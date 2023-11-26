Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

While Bowling Green, KY, may primarily be known as the home of the Corvette, the town truly comes alive during the holiday season. From live reindeer encounters to ice skating, live performances, stunning light displays, and more, check out this list of some of the best reasons to visit Bowling Green this season!

The Reindeer Farm

Perhaps our favorite attraction on this list, The Reindeer Farm offers Christmas fun for the entire family. In addition to being one of the only places in the country that offers live reindeer encounters, the farm is now in its fourth holiday season and is home to much more than just reindeer. You can also enjoy close-up views of alpacas, miniature cows, horses, rabbits, and chickens.

After interacting with the farm animals, be sure to explore the rest of the farm. You can enjoy holiday movies, games of cornhole, wine tastings, live ice sculpting demonstrations, and beyond. As you stroll through the grounds, keep your eyes peeled for some of your favorite Christmas characters, including Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, and The Grinch.

Tickets can be purchased online, starting at $15 for adults. Farm hours are Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SB Tip: To learn more about The Reindeer Farm and its origins, check out our recent article.

SoKY Ice Rink

Now in its seventh year, the SoKY Ice Rink returns to downtown Bowling Green at the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion. Open through Sunday, January 28, the 6,000-square-foot open-air rink accommodates up to 175 skaters. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and under. Tickets include one skate session and skate rentals. (Note: Season passes are also available for $125.)

Before or after skating, you can also enjoy Storytime in the Snowdome with some of your favorite fictional characters, including Snoopy, Scooby Doo, Peppa Pig, and more. These take place on Thursday evenings at 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On select nights, you can also watch the Skillet Cast Iron Curling League! The Pre-Christmas League plays on Monday nights, and the New Year League plays on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Live Performances at SKyPAC

The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) offers many exciting events throughout the holiday season. For example, on Tuesday, December 12, you can enjoy a performance of Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet at 7 p.m. Gather the entire family and enjoy an evening of larger-than-life puppets, incredible acrobatics, and breathtaking costumes. Tickets begin at $30.

For a night full of Christmas music, make plans to attend the J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, December 16. This year’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m. and includes singers Steve Amerson and Laurie Gayle Stephenson, the Orchestra Kentucky Chorale, and a visit from Santa Claus. Tickets begin at $28.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage also heads to SKyPAC on Friday, December 22. Beginning at 7 p.m., you can enjoy Charles M. Schulz’s timeless tale, featuring Vince Guaraldi’s music. The performance includes appearances by famous Peanuts characters like Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and Lucy. Tickets begin at $30.

To see a complete lineup of 2023-24 performances, visit theskypac.com.

Light Up BGKY

New this year to Bowling Green’s holiday event lineup is Light Up BGKY, a weeklong holiday lighting celebration! Festivities kick off on Monday, November 27, at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting event at Western Kentucky University’s Cherry Hall.

The main event, Downtown BGKY Lights Up, will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 1. Visitors can enjoy beautiful views of Fountain Square and Circus Square Parks as they’re lit with twinkling holiday lights. Be sure to snap a photo or two in front of the 25-foot-tall Christmas tree outside the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center! Additional activities include a Mistletoe Market, trolley rides, and visits with Santa.

Make plans to attend the BG/WC Jaycees Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2. The event begins at 9 a.m. in downtown Bowling Green, weaving through College and State Streets.

Riverview at Hobson Grove Events

If you’re itching for more holiday fun, head to Riverview at Hobson Grove. The historic mansion hosts its Christmas Marketplace event on Wednesday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The free shopping extravaganza offers a selection of vendors selling jewelry, books, bath and body products, home decor, and more.

If you can’t make it to the Christmas Marketplace, don’t fret! The mansion also hosts a traditional Victorian Christmas celebration on Saturday, December 9. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., you can tour the house for free as it’s beautifully lit with candles and antique lamps. Costumed employees are also stationed throughout the mansion to explain holiday traditions that would have taken place in the home.

Local Shopping

If you still have names to mark off your holiday shopping list, head to downtown Bowling Green, home to several charming shops and boutiques. For example, Mary Jane’s Chocolates is a quaint shop known for handmade truffles, caramels, and custom chocolates. Pick up a few boxes for gifts — and at least one box for yourself.

For more hand-crafted gifts made in the Bluegrass State, head to shops like Quail Hollow Candle Factory, Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese, and Rickman Pottery.

Candle Makers on the Square is another great opportunity for gift hunting. In addition to a collection of hand-poured candles in over 140 fragrances, you can also purchase jewelry, home decor, and even a candle-pouring workshop.

Happy travels!

This article is sponsored by the Bowling Green Area CVB. All photography provided.

