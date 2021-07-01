The trend of using rugs as a form of artistic expression has long been a part of the design scene, and it’s continuing to make its mark. “Rugs are pieces of art just like art on the wall or anyplace else,” confirms Helen Kiser of Kiser’s Floor Fashions in Memphis. From vivid floor coverings to reupholstered furniture pieces in need of pizazz, rugs are a statement worth exploring. Here, we take a look at four creative ways to incorporate rugs into your home design.

4 Ways to Make a Statement with Rugs

Put A Pop of Color on the Floor

The beauty of a neutral room is that it lends itself to the introduction of color. You might be tempted to paint the walls emerald green or offset the room with bright, whimsical pillows, but don’t overlook the value of an eye-catching floor. While it may be the most common use of a rug, bringing in color “at the ground level” is an opportunity to open up the room and add a cozy element to any part of your home. Interior Designer Beth Haley of Beth Haley Design says, “For me, building rooms is an art form. They say you have six walls in a space — four vertical walls and the ceiling and floor. A lot of times we don’t think of some of those spaces as being artistic, but they absolutely are! We use rugs to boost a project. Sometimes, they’re the finishing touch and pull the room together.” Nashville architectural photographer Alyssa Rosenheck” agrees. “Art isn’t just for our walls; it starts with our floors,” she says. “I look at spaces from the ground up, with rugs anchoring the space, and the art on the walls as jewelry. A room comes to life through its layers, and rugs are an opportunity to honor heritage and story.”

Hang A Vibrant Tapestry

A far cry from the Medieval tapestries of long ago, modern-day rugs are making their mark as contemporary wall hangings. Whether they adorn a bold wall or serve as the focal point in a more monochromatic space, rugs are a creative substitute for the average painting or picture frame. More akin to abstract art, they provide warmth and an eye-catching pattern on which to feast your eyes. Above a couch, behind a bed, or in the living room, one thing is for certain: this trend is sure to be a conversation starter, no matter what room it’s in!

Incorporate A Textured Dining Accessory

Sure, you have your go-to tablecloths, runners, and centerpieces, but have you ever considered a rug instead? Using a vintage rug as the foundation for your modern tablescape (or vice versa) makes for an eclectic dining setup that wows. It also puts your rug front and center for the attention it deserves! Bring in some lush greenery to add warmth, enhance the ambiance with colorful candles, and don’t be afraid to layer contrasting patterns for an edgy yet elegant look.

Use it as Furniture Fabric

Whether you reinvigorate a vintage chair, create a one-of-a-kind curtain panel, or add a touch of unexpected flair to your sofa with a carpeted throw pillow, rugs are a versatile interior design source. With fabrics that range from Navajo and Tibetan to Moroccan and Turkish, there’s no shortage of beautiful and unusual finds out there. Not to mention, it’s a unique way to create a special piece that can hold sentimental value.

Cheers to inspiring home design!

