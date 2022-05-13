Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s no secret the heat of spring and summer in the South can be brutal. We’re always looking for new ways to embrace the season, so we’ve rounded up three refreshing cold noodle salad recipes that will leave you satisfied, but not weighed down. Each dish comes from That Noodle Life: Soulful, Savory, Spicy, Slurpy by Stephanie and Mike Le of i am a food blog. Enjoy!

3 Cold Noodle Salad Recipes for Spring + Summer

Tomato Lime Shrimp Cold Noodle Salad

This citrus-forward dish uses skinny vermicelli noodles as a base and is topped with shrimp, celery, tomatoes, and a sweet-tart fish sauce. If you’re looking to add a touch of crunch, Stephanie and Mike recommend topping the salad with fried onions and thinly sliced raw shallots. You can also use half the recommended amount of lime juice if you prefer a less intense flavor. To view the full recipe, click HERE.

Smashed Cucumber Pasta Salad

This pasta salad is the perfect combination of refreshing and spicy. Using thin-sliced fennel, radiatore pasta, and cucumber for texture and crunch, Stephanie and Mike often serve this salad alongside grilled meat. They also note the dish is great for meal prepping as it keeps well in the fridge — just add the toppings when you’re ready to enjoy! Click HERE to get the recipe.

Steak + Heirloom Tomato Noodle Salad

This cold noodle salad combines fresh tomatoes, mint, and steak to create the perfect summer salad. Mike and Stephanie suggest throwing in Thai chilies for some spice and crispy fried onions and toasted sesame seeds for a satisfying crunch. The best part of this recipe? It’s low-maintenance, thanks to reverse searing! The low oven setting brings the steak to a delicious medium-rare color, and a quick sear gives it a delicious char. Click HERE to get the full recipe!

All photography by Mike Le.

