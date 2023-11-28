Share with your friends!
Kiawah Island, one of South Carolina’s most enchanting locales, boasts miles of shoreline with pristine beaches and gorgeous coastal architecture. Only 20 miles from historic Charleston, the Kiawah River area is the region’s sole “agrihood” community, offering everything from a 100-acre working farm and goat dairy to active beehives and nature trails. Today, we’re touring the interior of one of the area’s custom homes, filled with luxe-modern details.

Exterior of a Kiawah River home
Introducing The Swallow — a custom home in the Kiawah River waterfront community on Johns Island.

Built by Charleston-based JacksonBuilt Custom Homes with interiors by Motif, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home was designed to reflect the area’s natural elements, such as driftwood, feather grass, and water. Moving to Kiawah to escape the Pennsylvania winters, the homeowners have created a retreat highlighting vaulted ceilings and a tranquil aesthetic.

“The front part of the home is the main living space with a beautiful, vaulted ceiling, plaster fireplace, and iron ‘turnbuckles,’ which add to the design goal of making this part of the house feel like the original homestead,” says Kimberly Jackson of JacksonBuilt Custom Homes.

Living room with high ceilings and goldenrod chairs
Vaulted ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace surround create a spacious living room. “This space flows into the kitchen overlooking the community park and then continues to the primary suite,” says Kimberly. “There are three distinct ‘sections’ of this home, making it feel like it was added onto.”
Interior of an A-frame living room with high-ceilings and many exterior doors.
Driftwood beams and throw pillows in sunshine yellow offer depth. They also ground the living room in natural elements.
Living room couch with five-section art piece behind it.
“The homeowners chose to work with our sister company, Motif, for the finishing touches, including one-of-a-kind pieces from talented photographer Benjamin Walls,” Kimberly tells us.
Sitting area in front of a lit fireplace
Despite its high ceilings, the living room exudes a cozy warmth.
Kitchen with all-white cabinetry
“The kitchen features a combination of white oak and fluted accents for the cabinets,” Kimberly says. It also offers ample room for cooking and conversing!
Close up of four leather stools at a kitchen island
Beneath the island, a bead board inlay offers texture.
Breakfast nook with hexagonal table, in front of floor-to-ceiling windows
Large windows accentuate the beautiful outdoor scenery and shine natural light on the breakfast table. “The kitchen faces the dining area, which has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the park,” Kimberly tells us.

Though the home sits on an irregularly shaped corner lot, the 2,950-square-foot abode blends in seamlessly with its surroundings. The exterior wows with its coastal farmhouse feel. A stunning live oak tree in the front yard offers a prominent natural feature for the homeowners and the surrounding community. The home is so beautiful, in fact, that it received a “Best in American Living Award” from the National Association of Home Builders! “The home is very natural and organic to the community’s 20 miles of shoreline, acres of maritime forest, and working farms. The large live oak tree in the front is the star of the landscape,” says Kimberly.

Working with architect Collin Cope to accomplish the design and aesthetic, the home offers materials and furniture that complement the outdoors.

Master bedroom with greenery and a bed flanked by mirrors
Simple yet effective, the primary bedroom offers a tranquil nighttime retreat.
View of sliding barn door in master bedroom, surrounded by art and greenery
Sliding doors give way to the master bath, where a freestanding tub awaits.
Master bathroom freestanding tub in front of a large window.
The master bath overlooks a serene view of the area’s signature Spanish moss.
Hallway featuring art
White halls offer a neutral canvas for eye-catching artwork.
wet bar with modern sculptures on top
A throughway boasts a beautiful wet bar, where art makes an appearance, too.
Balcony with planters and comfortable couches
Even the balcony is carefully curated with layers of cozy texture.

All images courtesy of Keen Eye Marketing.

**********

