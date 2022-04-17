Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We’re back again with the latest edition of SB Hot List. In this series, we share things we’ve recently discovered that make our days a little bit brighter, easier, or more fun. From a cozy lounge set to a cleaning product we didn’t know we needed, these are the items we cannot stop talking about right now.

SB Hot List: 15 of Our Best New Discoveries

Lingswallow Lounge Set

“I’m all about a set lately, and this one comes in several colors and is so, so comfy! Wear it around the house with your slippers, or pair it with sandals or sneakers to run errands.” — Katelyn Caughron, Client Success Representative

Prose Shampoo

“I am about to be a new mom, and after hearing lots of postpartum hair horror stories from my friends and hairdresser, I splurged on this custom shampoo from Prose. Their survey helps you identify your hair type, goals, environmental factors, and even a favorite scent. While it’s certainly a little pricey for a bottle of its size, I think the formula allows me to go longer in-between washes and preserves my color better than other brands I’ve tried. Overall it feels worth it in my current season of life where self-care is harder to make time for.” — Lacy Green, Traffic Manager

‘Brami’ Tops and Bodysuits

“I have waxed poetic about this brand before, but Klassy Network recently released their spring designs, and I’m all over them. (I challenge you to find a better budget-friendly bodysuit with a built-in bra. Believe me, I’ve tried.) Their online shop offers a variety of styles, from tube and halter tops to long-sleeve bodysuits. They’re comfy, great for layering, and totally affordable. But I highly recommend following them on Instagram or signing up for their mailing list for stock updates. Their most popular styles and colors sell out quickly.” — Alissa Harb, Managing Editor

Takis Hot Nuts

“These addictive little guys snuck up on me. I got them in my stocking over Christmas and found them again the other day when I was scavenging for a quick snack. Who knew I was on the precipice of finding my latest obsession? They’re the perfect combination of spicy and sweet. I buy a dozen snack packs for $21 on Amazon.” — Jenna Bratcher, Associate Editor & Lead Nashville Writer

“The Thing About Pam”

The Thing About Pam is a crime mini-series featuring Renée Zellweger. She is utterly transformed in her role as Pam Hupp, and the show is based on a true story. Highly recommended!” — Ginny Staggs, Director of Sales

Vuity Eye Drops

“Instead of having readers in your purse and every room of the house, one drop of Vuity eye drops a day does the trick! You’ll need to get a prescription from your doctor. It’s amazing!” According to the Vuity website, this is the “… first and only prescription eye drop to treat age-related Blurry Near Vision (presbyopia) in adults.”

— Cameron Meek, Account Executive

Must-Try Glossier Items

“I recently purchased a few (probably too many) Glossier items because I was drawn to their approach to beauty products. Their focus is to enhance features rather than cover up or change them. Their products are sheer in coverage and meant to act as a weightless veil for effortless application and a ‘barely there’ look. After trying a lot of items from their beauty product line, I can say my favorites are the Perfecting Skin Tint (this is VERY sheer — almost no coverage at all, but it evens skin tone and leaves a dewy, fresh glow. You can get more coverage with their Stretch Concealer), the Wowder (a great lightweight finishing powder, although I’m not entirely sold on the packaging), the Skywash Lid Tint (I have blue/green eyes and the ‘Terra’ shade is my favorite. It’s easy to blend, but I’ll say that the lighter shades don’t have great reviews), and the Cloud Paint (I use the ‘Beam’ shade. This is an easy-to-blend liquid blush that blends out to a powder-like finish. I LOVE this stuff. Fair warning: It pours out of the packaging quickly so be careful!).” — Bailey Torkelson, Marketing Manager

Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaning Kit

“This may not be the most fun Hot List item, but I promise it does wonders on any stovetop. I may be the world’s messiest cook, and I don’t know how I ever lived without the Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaning Kit. Once your stovetop has completely cooled after cooking, apply a few tiny drops of this magical goo and scrub away! You should see a squeaky-clean cooktop almost immediately, but I always go over mine with a coat of Sprayway glass cleaner for extra cleanliness.” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Trader Joe’s Brown Sugar Oat Creamer

“This is a sweet, dairy-free vegan creamer from Trader Joe’s that is made with oak milk. It’s perfect for adding to coffee or tea, and I am obsessed with it. It rivals the Starbucks version!” — Anne Henley Walker, Content Marketing Assistant & Agency Relations

Boar’s Head Dark Chocolate Hummus

“My friend Dawn told me that I needed to try the Boar’s Head Dark Chocolate Hummus, preferably served with frozen banana slices. And, she was SO RIGHT! I got mine at Kroger, and my whole family was kind of amazed at just how good this stuff is. You can not taste any chickpeas. It’s weird to eat chocolate hummus, but it’s a must-try!” — Liza Graves, CEO & Founder

Fly On The Wall

“If you’re a longtime fan of Saturday Night Live, this is the podcast for you . SNL alums and comedy legends Dana Carvey and David Spade interview a different SNL-related guest each week. The guest might be a former SNL host, a former writer, or even someone who was a freelance joke writer and never made it on the team but became enormously successful like Hollywood producer and director Judd Apatow. What makes this podcast interesting is the stories they share on how they ‘made it’ in show business, how it felt to be on SNL or host SNL, and what life is like post-SNL. The stories are hilarious and super interesting!” — Melissa Thompson, Account Executive

We hope you’ve found something new to try!

**********

Give your inbox the Southern makeover it deserves. Subscribe to our daily emails HERE!