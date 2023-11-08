Editor’s Note: We first published this article back in early 2020, when wide-leg pants were showing up as an emerging trend. Over three years later, not only are wide-leg pants still well-loved, but we’ve gotten feedback that this article continues to resonate! So, we’ve updated it with fresh picks for the current season. Enjoy!

When you think of wide-leg pants, ’70s fashion may come to mind, but for the past few seasons, this flattering and fun trend has made a major comeback for everyday, evenings out, and even workwear. Even so, it can be intimidating to opt for a pant with extra fabric and size. After all, who wants to make their legs look wider? But a good pair of wide-leg pants actually lengthen legs and accentuate the waistline, creating an incredibly flattering silhouette on every body type.

If you’ve still been hesitant to lean into this style, we’re sharing six updated tips and tricks for making wide-leg pants work for you — plus a few stylish options to add to your wardrobe.

Tip #1: Choose your colors wisely. If you’re starting slow, go for a pair in a versatile neutral.

We realize that the wide-leg pant trend can be a bit intimidating. If you’re feeling the need to tread lightly, go for neutral trousers like the ones below in charcoal, navy, or black, with a slightly more narrow leg. Plus, Spanx is notorious for being both comfortable and flattering, so this is a good option for testing the waters of this trend.

Or, if you’re ready to dive in headfirst, go all in with colorful wide-leg pants. Bright colors are in, and they’re great for making a statement.

Tip #2: Take the time to try multiple rises and lengths.

High-waisted styles that skim the floor will flatter and elongate your silhouette, but you don’t want the hem pooling on the ground. Depending on your personal style, you may want pairs that are well suited for flats and others that are meant only for wearing with heels. Cropped styles can be flattering, too, and a great way to show off your favorite statement shoes!

Tip #3: Invest in denim options for everyday wear.

A quality pair of wide-leg jeans is a go-to style for us. Not only are they comfortable, but they’re also flattering and fashion-forward. We love this dark wash pair for work or dressier affairs, while the lighter wash pair is on-trend and ideal for game days, brunches, and errands.

Tip #4: Tuck in your top.

You’ll notice that the majority of the models pictured on this page are wearing their tops tucked in. For most of us, it’s essential to find a way to accentuate our waists while wearing wide-leg jeans to avoid looking wider than we’d like. Simply said, it’s all about balance — and tucking in your top is an easy way to achieve balance on top, in contrast to a wider silhouette on the bottom.

Tip #5: Consider one color head to toe.

An easy way to make wide-leg pants look polished and elegant is by opting for a monochromatic look. Here, we went with two neutral options with fitted tops to offset the shape of the wide-leg pants. Pair with sensible shoes and a sleek blazer for work events, or accessories that offer a pop of color and sparkle for nights out.

Tip #6: This style is great for athleisure, too.

If you’re tired of styling skinny yoga pants and leggings for athleisure looks, there are plenty of great wide-leg athleisure options available at the moment.

So, there you have it! Head out to buy your new favorite wardrobe addition for the season — the wide-leg pant! Your local boutiques are waiting to help you find this pivotal piece for updating your wardrobe.

