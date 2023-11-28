Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Kiawah Island, one of South Carolina’s most enchanting locales, boasts miles of shoreline with pristine beaches and gorgeous coastal architecture. Only 20 miles from historic Charleston, the Kiawah River area is the region’s sole “agrihood” community, offering everything from a 100-acre working farm and goat dairy to active beehives and nature trails. Today, we’re touring the interior of one of the area’s custom homes, filled with luxe-modern details.

Built by Charleston-based JacksonBuilt Custom Homes with interiors by Motif, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home was designed to reflect the area’s natural elements, such as driftwood, feather grass, and water. Moving to Kiawah to escape the Pennsylvania winters, the homeowners have created a retreat highlighting vaulted ceilings and a tranquil aesthetic.

“The front part of the home is the main living space with a beautiful, vaulted ceiling, plaster fireplace, and iron ‘turnbuckles,’ which add to the design goal of making this part of the house feel like the original homestead,” says Kimberly Jackson of JacksonBuilt Custom Homes.

Though the home sits on an irregularly shaped corner lot, the 2,950-square-foot abode blends in seamlessly with its surroundings. The exterior wows with its coastal farmhouse feel. A stunning live oak tree in the front yard offers a prominent natural feature for the homeowners and the surrounding community. The home is so beautiful, in fact, that it received a “Best in American Living Award” from the National Association of Home Builders! “The home is very natural and organic to the community’s 20 miles of shoreline, acres of maritime forest, and working farms. The large live oak tree in the front is the star of the landscape,” says Kimberly.

Working with architect Collin Cope to accomplish the design and aesthetic, the home offers materials and furniture that complement the outdoors.

All images courtesy of Keen Eye Marketing.

**********

Check out more inspiration from home interiors across the South!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email