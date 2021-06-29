Austin is a mecca of eclectic art, live music, and quirky attractions, so it’s no wonder that marvelously unique interior design would follow suit. Hang onto your hat because this Austin home is a fantastic mix of bold colors, wild patterns, and artistic sophistication. Seriously, hang onto your hat – there’s a place to display the owner’s massive hat collection!

Located in Austin’s popular “SoFi” (South First Street) district, this three-bedroom, three-bath loft residence is the perfect size and shape for its first-time homeowner. This 30-something single woman wanted an eccentric place to hang her hat(s) – literally – so she chose interior designer Maureen Stevens to bring her vision to life. The two collaborated on a design scheme that reflected the owner’s individuality while grounding the vision in a cohesive style.

Maureen, who splits her time between Austin and New Orleans, says she’s “an updated, classic type of gal, who loves old architectural details, objet trouve with history and panache, and mixing it all with new trends and items. I also love muted Maximalism – subdued Grandma-style that’s nostalgic and layered, yet still refreshing and clutter-free.”

She transformed the 2,097 square feet of space by thinking outside of the box with bold colors and textiles. Perhaps inspired by the home’s location on Peacock Lane, the main bedroom features a luxe teal velvet. The homeowner is ensconced in a teal dream, both in the bed, from High Fashion Home, as well as the extravagant window coverings. Together, a monochromatic theme starts to unfold – velvet on velvet, tufting with ripple-fold drapery, and a cool geometric rug to bring every element together.

The clever use of geometric shapes extends far past the main bedroom. From the steel banister and textiles in the living room to the star-shaped backsplash in the kitchen, cohesive graphic elements elevate this home’s design. And nowhere is this use of geometric style more obvious than in the office/guest bedroom – Maureen marked shapes directly on the wall for her assistant to paint. The room was completed with a daybed from CB2, window coverings from Loft Curtains, and accessories from Anthropologie, CB2, Burke Décor, Finnish Design Shop, and various vintage finds. And because the homeowner owns so many hats, Maureen created a charming yet functional wall that houses and displays them.

With all the clever combinations of animal and geometric prints, curated accessories, and bold colors, it only makes sense to show off the adventurous design. This homeowner entertains frequently and wanted a home to welcome and impress her guests. Her vintage bar cart is both fun and functional, offering a great place to show off heirloom pieces, antique glasses, and bottles. Another popular area to host friends is the eye-catching dining room, which uses a black-and-white, neutral animal pattern, which fuses with the other animal patterns throughout the house. And to tie everything together, the same wallpaper from the dining room repeats in the kitchen island, topped with a butcher block and highlighted with brass stools from Trica Furniture.

“Everything was pared down and neutral, but with different textures,” describes Maureen of the dining room. “The sheer, mauve-taupe linen curtains add to the depth of the room; even the minimalistic Scandinavian area rug.”

This vivid Austin home is a perfect reflection of the diverse people and culture of its surrounding neighborhood. We tip our hats to the cool varying colors, patterns, materials, and products that meld into a wonderful design.

All photography by Lauren Logan Photography.

