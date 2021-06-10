sponsored content

For years, Nashville has attracted thousands of locals and visitors to Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the city’s premier 4th of July celebration. Despite being only a televised event in 2020, the event returns at full force this summer and is slated to make history. From Music City’s largest fireworks display to a performance by country music superstar Brad Paisley, Nashville is where you need to celebrate July 4th. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, plus where to stay, eat and more!

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Presented by Dr Pepper

Nearly 200,000 people attend Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper every year and the event broke records in 2019 with 343,000 spectators. As Music City’s first major post-pandemic event, the city is ready to welcome locals and tourists back to the streets of downtown Nashville with this free, family-friendly celebration.

Similar to years past, this year’s event includes a concert that features performances by world-renowned musicians (This is “Music City” after all …). Brad Paisley was scheduled to headline the multi-genre concert last year, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. However, the country singer has agreed to take the First and Broadway stage in 2021 (SB Note: More performers are yet to be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for details!).

This year’s event also features the largest fireworks display in Nashville history. Not to mention the show is accompanied by a synchronized live performance from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony. “More than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community,” says Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., in a press release. “As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City.”

If you want to make your experience at Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper even more special, be sure to order an exclusive July 4th Fun Pack. For $35, adults receive July 4th-themed popcorn, a NASH Collection ball cap, a Music City magnet, a Nashville koozie, and a special item from the event’s partner, Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, while supplies last. Children’s packages are also available for $10 and include July 4th-themed popcorn, a kids’ kazoo, a hand-held American flag, and a July 4th activity sheet with crayons.

Where To Stay

For those coming from out of town, there are several Nashville hotels available to make your stay luxurious and comfortable. Whether you’re looking to splurge on a boutique hotel like The Hermitage Hotel, The Graduate or The Union Station, or stay at a classic favorite like a Best Western, Holiday Inn or Radisson, Music City offers something for all types of budgets. (SB Note: For a full list of Nashville hotels, click HERE.) Plus, to make your planning easier, you can purchase a July 4th in Music City Package. The bundle includes a minimum of a one-night stay at a participating hotel and an aforementioned July 4th Music City Pack.

The package also includes a special discount of $10 off of a Music City Total Access Pass (now $89.10, reg. $99), which includes entry to six Nashville attractions for the price of one. Attractions include landmarks like the Adventure Science Center, Grand Ole Opry House, Johnny Cash Museum, Nashville Zoo at Grassmere and more. Plus, you receive free admission to The Parthenon and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as well as exclusive discounts at places like The Music City Shop, Paddywax Candle Bar, Goo Goo Cluster and more.

SB TIP: If you purchase your July 4th in Music City Package before Wednesday, June 30, at 11:59 p.m. CST, you’re automatically entered for the chance to win VIP Viewing Passes for the July 4th fireworks show.

Where To Eat

In addition to music, Nashville is also known for its booming culinary scene. Whether you’re in the mood for Nashville hot chicken, burgers, barbecue or a refreshing libation, there are plenty of options close to all of the 4th of July action. For example, Fifth + Broadway is now open in downtown Nashville and makes for a unique and fun dining experience. In addition to the food court at Assembly Food Hall, the development offers local favorites like Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and Slim + Husky’s.

We also recommend grabbing a seat at one of the city’s countless rooftop bars when it comes time to watch the fireworks show on July 4th. Hotspots include any of the bars on Broadway owned by country music’s biggest stars, like Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and Miranda Lambert’s newly opened Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa.

Acme Feed & Seed is located at Broadway and First Avenue and is another Nashville staple, offering craft beer, street-food-inspired cuisine, and sushi. Or try Rare Bird, which sits 13 stories above the streets of Nashville in the Noelle Hotel and offers delicious handcrafted cocktails and plenty of tasty appetizers. Other fan-favorite hotel rooftop bars include L27, UP, a rooftop lounge, L.A. Jackson and White Limozeen.

SB NOTE: We’ve only begun to scratch the surface when it comes to where to eat during your stay in Nashville. For more inspiration and options, click HERE.

However you choose to spend your 4th of July in Nashville, you’re guaranteed to have an authentic, all-American Southern experience.

This article is sponsored by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. All photography provided by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. unless otherwise noted.