As every Louisvillian knows, May is all about Derby. But even if you’re set to go for Thurby, Oaks, and Derby Day, there’s a lot more going on around town. If horse races aren’t your forte, check out the start of a concert series in Old Louisville, celebrate spring at Bernheim Forest, or enjoy a delicious Southern-inspired brunch. There’s something for everyone to do this month!

16 Louisville Events & Happenings: May 2022

Through June 5, 2022: Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

One of the largest lantern festivals in the nation is back for another year. Featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs, Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo boasts dramatic cultural displays celebrating the rich heritage and craftsmanship of lantern artisans. Advance tickets are required and start at $17. Children ages 2 and younger are free. The event begins nightly at 6:30 p.m. louisvillezoo.org

May 1 – 6 & 14, 2022: Kentucky Derby Festival Events

From the Mayor’s Derby Brunch on the River and several music concerts to the Pegasus Parade and steamboat races, there are a plethora of Kentucky Derby Festival events in which to partake! Some events are free to attend, while others require an admission fee. View the complete schedule at discover.kdf.org.

May 3, 2022: Couture Crafting with Apero Seasons

Learn to make Derby fashions with fresh-cut flower fascinators, hair combs, and rings at Waterfront Gardens. Instructor Kelly Burgess of Apero Seasons leads this 6:30 p.m. hands-on workshop where attendees can learn insider tips and step-by-step instructions to create a statement-making piece for Derby week. Kentucky Benedictine and pimento cheese tea sandwiches by Chef Ellen Gill McCarty of Science Hill are provided at the event. Tickets are $40 for garden members and $49 for non-members. waterfrontgardens.org

May 4, 2022: Biscuits & Bourbon Brunch

Enjoy live music at this Southern-inspired brunch, including unlimited Kentucky bourbon, mimosas, and Bloody Marys! Tickets also include a day at the races at Churchill Downs. The brunch begins at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Derby Museum and includes made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, Belgian waffles, fried chicken, and a Derby dessert station. Tickets are $125 each. derbymuseum.org

May 4, 2022: Floral Bow Ties & Flower Crowns

Join drag queen May O’Nays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. as she teaches attendees to make one-of-a-kind, wearable floral arrangements over a glass of wine. In this class at Waterfront Gardens, you can choose between creating a floral bow tie or a flower crown — just in time for Oaks or Derby. Tickets are $25 for garden members and $32 for non-members. waterfrontgardens.org

May 5, 2022: Taste of Derby

Mingle with horse racing celebrities as you indulge in exquisite cuisine and wines. Sample regional specialties with wine pairings, created by nationally recognized chefs. The event also includes live music entertainment and a live chef cooking showdown. The event begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $325. kfcyumcenter.com

May 5 – 7, 2022: Five-Course Derby Week Dinner at Everyday Kitchen

Celebrate Thurby, Oaks, and Derby with a special five-course prix fixe dinner at Everyday Kitchen. Enjoy the spring cannelloni and dry-aged Rivercrest NY strip for $100 per person plus tax and gratuity, along with an optional five-course beverage pairing package for an additional $50 per person. The event is for dine-in only from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night, and reservations are required. opentable.com

May 6, 2022: Derby Eve with Steve Wilson and Jack Harlow

The stylish Steve Wilson, founder of 21c Museum Hotels, has attended Derby since 1975 and is renowned for throwing Derby-eve parties, hosting the likes of Andy Warhol, Barbara Walters, and U.S. presidents, to name a few. This year, Steve co-hosts a Derby Eve event with rapper Jack Harlow, who is also a native Kentuckian. The event begins at 9 p.m. at Louisville’s 21c Museum Hotel, and tickets are $500. stevederbyeve.com

May 7, 2022: 148th Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May is sacred here in Kentucky. The Derby is an experience like no other and nicknamed “the fastest two minutes in sports.” Don’t miss a chance to be a part of the action on Saturday, May 7, and be sure to wear your best frock and hat. General admission tickets start at $80. kentuckyderby.com

May 7, 2022: 17th Annual Art, Beats + Lyrics Urban Art Showcase

The annual Art, Beats + Lyrics Urban Art Showcase returns to the Yum! Center for one night only. Presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and curated by Cult Creative, this national art and music tour provides a platform to honor art and hip-hop culture. This year’s showcase invites art and culture enthusiasts to celebrate at its pop-up exhibits for its post-pandemic program. Doors open at 8 p.m. Admission is free, but online registration is required. kfcyumcenter.com

May 8, 2022: Mother’s Day at the Zoo

Admission to the Louisville Zoo is free for all moms on Mother’s Day. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to check out all your favorite animals. louisvillezoo.org

May 12, 2022: Four Roses Bourbon Dinner

The Galt House Bourbon Dinner Series returns in May with a five-course dinner with bourbon pairings. Attendees can enjoy a smoked salmon mousse, followed by beef carpaccio, kale and roasted cauliflower salad, pan-seared sliced duck breast, and a triple-chocolate cake. Featured bourbons include Four Roses 80 Proof, Four Roses Small Batch, and Four Roses Single Barrel. Dinner starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $120 per person. eventbrite.com

May 12, 2022: The Eagles’ Hotel California Tour

The Eagles kicked off their Hotel California concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas and are performing in Louisville at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the KFC Yum! Center. The concert features the Hotel California album performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band performs a set of their greatest hits. Tickets start at $129. kfcyumcenter.com

May 13, 2022: Old Louisville LIVE

Old Louisville LIVE, Central Park’s annual free concert series, returns on Friday, May 13, with a performance by The Crashers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The series continues in September with additional nights of rock, jazz, and country blues by Mike Tracy & Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz Band, In Lightning, and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. View more information at oldlouisville.org.

May 14 & 15, 2022: Bluegrass PugFest

Milwaukee PugFest — known as the biggest pug event in the U.S. — comes to Louisville for a two-day event at the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center. The event is a fundraiser for participating pug rescue organizations across the country and celebrates all things pug. Attendees can browse more than 50,000 square feet of vendors, silent auctions, rescue booths, and pug competitions. Tickets start at $6.50 for adults and $3.50 for children. bluegrasspugfest.org

May 21, 2022: BloomFest

After a three-year hiatus, Bernheim’s annual celebration of spring is back. Enjoy a variety of activities for children, including arts, crafts, garden faerie house construction and naturalist-led discovery stations, as well as local artisans, food vendors, and musical entertainment. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event, but there is a suggested donation of $10 per car for non-members. bernheim.org

Have a magnificent May, Louisville!

