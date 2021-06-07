We welcome June and its backyard barbecues, sun-drenched pool days and warm-weather getaways. We’ve rounded up some picks from our favorite Southern makers and boutiques — including clever ideas for Dad, summer-ready styles, and new additions to your bar cart. No matter how this summer is shaping up, there’s a FIND for you!

FATHER’S DAY GIFTS

Weekender bag

This Father’s Day, Dad can dream about the prospect of future voyages — be it business trips or family vacations — with this handsome Ettinger Pursuits Cotswold weekender bag from The Oxford Shop. Crafted from leather and canvas, it’s sturdy and large enough to hold all the essentials and then some. Find it for $790 at The Oxford Shop.

Pappyland

This newly released book is all the rage right now among bourbon aficionados and, honestly, anyone interested in one of the most fascinating spirit-forward stories of our time. The book follows the tale of how Julian Van Winkle III, the curator of the coveted cult Kentucky Bourbon, protected his family’s heritage and preserved the lauded flavor of his predecessors. Gift the book that he’ll actually read for $27 at A Taste Of Kentucky.

Ice sphere molds

Once Dad’s read the aforementioned book and secured a bottle of Pappy, complete the gift with some ice sphere molds. The easy-to-use set of four molds is perfect for entertaining and keeping drinks from getting watered down during outdoor hangs. Gift this set of four molds to the father (or father figure) in your life for $21 at Please Reply.

Porter Road Butcher gift box

Whether he’s a huge fan of summer grilling or a foodie who appreciates delicious, responsibly sourced meat, this best-selling gift box from Nashville’s Porter Road Butcher is sure to have Dad feeling the love this Father’s Day. The box includes two dry-aged steaks, two pork chops, two pounds of dry-aged ground beef, one pound of bacon, one pound of country sausage and one pound of chorizo sausage. Find it for $100 at Porter Road Butcher.

Music City Racing Trifecta tickets

Talk about a memorable Father’s Day … tickets to the Music City Racing Trifecta are bound to add some fun to your summer! The Nashville Superspeedway welcomes back the best drivers for the first time in 37 years, and the inaugural Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is on Father’s Day. Check out the NASCAR Cup Series (June 18-20), the SRX Championship Race (Saturday, July 17), and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (August 6-8) for an up-close and personal racing experience Dad won’t soon forget. Racing package prices vary. Call (866) RACETIX to plan your visit to the NASCAR Cup Series, enter the SRX giveaway, and buy tickets or enter the Music City Grand Prix giveaway to win a fun weekend in Nashville.

SUMMER-READY WARDROBE

City or state tee

Based in North Carolina, Ann Taylor Davis creates ultra-comfortable and oh-so-cute tees representing your favorite cities and states across the South, like the Louisville one below. Other current options include Nashville, Memphis, Birmingham, Charleston, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama. Don’t see your city or state available? Email us at [email protected]. Currently available in seven trendy colors and eight different city/state names, this super-soft shirt is equal parts chic and functional. Find the tee for you for $35 at SB Shop.

Large bag

Beautiful braided palm leaves create this sturdy basket that’s perfect for carrying groceries to the car or towels to the beach. Available with leather (pictured) or in a shorter vegan palm handle, the bag is easy to clean and super affordable! Finds yours for $36 at Sojourns Fair Trade.

Top

This breezy, comfy top has us so excited for warm weather and white jeans season. The bright, tropical print, ruffles, and stitching create the perfect combination and make it look a lot more expensive than its $60 price tag. Find yours at Columbus, GA, boutique Dear Stella.

Earrings

Bluffton, South Carolina-based jewelry designer Abbie Sledge creates stunning earrings from oysters she finds in the Lowcountry. Find your one-of-a-kind pair of oyster earrings in small ($26), medium ($28), or large ($30) from The Beaded Oyster Co. And what a GREAT gift they’d make.

Monogrammed sun hat

Block the sun in style with this South of Hampton sun hat from SB Shop. Monogrammed, the one-size-fits-all hat makes a thoughtful gift — whether it’s for you or someone else! Find yours for $65 at SB Shop.

FOR THE HOME

Cocktail napkins

Byrdie Golf Social Wear — a darling new women-led golf line — teamed up with Charlotte Thread Co. to create your new favorite cocktail napkin set featuring some tongue-in-cheek slogans and crisp scalloped edging. Add these to your golf bag and debut them during 19th hole cocktails. Find this set of four 100% linen napkins for $75 at Byrdie Golf Social Wear. They also make the perfect gift for any golfer in your life.

Coasters

Rattan is still in! These beautiful, classic and handwoven coasters are handmade by women artisans in Bali and sustainably sourced via CareFinds. They’re made with straw rattan and ata leaf and finished with a natural honey color to add the perfect touch to your kitchen island, dining room table, or guest room side tables. Find a set of six for $32 at LaRoque in Columbia, SC.

Letterboxes

Inspired by the iconic Veuve Cliquot champagne, these fun letterboxes make the perfect accessory to any desk, vanity or bar cart — or get a few to keep as hostess gifts for your summer fêtes! They’re available in three sizes and range from $36 to $68. Find yours at Charlotte’s.

Lattice glass

These island-chic 8-oz. double Old Fashioned glasses are contained in a gorgeous lattice woven in paper yarn. A wonderful complement to any table setting, the removable lattice sleeves make for easy hand-washing. Find yours for $14 at Two Friends Saint Simons. They also come in a highball size for $16.50, too.

Scallop tray

This scalloped ottoman tray features 20 coats of high-gloss lacquer and extra-long handles for a truly stunning addition to any bar cart or patio table. Find yours for $287 in orange or white at Marguerite’s on Dresden.

Here’s to a sunny, fun-filled June!

