Editor’s Note: We first published this article back in early 2020, when wide-leg pants were showing up as an emerging trend. Over three years later, not only are wide-leg pants still well-loved, but we’ve gotten feedback that this article continues to resonate! So, we’ve updated it with fresh picks for the current season. Enjoy!

**********

When you think of wide-leg pants, ’70s fashion may come to mind, but for the past few seasons, this flattering and fun trend has made a major comeback for everyday, evenings out, and even workwear. Even so, it can be intimidating to opt for a pant with extra fabric and size. After all, who wants to make their legs look wider? But a good pair of wide-leg pants actually lengthen legs and accentuate the waistline, creating an incredibly flattering silhouette on every body type.

If you’ve still been hesitant to lean into this style, we’re sharing six updated tips and tricks for making wide-leg pants work for you — plus a few stylish options to add to your wardrobe.

This article contains product affiliate links. We may receive a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on one of these links.

Tip #1: Choose your colors wisely. If you’re starting slow, go for a pair in a versatile neutral.

We realize that the wide-leg pant trend can be a bit intimidating. If you’re feeling the need to tread lightly, go for neutral trousers like the ones below in charcoal, navy, or black, with a slightly more narrow leg. Plus, Spanx is notorious for being both comfortable and flattering, so this is a good option for testing the waters of this trend.

model in charcoal gray monochrome outfit
A good pair of dark, neutral, wide-leg pants is worth its weight in gold. They elevate more casual pieces in a hurry and are friendly for pairing with a variety of dressier items. These are available from Spanx for $168. Image: Spanx

Or, if you’re ready to dive in headfirst, go all in with colorful wide-leg pants. Bright colors are in, and they’re great for making a statement.

model in cardigan and red pants
These full-length wide-leg pants from Anthropologie ($120) come in five stunning shades, including “flame orange,” pictured here. Image: Anthropologie
bottom half of model in printed pants
If you’re bored of styling skirts and dresses for special occasions, consider a pair of printed palazzo pants in a heavy fabric, like this pair from Tuckernuck ($368). You’ll stand out and rake in the compliments. Image: Tuckernuck
model in orange monochrome
Leather (and faux leather) are on-trend at the moment. If you’re looking for a way to add a hint of sophisticated edge to your outfit, try a pair of wide-leg faux leather pants like these from Revolve ($109). Image: Revolve

Tip #2: Take the time to try multiple rises and lengths.

High-waisted styles that skim the floor will flatter and elongate your silhouette, but you don’t want the hem pooling on the ground. Depending on your personal style, you may want pairs that are well suited for flats and others that are meant only for wearing with heels. Cropped styles can be flattering, too, and a great way to show off your favorite statement shoes!

model in winter white outfit with loafers
Cropped styles can be dressed up or down, and they’re a great way to show off your favorite footwear. We love this winter-white look featuring cropped trousers from J.Crew — they’re $98 regular price, but they’re currently running a site-wide 40% off sale! Image: J.Crew
model in all denim outfit
Wide-leg denim comes in all rises and lengths. These wide-leg ankle jeans from Gap are currently $58.80 (regular price $98). Image: Gap

Tip #3: Invest in denim options for everyday wear.

A quality pair of wide-leg jeans is a go-to style for us. Not only are they comfortable, but they’re also flattering and fashion-forward. We love this dark wash pair for work or dressier affairs, while the lighter wash pair is on-trend and ideal for game days, brunches, and errands.

model in dark jeans and white tank
This popular dark-wash style from Favorite Daughter ($218) has more of a form-fitting flare silhouette. It’s available in four dark shades, making it a great “dressy denim” option. Image: Favorite Daughter
model in jeans and trench coat
The relaxed, drapey fit on this style from Abercrombie ($90) is ideal for all-day wear! Image: Abercrombie

Tip #4: Tuck in your top.

You’ll notice that the majority of the models pictured on this page are wearing their tops tucked in. For most of us, it’s essential to find a way to accentuate our waists while wearing wide-leg jeans to avoid looking wider than we’d like. Simply said, it’s all about balance — and tucking in your top is an easy way to achieve balance on top, in contrast to a wider silhouette on the bottom.

Redheaded woman in flare jeans and green tank
Bodysuits are a great way to ensure your top stays tucked in, especially if you’re wearing multiple layers. This bodysuit ($45) features built-in padding, so no bra required! Image: Klassy Network

Tip #5: Consider one color head to toe.

An easy way to make wide-leg pants look polished and elegant is by opting for a monochromatic look. Here, we went with two neutral options with fitted tops to offset the shape of the wide-leg pants. Pair with sensible shoes and a sleek blazer for work events, or accessories that offer a pop of color and sparkle for nights out.

model in monochromatic brown outfit
This deep brown shade from Theory is decadent — perfect for work events or nights out! Here, you’ll spot a pop of metallic peeking out from the hem of her pants, but you could easily throw in a statement earring or clutch. These pants are available at Theory for $171 (originally $285!). Image: Theory
model in all-black outfit
Looking no less chic with chunky loafers and a blazer in tow, this model showcases another way to style a monochrome look. Get these wide-leg trousers at Madewell for $118. Image: Madewell

Tip #6: This style is great for athleisure, too.

If you’re tired of styling skinny yoga pants and leggings for athleisure looks, there are plenty of great wide-leg athleisure options available at the moment.

Model in brown loungewear set
Yes, you CAN look polished in sweatpants. Right now, retailers are offering plenty of flattering wide-leg options that you can style as sets or pair with pieces like elevated tees and denim jackets. This cozy wide-leg style is available at Spanx for $138. Image: Spanx
black yoga pants on model
While these are more distinctly flared than other wide-leg options on this list, flared yoga pants are definitely back and deserve a nod. The super high-rise and curvy silhouette on these Lululemon pants ($118) make them a crowd favorite. Image: Lululemon

So, there you have it! Head out to buy your new favorite wardrobe addition for the season — the wide-leg pant! Your local boutiques are waiting to help you find this pivotal piece for updating your wardrobe.

**********

Enjoy a daily dose of happy, delivered straight to your inbox — subscribe to StyleBlueprint

Avatar
About the Author
StyleBlueprint Editors