Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As we look back on the whirlwind that was 2023, we’re reflecting on the stories that resonated most with our readers, sparked inspiration, and answered burning questions. From where to find the best brunch to neighborhood guides, here are Louisville’s top 10 most popular articles of 2023. Take a look!

New Louisville Restaurants to Try

Our monthly installment of new Louisville restaurants is always a reader favorite! With so many wonderful additions to Louisville’s culinary scene in 2023, we’re excited to see what’s on the horizon for next year. To satisfy your cravings until then, check out some of the restaurants that opened this year HERE.

10 Best Women’s Boutiques in Louisville

There are few things more fun than indulging in a little retail therapy! To help you shop the best of Louisville, we rounded up the best locally owned boutiques offering women’s clothing, accessories, and gift items. Check them out HERE.

Best Brunch in Louisville: 13 Must-Try Spots

Louisville certainly qualifies as an excellent brunch city. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it’s hard to know where to go for your mid-day feast. Thankfully, our article on delicious Louisville brunch spots is here to help. Check it out HERE.

12 Louisville Adult Education Classes to Broaden Your Horizons

From photography to cooking classes, Louisville has a little something for everyone! Here are 12 adult education classes in Louisville to inspire creativity, nurture new skills, and enhance happiness. Read more HERE and keep an eye out for next year’s updated installment!

5 Louisville Speakeasies You Should Sneak Into

Lucky for us, the recent resurgence of the speakeasy doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Today, speakeasies are unique places to enjoy an intimate beverage or two. If you’re looking to drink on the sly in Louisville, here are a few spots we recommend. Find the list HERE.

Your Updated Guide to NuLu

“New Louisville” or “NuLu” is a Louisvillian’s go-to for everything from bourbon and custom candles to house plants and delicious pizza. HERE is your guide to a few shops and eateries to check out the next time you’re in the area.

Meet Laura Lee Brown of 21c Museum Hotels & Hermitage Farm

An accomplished artist, philanthropist, and businesswoman, native Kentuckian Laura Lee Brown is making moves to improve the art world and increase conservation efforts throughout the Commonwealth. Read our conversation with Laura Lee Brown HERE.

Women of Whiskey: The Leaders of Log Still Distillery

The whiskey industry was once considered a man’s world. But that paradigm is shifting — and the women of Log Still Distillery are the proof. Read about the women who run the distillery HERE.

A First Look at Louisville’s Hotel Genevieve

Louisville’s stylish Hotel Genevieve boasts a restaurant, rooftop bar, mini market, and speakeasy, making it a fun destination for locals and tourists alike. Get a tour HERE.

Meet Catherine Mac Dowall of Naïve Restaurant

Catherine Mac Dowall is the mastermind behind Naïve, a seasonal, vegetable-forward restaurant concept. What began as a farmers’ market venture in 2016 is now a catering company, wholesale business, and brick-and-mortar restaurant. Read about Catherine and Naïve HERE.

We are so grateful for our Louisville readers. As we reflect on the previous year, we’re wishing you a happy and healthy new year!

**********

For your daily dose of StyleBlueprint delivered straight to your inbox, click HERE!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email