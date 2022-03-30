Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Celebrate the newness that spring brings by attending these fantastic Southern events that are guaranteed to put a spring in your step. From budding blooms and art shows to live music and marathons, there is plenty of fun to be had this month. Enjoy these exciting April happenings!

20 Southern Events & Happenings: April 2022

Throughout April 2022: Online Intensives

Have you tried therapy before but didn’t get the breakthrough you longed for? Onsite’s three-day Online Intensives provide the opportunity to get clear about where you are, how you got there, and how to get where you want to be. Using experiential tools and techniques, these online therapy experiences are customized to meet your unique needs and goals. Offered for individuals, couples, or families, Online Intensives offer a world-renowned experience from the comfort of your own home. The event takes place throughout the month of April. Contact Onsite about fees and upcoming session dates. onsiteworkshops.com

April 1 – May 26, 2022: Biltmore Blooms — Asheville, NC

Experience spring flowers at the Biltmore Estate. In addition to awe-inspiring tulips and greenery, Biltmore Blooms offers complimentary wine tastings, outdoor activities, and more springtime fun. Be sure to check the Bloom Report before visiting as it’s updated weekly and tells you what’s blooming (and when) in the gardens. Admission begins at $86, and the garden is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. biltmore.com

April 9, 2022: The Fillies Derby Ball — Louisville, KY

Tickets to The Fillies Derby Ball, presented by Dillard’s and Total Wine & More, include an evening of dinner, dancing, and live entertainment at The Galt House Hotel in the East Grand Ballroom. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $250 each, and a portion of proceeds benefits the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation. discover.kdf.org

April 9, 2022: Bourbon & Bubbles Fest — Franklin, TN

Head to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the second annual Bourbon & Bubbles Fest on Saturday, April 9. The all-inclusive tasting event includes samples of prosecco, sparkling wine, beer, seltzer, and other spirits. The event also offers live music and food. The fun begins at 4 p.m., and general admission tickets are $79. Designated driver and VIP tickets are also available. bourbonandbubblesfest.com

April 9, 2022: 12th Annual Funky Fish Fry — Birmingham, AL

Avondale Brewing Co. hosts its annual Funky Fish Fry on Saturday, April 9, to support Autism Awareness Month. Live music from The Drennen Brothers, Livewire, and Automatic Slim Blues Band provides funky tunes for attendees enjoying fried catfish and delicious brews. Kids’ activities complete the event, and proceeds benefit the Autism Society of Alabama and Mitchell’s Place. Tickets begin at $10, and the fun starts at 11:30 a.m. funkyfishfry.com

April 9 & 10, 2022: 4 Bridges Arts Festival — Chattanooga, TN

4 Bridges Arts Festival returns as an in-person event this year. Named one of the top fine art festivals in the country by Sunshine Artist, the event showcases works from 140 artists and offers over $20,000 in cash prizes. The festival begins at 10 a.m. on both days and takes place at First Horizon Pavilion. Entry is $5 or free for individuals under 18. Patrons can also attend the 2022 Preview Party on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m. for $100. avarts.org

April 10, 2022: Donuts & Dogs 5-Miler — Memphis, TN

A race that includes donuts and dogs? Count us in! Head to Wiseacre Brewing Company on Broad Avenue for this dog-friendly 5K. The race is a part of the Krispy Kreme Challenge, which encourages runners to run 2.5 miles, eat three to 12 donuts, and then run another 2.5 miles in under an hour. The race begins at 1:30 p.m., and registration starts at $12.22. Spectator tickets are also available. runmemkrispykreme.ticketleap.com

April 15 & 16, 2022: Great Spring Art Hop — Nashville, TN

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ annual Great Spring Art Hop returns on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16. The event includes nine large bunnies painted by local artists in addition to fun-filled egg hunts. The event also includes live entertainment, family activities, and food trucks. Tickets begin at $10 for adults who are Cheekwood members and $22 for non-members. cheekwood.org

April 20 – 24, Seabreeze Jazz Festival — Panama City Beach, FL

Named one of the top jazz festivals in the U.S. by JAZZIZ Magazine, the Seabreeze Jazz Festival is a must-attend musical event. Enjoy a weekend jam-packed with jazz artists from all over the nation, including Boney James, Gerald Albright, Sheila E., and more. Single-day tickets are $200, and four-day passes are $325. The festival takes place at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater. seabreezejazzfestival.com

April 21 – 24, 2022: Vidalia Onion Festival — Vidalia, GA

Head to Georgia to celebrate the state’s official vegetable: the Vidalia onion. This four-day festival is full of family-friendly activities and events, including the annual Onion Run, an arts and crafts festival, the famous Vidalia onion-eating contest, an air show from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and a performance from country superstar Lee Brice. Ticket prices begin at $10. vidaliaonionfestival.com

April 21 – 30, 2022: Come-See-Me Festival — Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill’s Come-See-Me Festival is the city’s annual celebration of spring. Each year, this lively event features over 80 action-packed events and activities. This year’s festival welcomes two new additions: the Come-See-Me Movie Night and the Come-See-Me Golf Classic. Some events are free to attend, while others require an entry fee. comeseeme.org

April 22 – 24, 2022: Poteet Strawberry Festival — Poteet, TX

For more than 75 years, the Poteet Strawberry Festival has celebrated and supported endangered strawberries. In addition to strawberries that are available for purchase, attendees can enjoy live music, rodeo entertainment, and fair food. Tickets are $5 on Friday and $15 on Saturday and Sunday (if purchased online). Festival hours are Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. strawberryfestival.com

April 23, 2022: North Carolina Pickle Festival — Mount Olive, NC

Experience the town of Mount Olive, NC, the ultimate destination for pickle lovers! The city’s annual North Carolina Pickle Festival honors the most famous food brand in North Carolina: Mt. Olive Pickle Company. The event includes the Cuke Patch 5K, pickle eating and recipe contests, the Tour de Pickle, and live music. All events are free, with the exception of the 5K and Tour de Pickle. The main event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, in downtown Mount Olive. ncpicklefest.org

April 23, 2022: Mutt Strut 2022 — Birmingham, AL

The annual Mutt Strutt is a dog-friendly 5K and one-mile fun run that takes place on Saturday, April 23. Races begin at 10 a.m. in Homewood Central Park, and registration starts at $25. Proceeds from the event benefit Hand in Paw, a nonprofit organization that works to improve human health and well-being through animal-assisted therapy. classy.org

April 23 & 24, 2022: St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series — Nashville, TN

Nashville’s favorite spring race is back! On Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, lace up your running shoes and join St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for its annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. Race options include a 5K, Nashville-inspired 6.15-mile run, half marathon, marathon, kids’ run, and Doggie Dash. Registration begins at $25, or it’s free when you sign up to run as a St. Jude Hero. runrocknroll.com

April 26, 2022: Taste of Derby Festival — Louisville, KY

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field, festivalgoers can enjoy samples from more than 50 celebrated local restaurants, bourbon distilleries, and beverage companies. Guests also have the chance to leave with their favorite spirits from the bourbon and wine pull. The event is open to ages 21 and older, and tickets are $90. daretocare.org

April 28 – May 6, 2022: Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville — Louisville, KY

Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront is back for its 16th year. Admission is free with a 2022 Pegasus Pin, and includes access to the Waterfront Jam Concert Series, family fun, food, a kids’ inflatable playground, midway rides, and more. This year, the annual Great Balloon Glow is also be held at Fest-a-Ville on Friday, April 29. Fest-a-Ville hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. (Note: The festival is closed on Derby Day — Monday, May 2.) discover.kf.org

April 29 – May 1, 2022: Art in the Loop — Memphis, TN

Peruse art made of metal and glass as well as jewelry, paintings, and photography at this free art festival. Art in the Loop also offers live entertainment and food trucks. Event hours are Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event takes place on Ridgeway Loop Road (between Briarcrest Avenue and Ridge Bend Road) in East Memphis. artintheloop.org

April 29 – May 1, 2022: Beale Street Music Festival — Memphis, TN

This year’s Beale Street Music Festival is held at The Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. The three-day musical event includes performances from Van Morrison, Foo Fighters, Weezer, and more. Single-day general admission tickets begin at $70, and three-day passes start at $175. (Note: Ticket prices are subject to increase.) memphisinmay.org

April 30, 2022: 11th Annual Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival — Birmingham, AL

Head to DeBardeleben Park on Saturday, April 30, for the Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival. The annual event includes award-winning blues musicians, delicious barbecue, family-friendly activities, a designated art and vendor area, and more. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the festival begins at noon. Advance general admission tickets are $20. bobsykes.com

