Louisville native Karen Kenney met Jeremy Vizcarra through their mutual friend, Benjamin, at the Huber’s Orchard & Winery pumpkin patch in October 2012. “Jeremy had just moved here from Florida and started law school that August,” says Karen. “We started dating in January. It’s so cliché, but we just totally clicked.”

She adds that they spent years growing together. “We navigated our twenties in a way that just made a lot of sense,” she says. “I supported him when times were tough, and he did the same for me … It just became really apparent the longer we dated that we were a really good fit.” Nine years after meeting in the pumpkin patch, the pair’s relationship came full circle. They made their perfect fit official on September 4, 2021, with their friend Benjamin (who introduced the pair), acting as the officiant.

The nature-loving duo, who particularly enjoy hiking and camping, set out to create a special day that incorporated their shared love of the outdoors. The Gheens Foundation Lodge at the Parklands of Floyds Fork offered a picture-perfect location, with beautiful interior and exterior spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows that created the ideal ambiance for their intimate celebration. Plus, it provided the added benefit of supporting a local parks system, a cause dear to their hearts. (Win-win!) Take a look at this romantic, floral-infused wedding overlooking Beckley Creek.

“When we first started wedding planning, Jeremy and I sat down and discussed what was important to each of us,” Karen recalls. “Jeremy really wanted to bring our friends and family together in one place, which we were fortunate enough to do. He wanted the overall experience to be a big party, so having great food, music, and a bar was important to him.”

With that in mind, the couple legally tied the knot at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Church the day before their wedding festivities, then gathered friends and family for a nature-inspired celebration filled with love and plenty of laughter. “We wanted the outdoor ceremony to be short, sweet, and reflective of our relationship,” Karen says. And though it drizzled a bit that evening, the rain held off long enough for them to recite their vows privately along Beckley Creek — their favorite moment of the entire day.

Later, guests looked on, and the couple held back tears as Benjamin, their friend and officiant, spoke of those who could only be there in spirit. Another friend then read two poems on marriage: Habitation by Margaret Atwood and Married Love by Kuan Tao-Sheng.

“We skipped doing something like lighting a candle or mixing sand, opting to focus on Benjamin’s words, the poems, our vows, and the exchanging of rings,” Karen explains. “We both nailed our vows — they were the same as the ones we memorized for church — but when it came to the exchange of rings, we both had to look at the script, which made us both crack up. The ceremony was the perfect mix of sentimentality and humor. It truly reflected our love for each other.”

Donning a fitted dress embellished with textured flowers, Karen looked stunning in white against a lush green backdrop and surrounded by an abundance of blossoms — a specific request by the flower-loving bride. “I wanted to be showered in flowers,” she says, adding that she asked for as many flowers as the budget would allow. “Howl Floral Design gave me the florals of my dreams for both ceremonies.”

Featuring muted pinks, yellows, golds, greens, and white, Karen achieved the non-traditional, wildflower feel she wanted — around the gold ceremony arch, in the bouquets and boutonnieres, in the table centerpieces, and anywhere else they could be infused into the space. “It was all jaw-dropping to see in reality,” she says.

Keeping jewelry and accessories to a minimum, Karen wore only her late grandmother’s gold and pearl earrings, along with a short veil. Later in the evening, she swapped her outfit for the dress worn to the earlier church ceremony and rehearsal dinner: a flowy, satin midi piece she describes as a dream to wear.

“I loved having two looks that reflected my personality and made me feel beautiful,” she says. “I loved that I had a little white dress to change into later in the reception so I could hit the dance floor.”

Jeremy wore a black tux for the outdoor ceremony, with cuff links gifted from Karen, while the bridal party and groomsmen donned black tuxes and dresses in shades of taupe. Everyone looked amazing, taking pictures against the ceremony arch after moving it indoors due to the rain. “I loved that it got more spotlight — literally,” Karen said. “Even though it drizzled some that evening, those who preferred to spend more time outdoors were able to do so. I [also] loved that we had string lights indoors and outdoors — always say yes to string lights!”

Carrying the theme throughout the ceremony and reception, flowers were a prominent part of the aesthetic — from the table numbers and bar placards to the welcome sign and seating chart. Karen’s maid of honor, Michelle, owner of Michelle Marie Calligraphy, ensured every piece of signage offered a personal touch.

“I will never get over how beautiful all of it was,” Karen says joyfully. “I’m obsessed with the table numbers with pressed flowers! Michelle knew when to ask for my opinion and when to rely on her superb taste. Her work is so crisp and dreamy … and the combination of the calligraphy and florals was so beautiful.”

Though there’s always a chance of wedding mishaps, and a few details didn’t go off exactly as Karen had planned, the day was undoubtedly a success. She remains forever grateful to her maids of honor, who took a moment with her during the cocktail hour to acknowledge everything that went right. “I could have 100 more wedding ceremonies to Jeremy and be thrilled,” says the bride, “but throwing 100 more large parties is a different story! We put so much pressure on ourselves during wedding planning.”

Eager to offer advice to other couples planning for their big day, Karen suggests keeping the focus on you and your spouse, the life you’re building together, and all of the things that go off without a hitch. She also recommends taking time to mentally prepare yourself for potential mishaps. When minor blunders occur, that preparation will help you acknowledge them and then let them go. “Nobody knows what you had planned, and there’s only so much within your control,” she says. “Overall, the weekend was our dream that became a reality.”

Thanks, Karen and Jeremy, for sharing your day with us. And thanks to Sarah Katherine Davis Photography for the fabulous photography.

RESOURCES

Ceremonies: Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Church and The Gheens Foundation Lodge

Wedding Coordinator: Hummingbird Page Event Co.

Florist: Howl Floral Design

Caterer: Mayan Cafe

Cake: Kennakae

Wedding Gown: Lis Simon from Couture Closet

Wedding Party Attire: Bella Bridesmaids, The Black Tux, and Revelry

Hair: Belle Âme Studio Salon

Makeup: Makeup by Brooke Stiller

Photographer: Sarah Katherine Davis Photography

Videographer: Joyce Barbour for Sarah Katherine Davis Photography

Calligraphy & Signage: Michelle Marie Calligraphy

Greenery Wall: Wallflower

DJ: PartyZone Productions

Alterations: Andrea Hansen

**********

