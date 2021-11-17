Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

opinion

Each of my three children know it’s a special occasion when we buy the Sister Schubert Sausage Wrap Rolls. You know the ones – buttery rolls wrapped around little sausage links, smushed together in an aluminum container, and baked to perfection. Marrying into a family from Alabama, I discovered these late in life, but for my kids, my husband and my extended family, these are the rolls that instantly bring a smile and pure delight. My family knows that they are a delicious splurge to indulge in a couple times per year. And, with the holidays coming, it’s a sad day day around here as we are finding out they have been discontinued.

Here is actor Mason McCulley’s instagram post about this tragic turn of events (I am not exaggerating! It is tragic!).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason McCulley (@masonmcculley)

Yes, for reasons unclear, T. Marzetti, the company that owns Sister Schubert’s, is discontinuing this beloved product in favor of a sausage pinwheel product that currently has just 1.5 stars out of 5 on their own website.

It’s safe to say, I don’t think they surveyed the long time fans of Sister Schubert’s, a brand originating from Alabama and loved throughout the South. You don’t change tradition! Especially in the midst of a pandemic that is making us all continue to crave nostalgia deeply. Feeling safe with food traditions is definitely a thing. But, unfortunately, that is no longer the case with the Sister Schubert’s Sausage Rolls.

Reviews from their site for the Sister Schubert’s Sausage Pinwheels Rolls:

Tragic mistake I have been a loyal Sister Schuberts customer for years. I was addicted to their sausage rolls. When I couldn’t find them, I was disheartened. Went to the website and discovered they changed their product … now they serve sausage pinwheels. So, I purchased a tray and tried them. Ate half of one .. threw the other half i had not eaten and the rest of the tray out. Poor quality product in every capacity. Sausage was too greasy and salty. The product is a poor substitute for the old sausage roll you used to sell. Nope. Not even a close substitute. I tried these a couple months ago when I didn’t see the traditional sausage rolls. My family asked that I never do that to them again and demanded the regular ones. I have been searching everywhere and can’t find them. Now, I know why. PLEASE BRING BACK THE SAUSAGE WRAP ROLLS! Pretty please!!!! ___________________________________________ Lost Family Tradition

For years, we have included the classic sausage rolls as part our holiday traditions & special occasions. We were very disappointed to find out that they had been discontinued. Trying to be open-minded, we purchased the new pinwheels to give them a try; and they are not even a close substitute. :) Please bring back the classic sausage rolls and make our entire family happy again ! I was excited to try these.. I was excited to try these when I saw them in the store last week. I have loved Sister Schubert rolls since I was young. I brought them home and cooked according to directions, and the pinwheels came out looking and smelling great. The taste was okay. The package description claims sausage and cheese, but these are used more as flavorings than as a filling, and very sparingly at that. Having been a fan of the classic sausage wraps, I really felt a bit disappointed by the pinwheels. It’s not that they are a bad product, it’s just hard to see myself buying these again next to the sausage wraps or even the plain rolls. My family and I are livid We have celebrated Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas mornings with SS Sausage Wraps and Cinnamon Rolls for as long as I can remember. Both are loved by anyone who tries them. All who do ask where they can buy them. No more. Sausage Rolls? Nope. Now a brown paste on dough. Cinnamon Rolls? Not the same. Now bigger and CREAM CHEESE! SS has lost three generations of my family. We’ll be buying Pillsbury cinnamon rolls form now on. As for the sausage paste, not a chance. Sadly, SS doesn’t care. _______________________________________

If you don’t know how to continue on with your holiday menus, here is a recipe from The Kitchn that promises to be just as good, or better (what?!) then the original Sister Schubert’s Sausage Wrap Rolls.