If we have learned anything in the last 15 months, it’s that time together with loved ones is not something to take for granted. So with Father’s Day right around the corner (June 20, 2021, to be exact!), perhaps this is the year you skip the necktie and instead go for something more meaningful: a Father’s Day experience. Here are some creative and exciting experiences you can gift Dad so the two of you will have a lifetime of memories.

7 Father’s Day Experiences Dad Will Love

Check Out the Music City Trifecta

The Music City Racing Trifecta is a trio of races happening throughout Middle Tennessee this summer. The series kicks off in June with the NASCAR Cup Series, followed by the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Championship Race in July, and the series concludes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in August. The first two events take place at Nashville Superspeedway and the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, respectively, and the Grand Prix winds throughout various parts of Music City. Learn more about these three fast-fueled events, including how to get tickets, HERE.

Book a Memphis Driving Experience

If Dad’s more of a hands-on kind of guy, then get him behind the wheel of a NASCAR racecar and let him test his skills. The Rusty Wallace Driving Experience at Memphis International Raceway puts drivers behind the wheel to go full throttle on the 3/4-mile loop via one of seven options — the “Taste of Speed” (four laps for $399) all the way up to the “Race Day” (50 laps for $2,499). Learn more and sign up for speed HERE.

Have a “Blend Your Own Bottle” Experience

Whether Dad’s just a whiskey fan or an all-out aficionado, this is the gift for him. Nashville’s Pennington Distilling Company recently announced the launch of its Davidson Reserve Blend Your Own Bottle Experience series, which includes samplings, tastings, blending and bottling, all led by Pennington owner Jeff Pennington and co-founder/Master Distiller Carter Collins. “We are excited to offer this fun and personalized experience of blending your own bottle to the Davidson Reserve lovers locally and to visitors from across the U.S.,” says Jeff. “It’s truly the ultimate in-depth experience for whiskey connoisseurs as well as a great introduction to whiskey novices.” Blending experiences are offered the second Tuesday of each month beginning Tuesday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $200 per person and includes the Blend Your Own Bottle experience as well as a distillery tour, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a personalized engraved bottle of Davidson Reserve. Learn more HERE.

Make a Bamboo Fly Rod

If Dad could wile away his days on the river, then give him an experience he’ll never forget — because he’ll have his own fly rod to remember it by. Oyster Bamboo Fly Rods in Blue Ridge, GA, is renowned for its quality rods — and for teaching people how to make their own. This DIY experience invites Dad to make a rod of his choosing, complete with his signature beneath three coats of varnish and an official Oyster Bamboo label. Spaces are incredibly limited for this experience (there are only 20 left in 2022!), making this an even more hot ticket item. Check out pricing and scheduling options HERE.

Attend the Barber Vintage Festival

For a motorized experience of a different sort, snag some tickets for the Barber Vintage Festival taking place October 8-10, 2021; tickets are on sale starting Tuesday, June 8. This annual event at Barber Racetrack in Birmingham offers three days of all things vintage motorcycle. Check out hundreds of vintage motorcycle vendors, plus enjoy food and live entertainment. Find out more about the 16th annual event HERE.

Attend the Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Is Dad a bourbon lover? Then snag a pair of tickets to this year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival taking place September 16-19, 2021, in Bardstown, KY. Celebrating its 30th year, the lineup of events is spectacular and includes tasting, a plated dinner experience, live auction, bourbon barrel relay, and more. A variety of ticket options are available and can be found HERE.

Add Some Soul to Father’s Day

If Dad loves a solid music experience, then grab some tickets to the first-ever Shoals Southern Soul Music Festival, taking place Saturday, August 14, at the Tennessee River McFarland Park in Florence, AL. Pack a picnic and spread out a blanket on the riverbank while you take in the soulful sounds of headliner Calvin Richardson as well as Sir Charles Jones, Big Robb, and King South. Plus, you can snag a bite from a local food truck and check out the vendors in between music sets. Gates open at noon, and the music starts at 2 p.m. Learn more and find tickets HERE.

Here’s to a one-of-a-kind Father’s Day gift for your one-of-a-kind dad!

