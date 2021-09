One of the best parts of welcoming fall is the rich, seasonal flavors that come with it. From winter squash like pumpkin and butternut to hearty root vegetables like beets and sweet potatoes, autumn’s bounty of seasonal produce makes for some seriously delicious comfort meals. In celebration of the dropping temperatures, we’ve rounded up four cozy, fall-inspired baked pasta recipes to get you in the spirit — and keep you warm all season long.

4 Autumn-Inspired Baked Pasta Recipes

Butternut Squash Baked Pasta

Butternut squash is abundant during the cooler months, and its mellow sweetness makes it incredibly versatile. Make the most of its availability with this baked pasta from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson. The unique combination of flavors and textures is what makes this dish extra crave-worthy. Goat cheese adds a tangy creaminess, while walnuts provide a satisfying crunch. This recipe makes for the ultimate comfort meal on cool autumn nights.

Butternut Squash Baked Pasta Amanda Frederickson This butternut squash baked pasta is hearty and delicious. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 38 mins Course Main Course, Entrée Cuisine American Servings 8 servings Equipment Blender Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 16-oz. box dried pasta

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced

Kosher salt and pepper

1 small butternut squash about 1½ lbs. or 6 cups diced

1½ cups vegetable stock, plus more as needed to reach desired consistency

4 oz goat cheese crumbled

¼ cup toasted walnuts

Parsley to garnish Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to packing instructions. Strain and set aside.

In the same pan, add the olive oil and warm over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 4-6 minutes, or until translucent and soft. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Add the butternut squash, stock, and a large pinch of salt and cook for about 15-17 minutes, or until butternut squash is very soft.

Transfer mixture to blender and blend until smooth, adding more stock if needed to smooth out the sauce. Taste for salt and pepper.

Toss the pasta with the sauce then place in an oven-proof baking dish, about 8x10 inches. Top with goat cheese and walnuts. Bake covered for 15 minutes, then uncover and continue baking until cheese is golden brown. Top with parsley and serve warm. Keyword pasta, butternut squash, comfort food Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Fall Baked Pasta with Pumpkin, Kale, and Mushrooms

If you’re looking for a vegetarian option, this recipe from Mahy Elamin of Two Purple Figs combines essential fall flavors. While you can certainly use canned pumpkin for this recipe, Mahy recommends roasting your own small pumpkin to give your pasta additional sweetness. She then balances out the pumpkin’s creaminess with hearty kale and mushrooms. To make your pasta extra indulgent, Mahy recommends topping it with brie.

Fall Baked Pasta with Pumpkin, Kale, and Mushrooms Mahy Elamin This baked pasta combines some of fall's best flavors. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 30 mins Course Main Course, Entrée Cuisine American Servings 6 servings Ingredients 1x 2x 3x For Roasted Pumpkin 1 small pumpkin

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

3 cups mushrooms quartered

2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves For Pasta 1 box of your preferred pasta, cooked according to package directions undercooked by 3 minutes For Pasta Bake 1 roasted pumpkin from above

3 cups mushrooms from above

2 cups kale sliced

1 cup cream

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

3 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

Sliced brie cheese optional

Parmesan for sprinkling optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Cut the pumpkin in half and remove the seeds.

Place the pumpkin cut side down on a cutting board and use a veggie peeler to peel the skin off while holding the pumpkin with your other hand firmly. Turn the pumpkin as you go, peeling it.

Cut up the pumpkin into slices and then cut each slice into inch cube pieces.

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, add the pumpkin cubes and quartered mushrooms and season them with salt, fresh thyme, and olive oil. Toss and roast them for 20-25 minutes until the pumpkin is tender.

In the meantime, cook the pasta according to package instructions, making sure to remove it 3 minutes earlier as it will bake in the oven.

In an oven-safe plate, about 9x1x2 inches, add the fresh kale, roasted pumpkin and mushrooms, cooked pasta, cream, and seasoning, and toss well. Top the pasta with some brie cheese (optional) and bake uncovered for 15 minutes.

Remove the baked pasta from the oven, sprinkle some parmesan cheese if desired, extra fresh thyme leaves, chili flakes if you’d like, and serve right away. Keyword pasta, comfort food, Baked pasta Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Fall Baked Mac & Cheese

‘Savory-sweet’ lovers, this one’s for you. This baked mac and cheese recipe from Laura Nockett of Sprinkles & Sea Salt combines nostalgia and comfort. The recipe calls for chopped apple and pear bits, and while the idea of fruit in pasta may seem odd at first, Laura says it adds a delicious hint of sweetness. The bacon bits then balance out the dish with their salty crunch. Laura also notes the importance of taking your time when making the roux, ensuring it does become too thick or overcooked. A little patience with this step leads to a decadent, creamy cheese sauce.

Fall Baked Mac & Cheese Laura Nockett This baked mac and cheese is equal parts sweet and salty. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 18 mins Cook Time 25 mins Course Side Dish, Entrée Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 5 tbsp butter

1 cup sweet onion chopped

1 cup apple cored and chopped

1 cup pear cored and chopped

2 tbsp flour

2 cups whole milk

8 oz sharp cheddar cheese shredded or cut in small cubes

8 oz Gruyère cheese shredded or cut in small cubes

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Sea salt

Pepper

1 lb rigatoni cooked al dente

½ lb bacon cooked and crumbled

½ cup shredded parmesan Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat 2 tbs butter over medium heat.

Add onions, sauté for 3 minutes.

Add chopped apple and pear, sauté 5-7 more minutes until soft, remove from heat, set aside.

In the same frying pan, heat 3 more tbs butter over low heat.

Slowly add the flour and whisk vigorously until roux is formed (butter and flour should form a smooth, thick mixture).

Continuing to whisk, slowly pour the milk into the frying pan, keep whisking until milk has combined with roux and mixture is thick and smooth.

Add the cheese in batches until all the cheese has melted into the sauce.

Stir in Dijon mustard.

Season with sea salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, pour cheese mixture over pasta, stir.

Mix in the onion/apple/pear mixture and crumbled bacon.

Grease a large baking dish, pour mac & cheese into dish.

Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until top is golden brown. Notes Note: Best served hot out of the oven. Keyword pasta, mac & cheese, comfort food Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Fall Baked Rigatoni Pasta

Does anyone else wait all year for the limited edition fall selection at Trader Joe’s? From Nancy Nguyen of Happily Ever Nancy, this super simple baked rigatoni is packed with Trader Joe’s garlic chicken sausage (available year-round) and their autumnal creamy pasta sauce (only available this time of year). This one is sure to please the whole family. The best part? This recipe bakes up in just 30 minutes! Nancy also has a step-by-step YouTube video where you can follow along as she makes this yummy meal.

Fall Baked Rigatoni Pasta Nancy Nguyen This low-maintenance fall pasta bake is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 30 mins Course Main Course, Entrée Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 packet Trader Joe's garlic chicken sausage

1 jar Trader Joe's autumnal harvest creamy pasta sauce

1 bag rigatoni 1 lb

Parmesan cheese, for topping Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut up the chicken garlic sausages into small-sized bites.

Boil up water to cook the pasta.

In a saucepan, heat up pasta sauce and chicken sausages for 2 minutes. Add in cooked pasta and stir until everything is evenly coated.

Transfer pasta into a 9×13 baking dish and add parmesan cheese on top.

Bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes at 350 degrees in the middle rack. Keyword pasta, comfort food, Baked pasta Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Bon appetit!

**********

