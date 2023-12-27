Share with your friends!
As we look back on the whirlwind that was 2023, we’re reflecting on the stories that resonated most with our readers, sparked inspiration, and answered burning questions. From where to find the best brunch to neighborhood guides, here are Louisville’s top 10 most popular articles of 2023. Take a look!

New Louisville Restaurants to Try

Our monthly installment of new Louisville restaurants is always a reader favorite! With so many wonderful additions to Louisville’s culinary scene in 2023, we’re excited to see what’s on the horizon for next year. To satisfy your cravings until then, check out some of the restaurants that opened this year HERE.

hands holding a sandwich with mac n cheese
The new Gravely Grub’s menu features six kinds of melts, each served on artisan sourdough with your choice of one side. Image: Jess Amburgey

10 Best Women’s Boutiques in Louisville

There are few things more fun than indulging in a little retail therapy! To help you shop the best of Louisville, we rounded up the best locally owned boutiques offering women’s clothing, accessories, and gift items. Check them out HERE.

Diana Wallace store interior
Him & Her brings apparel from multiple popular online brands into one place. Image: Diana Wallace

Best Brunch in Louisville: 13 Must-Try Spots

Louisville certainly qualifies as an excellent brunch city. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it’s hard to know where to go for your mid-day feast. Thankfully, our article on delicious Louisville brunch spots is here to help. Check it out HERE.

LeMoo benedict
Le Moo offers multiple Benedict options on their weekday brunch menu. Image: Facebook

12 Louisville Adult Education Classes to Broaden Your Horizons

From photography to cooking classes, Louisville has a little something for everyone! Here are 12 adult education classes in Louisville to inspire creativity, nurture new skills, and enhance happiness. Read more HERE and keep an eye out for next year’s updated installment!

Cooking at Millies set up
Cooking at Millie’s offers classes led by culinary pros from around town. Image: Facebook

5 Louisville Speakeasies You Should Sneak Into

Lucky for us, the recent resurgence of the speakeasy doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Today, speakeasies are unique places to enjoy an intimate beverage or two. If you’re looking to drink on the sly in Louisville, here are a few spots we recommend. Find the list HERE.

Gertie's interiors
The speakeasy below Gertie’s whiskey bar boasts exposed brick walls and velvet, leather, and rustic wood decor. Image: Facebook

Your Updated Guide to NuLu

“New Louisville” or “NuLu” is a Louisvillian’s go-to for everything from bourbon and custom candles to house plants and delicious pizza. HERE is your guide to a few shops and eateries to check out the next time you’re in the area.

Pappy & Company bourbon maple syrup
Pappy & Company gifts have serious Kentucky vibes. Image: Pappy & Company

Meet Laura Lee Brown of 21c Museum Hotels & Hermitage Farm

An accomplished artist, philanthropist, and businesswoman, native Kentuckian Laura Lee Brown is making moves to improve the art world and increase conservation efforts throughout the CommonwealthRead our conversation with Laura Lee Brown HERE.

Laura Lee Brown posing outside
Native Kentuckian Laura Lee Brown is an artist, philanthropist, businesswoman, art collector, and co-founder of 21c Museum Hotels. Image: Ryan Mahony

Women of Whiskey: The Leaders of Log Still Distillery

The whiskey industry was once considered a man’s world. But that paradigm is shifting — and the women of Log Still Distillery are the proof. Read about the women who run the distillery HERE.

women standing in Log Still Distillery
Meet the inspiring women taking the whiskey industry by storm. Image: Log Still Distillery

A First Look at Louisville’s Hotel Genevieve

Louisville’s stylish Hotel Genevieve boasts a restaurant, rooftop bar, mini market, and speakeasy, making it a fun destination for locals and tourists alike. Get a tour HERE.

Dark hotel speakeasy with red couches.
Lucky Penny is Hotel Genevieve’s cozy speakeasy. Image: Nick Simonite

Meet Catherine Mac Dowall of Naïve Restaurant

Catherine Mac Dowall is the mastermind behind Naïve, a seasonal, vegetable-forward restaurant concept. What began as a farmers’ market venture in 2016 is now a catering company, wholesale business, and brick-and-mortar restaurant. Read about Catherine and Naïve HERE.

woman standing outside by Naive restaurant
Meet Catherine Mac Dowall, owner of Naïve! Image: Amy Barber

We are so grateful for our Louisville readers. As we reflect on the previous year, we’re wishing you a happy and healthy new year!

**********

Anne Henley Walker
About the Author
Anne Henley Walker

Anne Henley is Blueprint.Inc's Content Marketing Assistant. She is a University of Georgia graduate, (Go Dawgs!) and is always on the hunt for her new favorite restaurant.