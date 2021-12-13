Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Can you believe it? New Year’s Eve is just around the corner! Whether you’re looking for a delicious meal, an elegant night out, or a music-filled evening, there are plenty of New Year’s Eve celebrations happening in the Magic City. Here are Birmingham’s best ways to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022!

Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Birmingham

Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s Cheers! The New Year’s Eve Concert

Dance into the new year with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. The symphony will play waltzes, polkas, and marches by Johann Strauss II in addition to dance-inspired music from all over the world. Tickets start at $20, and the evening begins at 6 p.m. at the Jemison Concert Hall. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit alabamasymphony.org.

New Year’s Eve Bubbles at LeNell’s Beverage Boutique

You have to have a bottle of bubbly to ring in the new year, so grab your friends and head to LeNell’s Beverage Boutique on New Year’s Eve for a festive bubbly tasting. Sample a variety of champagne and prosecco, and choose your favorite to have on hand when the clock strikes midnight. The tasting begins at 1 p.m. To register for the tasting, go to eventbrite.com.

Iron City’s New Year’s Eve Party

Celebrate the start of 2022 at Iron City’s New Year’s Eve Party. Enjoy an entertaining evening that includes casino games, delicious hors d’oeuvres, party favors, and a midnight champagne toast. You must be 21 to attend. Tickets range from $65 to $165, and the party begins at 8 p.m. Learn more at ironcitybham.com.

The Electric Circus New Years’ Eve Party at Ghost Train Brewing Co.

Spend New Year’s Eve at Ghost Train Brewing Co. Their circus-themed New Year’s Eve party includes music from Birmingham’s best DJs, live circus performers, carnival-style comfort food, small-batch brews, specialty cocktails, and more! The fun starts at 8 p.m., and tickets begin at $20. Visit facebook.com for more details.

Anderson East: Maybe We Never Die Tour

Experience Anderson East live at the Alabama Theatre this New Year’s Eve as part of his “Maybe We Never Die” tour. The concert includes special guest Morgan Wade and begins at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $27. Visit alabamatheatre.com for more info.

New Year’s Eve Celebration by Publix Aprons® Cooking School

Time to kick back and enjoy a glass of wine at Publix Aprons® Cooking School at Tattersall Park. The demonstration-style cooking class walks you through a mouthwatering New Year’s Eve menu featuring delectable items such as ricotta and spinach ravioli with lobster, garlic-and-herb-crusted prime rib with whipped horseradish-peppercorn cream, and champagne-poached pears with chocolate crème anglaise. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. The class costs $65 per person and begins at 5 p.m. Get more details at eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve Bham Bash at Tin Roof

Attend Tin Roof’s New Year’s Eve Bash and enjoy live music by Nashville’s Sam Rife starting at 6 p.m., followed by Tennessee’s Premier Party Band, The Beasley Brothers! Afterward, dance the night away on Tin Roof’s patio, as a DJ plays all of your favorite dance tunes. General admission is $30 and includes a champagne toast at midnight. Visit ticketweb.com to purchase tickets.

Happy New Year, Birmingham!

