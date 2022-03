Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

To celebrate the (hopeful) departure of cooler weather — and to fuel your March Madness watch parties — we’ve rounded up three Tex-Mex dips that are perfect for serving at gatherings. Each recipe comes from food blogger Mandi Hickman‘s gorgeous cookbook, The Tex-Mex Table. Whether you’re feeding a crowd or in the mood for a low-key dinner of chips and dip on the couch, these recipes offer a glimpse into Mandi’s delicious spins on comforting Tex-Mex classics. Enjoy!

3 Tex-Mex Dip Recipes for a Crowd

Pimento Cheese Corn Dip

This pimento cheese corn dip adds a delicious Tex-Mex twist to a Southern staple. Using corn and spices, Mandi says this is one of those dishes that is seriously difficult to stop eating once you start … it’s that good! She recommends serving this dip with tortilla chips or crackers at your next gathering.

Pimento Cheese Corn Dip Mandi Hickman Good luck making just one batch of this pimento cheese corn dip. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 28 mins Course Dip Cuisine Tex-Mex Servings 8 servings Calories 310 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 8 oz cream cheese softened

⅓ cup mayonnaise

2 tsp hot sauce

1 tsp ground mustard

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

8 oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 4-oz. can diced pimentos drained

2 cups sweet corn kernels fresh or frozen and thawed

Sliced green onion for topping optional

Tortilla chips or crackers for serving Instructions Preheat the oven to 375°F.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, mayo, hot sauce, ground mustard, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Mix well to combine.

Mix in the shredded cheddar cheese, pimentos, and corn. Add the mixture to an 8x8-inch baking dish and bake for 25 to 28 minutes or until bubbly and hot.

Top with sliced green onion (if using) and serve with tortilla chips or crackers. Notes Reprinted with permission from The Tex-Mex Table by Mandi Hickman, Page Street Publishing, Co. 2022. Nutrition Calories: 310 kcal Carbohydrates: 9 g Protein: 10 g Fat: 27 g Saturated Fat: 13 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g Monounsaturated Fat: 7 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 65 mg Sodium: 430 mg Potassium: 139 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 3 g Vitamin A: 821 IU Vitamin C: 2 mg Calcium: 238 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword Dip, Tex-Mex recipe, Recipes for a crowd, Pimento cheese dip Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Creamy Queso

We’d be remiss not to include a queso recipe in a roundup of Tex-Mex dips. If you enjoy your queso on the spicier side, this version is for you, calling for diced green chilis, chili powder, jalapeño slices, and a drizzle of hot sauce. Mandi notes that if you prefer your queso to be “looser” (thinner), you can add more half-and-half or water. Either way, queso is always a guaranteed hit!

Creamy Queso Mandi Hickman Serve this queso with tortilla chips, nachos, tacos, or burritos to add an extra kick of flavor to your meal. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 12 mins Course Dip Cuisine Tex-Mex Servings 5 servings Calories 590 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 tbsp butter

⅓ cup chopped yellow onion

1 jalapeño seeded and finely chopped

1 4-oz. can diced green chilis

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chipotle chili powder or chili powder

Salt to taste

2 cloves garlic minced

1 lb American cheese cubed

2 oz cream cheese at room temperature

1½ cups half-and-half

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Chopped cilantro for topping

Jalapeño slices for topping

A drizzle of hot sauce I like Valentina's for this recipe

Tortilla chips for serving Instructions In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. When melted, add the onion, jalapeño, diced green chilis, cumin, chipotle chili powder, and salt. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and let cook for 30 seconds.

Add the cubed American cheese, cream cheese, and half-and-half. Mix and let cook until it’s smooth and creamy; this should only take a minute or so.

Stir in the shredded cheddar cheese and mix to combine. Keep whisking the queso until the consistency becomes smooth and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings if need be. If you want a “looser” queso, you can whisk in a little more half-and-half or water.

Ladle the queso into a serving bowl and top with the chopped cilantro, jalapeño slices, and a drizzle of hot sauce. Serve with chips. Notes Reprinted with permission from The Tex-Mex Table by Mandi Hickman, Page Street Publishing, Co. 2022. Nutrition Calories: 590 kcal Carbohydrates: 9 g Protein: 25 g Fat: 51 g Saturated Fat: 30 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g Monounsaturated Fat: 14 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 160 mg Sodium: 1751 mg Potassium: 292 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 3 g Vitamin A: 1715 IU Vitamin C: 5 mg Calcium: 1207 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword Dip, Queso dip, Tex-Mex recipe, Recipes for a crowd Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Baked Bean Dip

Also known as “Texas Trash Dip,” this baked bean dip is a mouthwatering combination of spicy baked refried beans and melted pepper jack cheese. Mandi tops hers with black olives and sliced green onion, but you could easily throw in additional toppings like diced tomatoes and sour cream! Served with your favorite tortilla chips, this dip is a flavorful option to serve at your next get-together or game day.

Baked Bean Dip Mandi Hickman Serve this baked bean dip at your next gathering for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Course Dip Cuisine Tex-Mex Servings 12 servings Calories 146 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 8 oz cream cheese softened

½ cup sour cream

2 16-oz. cans refried beans

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt to taste

½ cup pickled jalapeños chopped

1½ cups shredded pepper jack cheese

¼ cup black olive slices

1 tbsp sliced green onion

Tortilla chips for serving Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese and sour cream, mixing until smooth.

Add the refried beans, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and chopped pickled jalapeños. Mix well.

Spread the mixture into an 8x12-inch baking dish. Top the dip with the shredded pepper jack cheese and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Take the dip out of the oven and top with the sliced black olives and sliced green onion. Serve with tortilla chips on the side. Notes Reprinted with permission from The Tex-Mex Table by Mandi Hickman, Page Street Publishing, Co. 2022. Nutrition Calories: 146 kcal Carbohydrates: 2 g Protein: 5 g Fat: 13 g Saturated Fat: 8 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g Cholesterol: 38 mg Sodium: 295 mg Potassium: 89 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 1 g Vitamin A: 739 IU Vitamin C: 1 mg Calcium: 145 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword Dip, Tex-Mex recipe, Recipes for a crowd, Bean dip Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Happy dipping!

