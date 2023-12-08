Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Chocolate chip cookies are timeless, but it never hurts to have a few new cookie variations up your sleeve this time of year. We tapped Katie Jacobs — a Nashville-based author, stylist, photographer, and baker — for some tips and recipes from her newest cookbook, The Chocolate Chip Cookie Book: Classic, Creative, and Must-Try Recipes for Every Kitchen. Two of these are ideal for gifting and entertaining, and one is just for you.

Pan-Banging Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ever wonder how food bloggers achieve the look of these flat cookies with crispy, rippled edges and soft centers? Originally developed by Sarah Kieffer of The Vanilla Bean Blog, the “pan-banging” technique actually involves opening the oven during the baking process to bang the pan on the counter, which prevents the cookie dough from rising. This is Katie’s take, studded with plenty of chocolate chips and finished with flaky sea salt. Get the recipe HERE.

Single Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Katie describes this recipe as “the Carrie Bradshaw of chocolate chip cookies — fun, cool, self-sufficient, perpetually single.” Bookmark this for when cravings hit, but you don’t want to fuss with a full batch (or contend with the leftovers). This cookie can even be baked in an air fryer or toaster oven, though cooking times may vary. Get the full recipe HERE.

Kitchen Sink Chocolate Chip Cookies

Any recipe with “kitchen sink” in the title is bound to be good. These cookies are loaded with a salty-sweet combination of chocolate and butterscotch chips, graham crackers, pretzels, potato chips, coffee, and more — but Katie recommends tossing in whatever you like. (Chopped nuts, raisins, and M&Ms would be a good bet.) Get the full recipe HERE.

All photography by Katie Jacobs.

