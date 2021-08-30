Before you know it, the long, hot days of summer will begin to wane, welcoming in all that fall has to offer! As we begin the transition into a new season, we can also expect a wider variety of event offerings — and we can’t wait to hit the road to partake in the fun. Here are some great events around the South we’re looking forward to in September.

20 Southern Events & Happenings: September 2021

September 3 – 5, 2021: Lowcountry Jazz Festival — Charleston, SC

This weekend-long jazz festival is organized to benefit Closing the Gap in Healthcare, Inc., a nonprofit organization that aims to decrease health disparities and increase health literacy. The weekend kicks off on Friday, September 3, with an All White Party Affair at the Charleston Gaillard Center, followed by two days of incredible jazz music. All White Party Affair tickets and individual day passes are available to purchase separately. gaillardcenter.org

September 3 – 6, 2021: WorldFest 2021 — Louisville, KY

Travel around the world in one weekend without having to leave Louisville. WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals, is a four-day event that celebrates food, music, and dance from around the world. The free event takes place September 3-6 in downtown Louisville at the Belvedere. Food and crafts are also available for purchase at the event. louisvilledowntown.org

September 3 – 12, 2021: Delta Fair & Music Festival — Memphis, TN

The Delta Fair & Music Festival brings the community together with safe, wholesome family entertainment while celebrating and promoting the rich art, music, and history of the Delta. Enjoy rides, livestock shows, a crafts expo, a 5K run, and live entertainment. Starting on Friday, September 3, and running through Sunday, September 12, there is plenty of time to check out all the fun at Agricenter International. Adult tickets start at $10, and children’s tickets are $5. deltafest.com

September 11, 2021: Wine on the River — Nashville, TN

On Saturday, September 11, Wine on the River returns to downtown Nashville! From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park, enjoy wine, beer, and spirits from around the world while snacking on delicious bites and grooving to live music. This event is 21+. Tickets range from $20 to $95 per person. wineontherivernashville.com

​​September 11, 2021: Chukkers for Charity — Franklin, TN

Chukkers for Charity hosts its 25th annual polo match on Saturday, September 11, to benefit Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!. This year’s event takes place at the spacious Riverview Farm in Franklin, and the layout includes tailgating spots on one side of the field and VIP cabanas with gourmet picnics on the other side. Individual tickets are $175 each, VIP packages start at $1,750 per table, and tailgating packages start at $300. The match begins at 3 p.m. chukkersforcharity.net

September 11 & 12, 2021: Big Four Arts Festival — Louisville, KY

Each year, Big Four Arts Festival invites guests to experience fine art, food, and entertainment. The fifth annual festival takes place September 11 and 12 and features talented artists, international cuisine, and children’s activities. The event is located at the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park and is $5 to attend. Note that tickets are only sold at the entrance of the festival. bigfourbridgeartsfestival.org

September 17 – 26, 2021: Alabama State Fair — Birmingham, AL

Nothing says fall like the return of the Alabama State Fair! This September, round up the whole family and head out to the annual fair at the Birmingham Race Course. Enjoy another year of fun, yummy food, and unforgettable memories. This year’s fair features classic rides, games, live entertainment, a petting zoo, pig races, a kid’s comedy magic show, an aerial thrill show, and more. Fairground hours vary depending on the day, and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. alabamafair.org

September 18, 2021: Cooper-Young Festival — Memphis, TN

Hosted by the Cooper-Young Business Association is Memphis’ favorite outdoor celebration, the Cooper-Young Festival. Held in the largest historic district in Memphis and one of the most highly attended festivals in the city, the festival hosts artists from around the country, offering a wide range of art, music, and crafts. It’s a true celebration of Memphis heritage. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 18. cooperyoungfestival.com

September 18, 2021: East Nashville Beer Fest — Nashville, TN

Head to East Nashville’s East Park on Saturday, September 18, to sample 50+ craft beers from local, regional, and national breweries. Vendors include Contrast Artisan Ales, Diskin Cider, 2nd Shift Brewing, Hi-Wire Brewing, and more. The festival also offers live music and some of Nashville’s best food trucks. The fun begins at 1 p.m., and tickets are $65. (Note: Designated driver tickets are also available for $25.) eastnashvillebeerfest.com

September 18, 2021: St. Jude Walk/Run — Birmingham, AL

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Wear yellow and celebrate the amazing children of St. Jude by creating a team or participating solo to raise funds for this worthy cause. After your fundraising efforts have concluded, lace up your favorite pair of running shoes and run or walk through Railroad Park in honor of those who have been directly affected by childhood cancer. The race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 18. fundraising.stjude.org

September 18 & 19, 2021: Buckhead Fine Arts Festival 2021 — Atlanta, GA

Want to experience art at its finest? Head to the Buckhead Fine Arts Festival to enjoy two days of the best art Atlanta has to offer. Featuring approximately 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists, jewelers, and more, the festival also offers artist demonstrations and live acoustic music. This free festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m on Saturday and 11 a.m to 5 p.m on Sunday. buckheadartsfestival.com

September 18 & 19, 2021: Nashville Pride Festival — Nashville, TN

This year’s Nashville Pride Festival takes place at a new location, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, on September 18 and 19. In addition to the annual parade, the celebration includes performances from Salt N Pepa, Kim Petras, Orville Peck, and more. Be sure to also shop the 225+ vendors and stop by the kids’ and family zone. Tickets start at $10, and festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. nashvillepride.org

September 22, 2021: Beyond Bourbon, a Benefit Bash for OZ Arts — Nashville, TN

OZ Arts hosts its fundraising event Beyond Bourbon (formerly CigArt) on Wednesday, September 22, at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can sample whiskey and wine as they enjoy good company, local art, food from local chefs, cigar tastings, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $250, and proceeds support OZ Arts Nashville’s mission to create innovative and accessible artistic opportunities for artists, audiences, and students in Middle Tennessee. ozartsnashville.org

September 22 – 25, 2021: AMERICANAFEST® — Nashville, TN

Get ready to belt your heart out for four straight days! The 21st Annual AMERICANAFEST®: The Americana Music Festival & Conference takes place September 22-25, gathering artists, fans, and industry professionals from all over the world in Nashville. The 2021 festival promises to once again be the must-attend event for anyone who loves the melting pot of Americana influences, including roots, folk, country, blues, and soul music. americanamusic.org

September 23 – 25, 2021: Oxford Blues Festival — Oxford, MS

The 10th Annual Oxford Blues Festival returns to historic Oxford Square September 23-25. In addition to performances from musicians like Little Willie Farmer and Cadillac Funk, the festival also includes a kick-off party, a blues food tour, and an after-party. Performance times vary based on the day, and tickets begin at $10. oxfordbluesfest.com

September 25, 2021: ISF 5K/10K for Kids Cancer — Charlotte, NC

Grab your running shoes and craziest purple gear and join the Isabella Santos Foundation for its 13th Annual 5K/10K for Kids Cancer and one-mile fun run. This family-friendly event brings the community together to help celebrate Isabella’s life, raise funds for pediatric cancer research, and commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. So come out and turn Ballantyne into a sea of purple for a great cause! Registration fees vary depending on the race distance. isabellesantosfoundation.org

September 25, 2021: St. Jude Walk/Run — Nashville, TN

Grab a group of friends and family, and lace up your running shoes on Saturday, September 25, for the annual St. Jude Walk/Run. The in-person race begins at Nissan Stadium, and a virtual option is also available. Registration is free, so sign up as an individual or a team to begin raising money for an inspiring cause. fundraising.stjude.org

September 25, 2021: St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer — Memphis, TN

The St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer is an annual 5K race that raises money to help St. Jude continue its work toward ending childhood cancer. Participants can walk or run, and even participate virtually. The race kicks off at 9 a.m. at Shelby Farms Park. fundraising.stjude.org

September 25, 2021: Fiesta 2021 — Birmingham, AL

Time to fiesta! Fiesta Birmingham hosts its 19th annual festival all about celebrating Alabama together. The festival takes place at Linn Park in downtown Birmingham on Saturday, September 25. Fiesta, Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, features authentic Latin food, Hispanic music, family-friendly activities, and so much more. This event is the best way to close out the month. Tickets are $10, and kids 12 and under are free. The festivities run from noon to 8 p.m. fiestabham.com

September 25 & 26, 2021: Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival — Franklin, TN

The 230-acre Park at Harlinsdale, a former horse farm in Franklin, acts as the perfect music festival venue, and fall is a great time to be outside enjoying music. Sounds of rock ‘n’ roll, country, bluegrass, jazz, indie, and gospel can be heard during this two-day festival. Kids can play in the designated play area, festival-goers can enjoy the region’s best food and drink, and everyone can enjoy music from standout acts, including the Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more. Weekend passes start at $209. pilgrimagefestival.com

