Austin is a mecca of eclectic art, live music, and quirky attractions, so it’s no wonder that marvelously unique interior design would follow suit. Hang onto your hat because this Austin home is a fantastic mix of bold colors, wild patterns, and artistic sophistication. Seriously, hang onto your hat – there’s a place to display the owner’s massive hat collection!

Located in Austin’s popular “SoFi” (South First Street) district, this three-bedroom, three-bath loft residence is the perfect size and shape for its first-time homeowner. This 30-something single woman wanted an eccentric place to hang her hat(s) – literally – so she chose interior designer Maureen Stevens to bring her vision to life. The two collaborated on a design scheme that reflected the owner’s individuality while grounding the vision in a cohesive style.

Living room designed by interior designer Maureen Stevens

Interior designer Maureen Stevens says, “At our first meeting, [the homeowner] stated she has seen all of her friends’ and families’ homes and was so tired of white/cream and navy couches. She wanted hers to be bolder — she loves this burgundy hue, so I veered her towards that.” Plus, the homeowner loves animal prints and chose a fun cheetah fabric to cover the vintage X bench.

Fram TV hanging above a living room fireplace

The fireplace, which looks out into the backyard, features a Frame TV – a television featuring a picture frame trim that displays art when not in use.

Framed wall art above home bar cart

Mixing both new and vintage pieces, like the framed art under the stairs, creates an interesting, personalized space.

Close-up of ottoman with crane-themed fabric in Austin home

Throughout the home, there are many textiles with animal prints, including this crane-themed ottoman.

Sideboard from Modshop sitting in home living room

The living room’s sideboard, from Modshop, features a mural look on the front and Lucite elements.

Maureen, who splits her time between Austin and New Orleans, says she’s “an updated, classic type of gal, who loves old architectural details, objet trouve with history and panache, and mixing it all with new trends and items. I also love muted Maximalism – subdued Grandma-style that’s nostalgic and layered, yet still refreshing and clutter-free.”

She transformed the 2,097 square feet of space by thinking outside of the box with bold colors and textiles. Perhaps inspired by the home’s location on Peacock Lane, the main bedroom features a luxe teal velvet. The homeowner is ensconced in a teal dream, both in the bed, from High Fashion Home, as well as the extravagant window coverings. Together, a monochromatic theme starts to unfold – velvet on velvet, tufting with ripple-fold drapery, and a cool geometric rug to bring every element together.

Master bedroom with a monochromatic teal theme in Austin home

A monochromatic teal theme, in the form of luxe fabrics like velvet, creates an indulgent main bedroom.

Main bedroom with teal accents

“I wanted the main bedroom to feel sophisticated with the patterns and colors of the rug,” says Maureen. “The rug is from Loloi, and an extra-long, caned dresser was just the perfect organic element with the luxe fabrics.”

Hall collection displayed as art in Austin home designed by Maureen Stevens

The homeowner has a beloved hat collection, displayed on the wall as a functional piece of art.

The clever use of geometric shapes extends far past the main bedroom. From the steel banister and textiles in the living room to the star-shaped backsplash in the kitchen, cohesive graphic elements elevate this home’s design. And nowhere is this use of geometric style more obvious than in the office/guest bedroom – Maureen marked shapes directly on the wall for her assistant to paint. The room was completed with a daybed from CB2, window coverings from Loft Curtains, and accessories from Anthropologie, CB2, Burke Décor, Finnish Design Shop, and various vintage finds. And because the homeowner owns so many hats, Maureen created a charming yet functional wall that houses and displays them.

Framed art in guest bedroom

Maureen and her team created the guest bedroom’s graphic element by painting customized shapes on the wall.

Nook in guest bedroom of Austin home

Repeating colors of teal create a sense of uniformity and cohesion.

With all the clever combinations of animal and geometric prints, curated accessories, and bold colors, it only makes sense to show off the adventurous design. This homeowner entertains frequently and wanted a home to welcome and impress her guests. Her vintage bar cart is both fun and functional, offering a great place to show off heirloom pieces, antique glasses, and bottles. Another popular area to host friends is the eye-catching dining room, which uses a black-and-white, neutral animal pattern, which fuses with the other animal patterns throughout the house. And to tie everything together, the same wallpaper from the dining room repeats in the kitchen island, topped with a butcher block and highlighted with brass stools from Trica Furniture.

“Everything was pared down and neutral, but with different textures,” describes Maureen of the dining room. “The sheer, mauve-taupe linen curtains add to the depth of the room; even the minimalistic Scandinavian area rug.”

This vivid Austin home is a perfect reflection of the diverse people and culture of its surrounding neighborhood. We tip our hats to the cool varying colors, patterns, materials, and products that meld into a wonderful design.

Dining room with black and white patterned wallpaper

The open dining room features bold mixes of animal patterns and black and white, especially in the wallpaper.

Close-up of bar stools in Austin home

The dining room’s striking wallpaper continues into the kitchen, complemented with stools sourced at Five Elements in Austin.

Tiled backsplash in home kitchen

Geometric shapes can be found in almost every room of the home, including this graphic tiled backsplash in the kitchen.

All photography by Lauren Logan Photography.

