Arts/Crosstown Concourse. “We’re so excited to welcome visitors back into Crosstown Arts’ spaces, and we can’t wait to unveil even more arts programming.”

Music lovers will appreciate two new opportunities to indulge in their passion, including a cool and eclectic community radio station with an ever-expanding roster of volunteer DJs. Non-profit WYXR launched early in the pandemic and has grown to 70 local DJs who select their own music, program manager Jared Boyd tells us.

The music you hear in the common areas is courtesy of Jared’s 100+ Hours of Memphis Music playlist. “You’ll hear well-known and less-well-known music, but everything will have a Memphis connection,” he says.

Memphis Listening Lab is a curated, non-profit music library. You’ll find 45s, CDs, and more, covering a wide spectrum of genres. Come in and enjoy one of the individual listening stations, complete with turntables. The space hosts workshops and evening events, all free to the public.

While you’re in the building, treat yourself to a mani-pedi at Gloss Nail Bar, a beautifully decorated and upscale salon that has all you need in nail care services. Looking for a fabulous new ‘do? Check out Hero and Sage Hair Salon for a full range of styling services. And of course, one of the best activities is just wandering through the building! You’ll never tire of the soaring views in the West and Central Atriums, the stunning red S-shaped staircase, or the incredible photos that share the story of Crosstown Concourse.

Where to Eat

When it comes to food, Crosstown has something for everyone! The delicious eateries inside Crosstown Concourse offer fresh, locally sourced menus that burst with flavor. Start your day at French Truck Coffee for freshly roasted coffee, sweet and savory pastries, a tasty breakfast, or a healthy lunch. Vegans and meat-lovers alike will find a burger to love at Farm Burger – and their chicken burger and chorizo patty melt stand out as well. Round out your meal with a fresh, crisp salad, hand-cut fries, and a local brew.

If pizza is what you’re craving, you’ll find stellar pies at Pizzeria Trasimeno. Using only the freshest of ingredients and homemade dough, the authentic handcrafted Neapolitan pizzas are cooked in wood-fired ovens. Yummy salads, paninis, and calzones complete the menu. Global Café is a fun option if you appreciate a little international flair. The food hall hosts three immigrant/refugee food entrepreneurs serving up authentic dishes from around the world, so you can sample a delicious variety all in one place.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat, Lucy J’s has what you need. The full-service bakery offers made-from-scratch cookies, breads, croissants, cupcakes, and special event cakes. Local favorite MemPops brings the flavor with their frozen treats – the menu changes based on local and seasonal availability. You’re sure to find a few must-haves among the fruit and cream-based pops. For a toothsome snack, check out Pop-A-Roos Gourmet Popcorn Shoppe for a selection of sweet and savory flavors.

Just outside Crosstown Concourse on Cleveland, you’ll find a delectable menu of Vietnamese delights at Phuong Long.

Where to Drink

“Art Bar has reopened as well, and we’re serving beer, wine, and craft cocktails Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. in what’s possibly the coolest space in the building,” Bianca tells us.

Just outside the Concourse is Crosstown Brewing Company. The taproom is open and serving up brews from this hometown favorite. Sit in the covered seating area outdoors or inside where a large glass window gives you a view of what goes on behind the scenes. Sample a flight to try out seasonal and popular beers, or order your longstanding go-to brew. “We love being a part of Crosstown,” co-owner Clark Ortkiese says. “You meet cool people, and there’s a true community spirit here.”

Just down Cleveland Street, you’ll find a fun and funky dive bar. A beloved local institution, Hi Tone serves up cold beer, great bar grub, and live music.

Where to Shop

How cool is Black Lodge, one of the last physical video rental stores remaining in the U.S.? In addition to a library of new releases, old favorites, and cult classics, the store currently hosts screenings and smaller live events. Around the corner, West Tennessee Trade and Print offers an edgy (and sometimes NSFW!) selection of pre-printed and custom-printed t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, stadium cups, and more. Looking for the unusual? Try Oothon’s, a magical gift shop and metaphysical supply store. The Bubble Bistro offers fun handcrafted skincare, such as body slushies, body butters, and natural shampoo bars. If you’re in the market for all-natural cleaning services and products, check out Aunt Key’s Apothecary Housekeeping.

Located in the Central Atrium of Crosstown Concourse, Curb Market is the spot for fresh, locally sourced produce and grocery goodies. Pick up a grab-n-go special or try the newly reopened (and very delicious) hot bar. And if you are interested in WYXR, they sell their great merchandise in the West Atrium.

Centrally located, Crosstown is the perfect spot for office and packaging supplies at FedEx Office, as well as eye care and fashionable eyeglass frames at Focal Point at Crosstown Concourse. You can pick up a prescription, OTC products, and wellness items at Madison Pharmacy.

Where to Live

Apartment choices in Memphis got a hip-and-happening boost with Parcels, named for the packages tied with a distinctive “Sears Knot” sent to over 650,000 homes in the distribution center’s heyday. Located on the upper floors of Crosstown Concourse, Parcels offers four floorplans with amazing architectural details, natural light, and the convenience of Concourse living. Schools, healthcare and wellness, arts, community engagement, and much more are right at residents’ fingertips.

Coming Soon …

Wolf River Brisket is opening a second location in Crosstown Concourse, bringing its signature smoked brisket, salmon, burnt ends, and chicken to the neighborhood. They’ll offer a full bar, too! Abner’s Famous Chicken will bring its delectable tenders and tender-based meals to the Concourse as well. “Crosstown has an amazing community feel,” says Kirk Cotham, co-owner of both eateries. “We are big fans of the area and are excited about bringing Wolf River Brisket and Abner’s to a new part of the city.”

Enjoy exploring Crosstown!

