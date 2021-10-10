In honor of the new season, StyleBlueprint team members share some of their recent discoveries. In this edition of the SB Hot List, we’re telling you all about our favorite cleaning products, TV shows, podcasts, books, and more. Take a look — and then try these out yourself!

SB Hot List: 10 of Our Recent Fall Favorites

Forever Young by Hayley Mills

“Whether you were a fan of the original movie The Parent Trap, the 1998 remake with Lindsay Lohan as a child, or you grew up watching Disney movies across all decades as I did, you will like Forever Young. Hayley Mills was one of the original child stars of Disney, long before Miley Cyrus. Her story is so interesting and has a lot of great life lessons to share, too. It’s fascinating to learn how different her reality was from her public persona!” — Melissa Thompson, Account Executive

Mrs. Meyer’s Mum-Scented Cleaning Products

“I have Mrs. Meyer’s dish soap, multi-purpose cleaner, and hand soap. I can’t get enough of the mum scent, and it leaves my house smelling crisp and fresh (with a hint of autumn!).” — Katelyn Caughron, Local Business Partner Client Success Representative

“Ted Lasso”

“I am officially OBSESSED with ‘Ted Lasso’ on Apple TV+. It’s the cutest show ever!” — Bailey Torkelson, SB Shop Manager

Kástra Elión Vodka

“This vodka is fresh and delicious and perfect for a dirty vodka martini, which seems to be the drink for so many, rising in popularity over the past couple of years. Its smooth and buttery taste comes from the distilling process which includes Greek olives, high-quality grains, and mineral-rich water from Mount Taygetos in southern Greece! It’s a beautiful bottle at a premium price, around $50, lending itself to make a great gift. See how the bottle below has been personalized with my name with a gold pen? This would make a great holiday or birthday gift for your vodka lover! Find out more online here.” — Liza Graves, CEO + Founder

Krud Kutter Tough Task Remover

“My painter calls Krud Kutter Tough Task Remover his ‘magic sauce.’ It removes marker, tar, asphalt, latex paint, caulk, wallpaper adhesive, and even old stains. It’s non-toxic and biodegradable and works on everything but varnished surfaces or leather.” — Ginny Staggs, Director of Sales

Seche Vite Dry-Fast Top Coat

“I’ve had a gel manicure exactly once in my life (a story for another day) — but people ask me all the time where I get my gels done. And I love it because then I get to tell them about my favorite top coat. Seche Vite is one of my ultimate can’t-live-without-it beauty items. Within an hour, I’m able to change my tightest jeans without so much as a smudge. (But you’ll want to apply generously, and allow it to dry completely before tempting the fates.)” — Alissa Harb, Managing Editor

“Murdaugh Murders Podcast”

“‘Murdaugh Murders Podcast’ … it’s about a wealthy and connected family in South Carolina, and it’s literally unfolding right now. Multiple crazy and bizarre and connected murders. Real life.” — Zoe Yarborough, Staff Writer

Fall Shoes

“I love these Loralee mules and Blair sneaker mules for transitioning into fall!” — Cameron Meek, Account Executive

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

“I recently read Anxious People by Fredrik Backman. I was skeptical at first because the writing style and format of the book took some getting used to, but by the end, I was in tears. It’s a powerful story about multiple characters coming together through unusual circumstances. It’s a heavy storyline, but the author throws in some much-needed humor throughout.” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Sabra Guacamole Classic Singles

“I recently started buying Sabra Guacamole Classic Singles at Kroger, and it makes a breakfast of avocado toast a snap! It’s the perfect amount of guac to slather on two pieces of Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Thin-Sliced Good Seed Bread (another amazing find!). Sprinkle it with Everything But the Bagel Seasoning from Trader Joe’s and finish it with some sriracha, and you have the perfect way to start your day!” — Ashley Haugen, Copy Editor

