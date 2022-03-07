Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Offering up a little something for everyone, New Orleans appeals to foodies, architecture aficionados, music lovers, party-people, and history buffs, making it a top destination year-round. We recently experienced two New Orleans hotels that offer distinctly stylish experiences — though both are walkable to the French Quarter (and each other). One is new and trendy, boasting a colorful, eclectic design. The other is an older, more established hotel characterized by its old-South elegance. Both are fabulous!

Two Stylish New Orleans Hotels for Your Next Visit

Virgin Hotels New Orleans

550 Baronne St., New Orleans, LA 70113 • (833) 791-7700

New to the Warehouse District and New Orleans as of fall 2021, the lively Virgin Hotel brand is a fantastic choice for a bachelorette weekend, honeymoon stop, or girls’ getaway with an artsy spin. Cocktails on the rooftop bar, a knowledgeable barista just off the lobby, and colorful artwork everywhere capture the youthful energy of New Orleans itself.

The hotel brought in local interior design firm Logan Killen Interiors to layer a NOLA vibe and history onto the Virgin style. Art Deco influences and wood-paneled walls merge with cheeky art and modern furnishings. The lobby is a shock of pink, with an Instagram-worthy floor of brass and glass tiles to give you a taste of what’s in store as you move past the entry spaces. The “Funny Library” gets its name from the unusual mix of art (a realistic-looking man in a bunny suit garners his fair share of attention!).

Also, on the first floor, the all-purpose common room is a combo of lobby, lounge, and coffee bar to fit our multi-purpose lives. Other common areas include a two-story bar, Commons Club restaurant, and “The Shag Room” (also utilized for private parties). The penthouse level is where a preppy pool area and rooftop bar keep locals and out-of-towners alike coming back for a fantastic view of the city.

Rooms and suites are equally well-thought-out. All rooms have a separate makeup vanity/desk and closets for two, with upscale touches such as Deco-style marble and French wallpaper. This mix of traditional and contemporary is a signature Virgin motif, also seen in the beds. Red textured beds and seating areas have unique features like bullion fringe and built-in SMEG refrigerators.

Windsor Court Hotel

300 Gravier St., New Orleans, LA 70130 • (800) 262-2662

If old-world luxury and elegance are more your speed, look to the Windsor Court Hotel. A few blocks from the French Quarter, this four-star mainstay channels a proper British vibe (afternoon tea and even an architectural model of namesake Windsor Castle grace the lobby). Its antiques and artwork — estimated to be worth millions of dollars — make it a lovely place to visit for a weekend with your Mom, an anniversary celebration, or a group couples’ trip. Street-side jazz bands at Jackson Square and French Market eateries are both close by, but how nice is it to know the quiet Windsor Court awaits you after exploring the busy streets?

Built in the 1980s, the hotel feels like it’s from an earlier era. Numerous renovations have kept it updated, such as upholstered headboards with built-in lighting, fresh carpet, and other new furnishings. However, it still boasts murals and oil paintings from earlier days.

At 23 stories, there’s a lot to enjoy at Windsor Court. The spa is a favorite spot for visitors, as is the pool. Restaurants and lounges are spacious and full of special touches. The Polo Lounge, with its leather seating and dark-wood walls, feels like an upscale English pub, and on weekends it becomes a popular spot for jazz. The Grill Room is fine dining with a New Orleans twist, ideal for a special dinner. Afternoon tea in Le Salon is a must — it’s a swanky lobby bar and lounge area where you’ll enjoy mimosas, English teas, special sandwiches, and scones, all with a background of music and the pleasant buzz of people coming and going through the front door.

New Orleans is a culinary mecca, so make sure to explore the neighborhoods well beyond the walls of your hotel. In addition to the ever-popular beignets served at spots like nearby Café Beignet Royal, the city is home to many charming restaurants by leading chefs.

Compère Lapin has James Beard-winning chef Nina Compton at the helm, and Toups’ Meatery from Bravo TV’s ‘Top Chef’ Isaac Toups offers up NOLA cuisine with a twist. As the birthplace of brunch and the Grasshopper cocktail, Tujague’s specializes in refined Cajun cuisine, while the new Mister Mao brings an unexpected take to global cuisine. And this sampling hardly scratches the surface of notable bars and restaurants around New Orleans — there’s plenty to be explored that keeps us coming back again and again.

