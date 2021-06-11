Yes, you certainly can make brownies in your Instant Pot. Thanks to Meg Dow, professional chef and founder of the blog More Mamma!, we’re sharing four brownie recipes you can make with the help of the latest and greatest kitchen gadget. Each recipe comes from Meg’s new cookbook The No-Shop Instant Pot®, which features 240 recipes you can make in your Instant Pot using ingredients you most likely already have in your kitchen. Whether you’re looking to feed a small crowd or just want a sweet treat for yourself, try whipping up one of these brownie recipes this weekend — and then check out the other 236 recipes in Meg’s cookbook.

4 Gourmet Brownie Recipes Cooked in an Instant Pot

Cookie Dough Brownies

This first recipe combines a traditional chocolate brownie with another decadent sweet treat: cookie dough. The result is a batch of brownies that are equal parts moist and gooey. Plus, if you’re craving something even sweeter, we recommend adding a dollop of vanilla ice cream to accompany these brownies. Yum!

Cookie Dough Brownies Meg Dow This recipe combines classic chocolate brownies with cookie dough ... need we say more? 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 45 mins Resting Time 5 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 6 servings Equipment Instant Pot Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ½ cup unsalted butter

⅔ cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp water

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp baking soda

1⅓ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup chocolate chip cookie dough crumbled Instructions Place the butter, sugar and water into a saucepan over low heat. Stir to combine until the butter is completely melted. Add the chocolate chips and stir until they have melted. Take the mixture off the heat. Add the eggs and vanilla extract and stir until completely incorporated. Add the baking soda and flour, stirring to combine.

Spray an Instant Pot springform pan with cooking spray and fill it with the brownie batter. Top with the crumbled cookie dough and cover with foil. Fill the Instant Pot insert with 1 cup of water. Add a high trivet and top it with the springform pan. Seal the lid and turn the valve to the sealing position. Turn the Instant Pot on manual, high pressure for 45 minutes. Release the pressure manually by carefully moving the valve to venting. Remove the pan and foil and let the brownies cool for 5 minutes. Run a knife along the side of the pan and release the pan. Slice into 6 individual slices. Notes Reprinted with permission from The No-Shop Instant Pot by Meg Dow, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Image: Becky Winkler Keyword Brownies Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownies

While Mexican brownies typically call for cayenne pepper and cinnamon for an added kick, this sweet treat is not too spicy. In fact, if you’re not a fan of spice, you can choose to omit the cayenne pepper altogether. No matter how you whip up these brownies, the result is an incredibly unique and delicious dessert.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownies Meg Dow These brownies are the perfect combination of sweet and spicy. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 45 mins Resting Time 5 mins Course Dessert Cuisine Mexican Servings 6 servings Equipment Instant Pot Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ½ cup unsalted butter

⅔ cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp water

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cinnamon

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp baking soda

1⅓ cups all-purpose flour Instructions Place the butter, sugar and water into a saucepan over low heat. Stir to combine until the butter is completely melted. Add the chocolate chips and stir until they have melted. Take the mixture off the heat. Add the eggs, vanilla, cinnamon and cayenne pepper and stir until completely incorporated. Add the baking soda and flour, stirring to combine.

Spray an Instant Pot springform pan with cooking spray and fill it with the brownie batter. Cover the pan with foil. Fill the Instant Pot insert with 1 cup of water. Add a high trivet and top it with the springform pan. Seal the lid and turn the valve to the sealing position. Turn the Instant Pot on manual, high pressure for 45 minutes. Release the pressure manually by carefully moving the valve to venting. Remove the pan and foil and let the brownies cool for 5 minutes. Run a knife along the side of the pan and release the pan. Slice into 6 individual slices. Notes Reprinted with permission from The No-Shop Instant Pot by Meg Dow, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Image: Becky Winkler Keyword Brownies Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Peppermint Brownies

This recipe is best served during the holiday season, so be sure to bookmark it for later, as it may become the next holiday tradition in your family. However, if you’re someone who celebrates Christmas in July, the peppermint adds a cool, refreshing flavor during warmer months, too. Plus, the bits of peppermint bark candy add a satisfying crunch to every bite.

Peppermint Brownies Meg Dow Whether you make these brownies in the summer or winter, the result is simply delicious. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 45 mins Resting Time 5 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 6 servings Equipment Instant Pot Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ½ cup unsalted butter

⅔ cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp water

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 eggs

1 tsp peppermint extract

½ tsp baking soda

1⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup peppermint bark candy roughly chopped Instructions Place the butter, sugar and water into a saucepan over low heat. Stir to combine until the butter is completely melted. Add the chocolate chips and stir until they have melted. Take the mixture off the heat. Add the eggs and peppermint extract and stir until completely incorporated. Add the baking soda and flour, stirring to combine.

Spray an Instant Pot springform pan with cooking spray and fill it with the brownie batter. Cover the pan with foil. Fill the Instant Pot insert with 1 cup of water. Add a high trivet and top it with the springform pan. Seal the lid and turn the valve to the sealing position. Turn the Instant Pot on manual, high pressure for 45 minutes. Release the pressure manually by carefully moving the valve to venting. Remove the pan and foil and let the brownies cool for 5 minutes. Run a knife along the side of the pan and release the pan. Slice into 6 individual slices. Notes Reprinted with permission from The No-Shop Instant Pot by Meg Dow, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Image: Becky Winkler Keyword Brownies Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies

Not only are these brownies incredibly delicious, but they’re also beautiful. The raspberry jam adds a unique red swirl to each brownie piece. Plus, the jam combined with the recipe’s cheesecake mixture creates a decadent dessert that is perfect for serving year-round!

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies Meg Dow This recipe combines two of the best desserts: brownies and cheesecake. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 50 mins Resting Time 1 hr Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 6 servings Equipment Instant Pot Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ½ cup unsalted butter

⅔ cup granulated sugar divided

¼ cup granulated sugar divided

2 tbsp water

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 eggs divided

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp baking soda

1⅓ cups all-purpose flour

8 oz cream cheese at room temperature

¼ cup raspberry jam Instructions Place the butter, 2⁄3 cup of sugar and water into a saucepan over low heat and stir to combine until the butter is melted. Add the chocolate chips and stir until they have melted. Take the mixture off the heat. Stir in 2 eggs and the vanilla. Add the baking soda and flour, stirring to combine. Spray an Instant Pot springform pan with cooking spray and fill it with the brownie batter.

To make the cheesecake, cream together the cream cheese and remaining 1⁄4 cup of sugar using a stand mixer. Add the remaining egg and mix until well combined. Top the brownie batter with the cheesecake batter. Place dollops of raspberry jam throughout the cheesecake batter. With a toothpick, swirl the jam throughout the cheesecake batter. Cover with foil.

Fill the Instant Pot insert with 1 cup of water. Add a high trivet and top it with the springform pan. Seal the lid and turn the valve to the sealing position. Turn the Instant Pot on manual, high pressure for 50 minutes. Release the pressure manually by carefully moving the valve to venting. Remove the pan and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Run a knife along the side of the pan and release the pan. Slice into 6 individual slices. Notes Reprinted with permission from The No-Shop Instant Pot by Meg Dow, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Image: Becky Winkler Keyword Brownies Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Find more amazing Instant Pot recipes in The No-Shop Instant Pot® by Meg Dow HERE.

