Summer is nearly here, and with the change in season comes fantastic FINDS from shops and boutiques across Birmingham. Here are some on-trend looks, statement pieces for your home, and functional items you need to get your hands on to make this summer start with a bang.

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Island-inspired dress

On-trend this summer are looks that make you feel as though you’re on an island far, far away. This beautiful, tiered dress retails for $358 at Theadora Abbeyluxe, located in downtown Homewood. Notice its perfect detailing, right down to the tassels on the straps. Even if you’re not on an island somewhere, you’ll feel like you are in this piece.

Sun hat

Not only is this hat fashion-forward, but it also protects your skin from the sun. It shields your face and features built-in SPF 50. A must for your next trip to the beach, this topper is timeless enough to wear summer after summer. Find it for $22 at Tulipano Boutique.

Patterned dress

Celebrate all the colors and patterns of summer with this dress at Shea Davis Boutique. Perfect for summer’s special occasions (weddings, anyone?), you’re sure to stand out in this bold, bright frock. Find it for $276.

Floral blouse

It’ll be hard not to get noticed in this flower power shirt. Paired with white or denim, this top will turn heads anywhere you go, and it is as comfortable as it is cute. Find it for $78 at Milla in Mountain Brook.

Gown and robe

This gorgeous gown and robe set from The Lingerie Shoppe in Mountain Brook will keep you cool as you sleep during summer nights — while also looking red hot. The gown retails for $52, and the matching robe is $70. The detailing on both pieces is exquisite, and the color is stunning.

Birmingham tee

Whether you’re lounging poolside or headed to lunch with friends, show off your love for the Magic City with this T-shirt from The Outbound Co. Available in seven trendy colors, this super-soft shirt is equal parts chic and functional. Find it for $35 at SB Shop.

FOR THE HOME

Napkin rings

These beautiful English silver napkin rings can be found at Mountain Brook’s Henhouse Antiques and are the perfect addition to the dinner parties you’ll be hosting this summer. They range in price from $75 to $300, and it’s almost a guarantee that your guests will comment on them in addition to the sure-to-be delicious meal you’ll serve.

Vases

Head down to Pepper Place to Cantley & Company for pieces that will become talking points, like these two vases. You can buy them as a set or individually, and they can move around your home — from an addition to your coffee table to a dining room centerpiece or the first piece visitors see in your entryway, they’re guaranteed to spark conversation. Find them for $565 for the taller vase, and $740 for the other.

Floral pillow

Suite Dreams in Mountain Brook has more beautiful bedding than you have rooms in your house, to be sure. But this $195 chic floral pillow catches the eye in a store full of eye-catching pieces. Florals are hugely on-trend this season, and this pillow adds a pop of color to any room and goes with a variety of colors.

PackIt

For $30 at Mountain Brook’s The Cook Store, let us introduce you to the most functional item you’ll find this summer: the PackIt. Coming in a variety of colors, this is essential for your beach, lake, pool or park trips — and anywhere else the summer takes you. Freeze it before your use it, and then pack your essentials, all of which will stay cold for hours.

Chandelier

Every home needs a statement piece. This mid-century modern chandelier from Village Firefly in Mountain Brook will get that job done, no question. Light up your home with this work of art made out of Murano glass. An investment piece you can keep in your home forever, it retails for $1,190.

Candles

Whether giving one as a gift or keeping it for yourself, an Illuminaria candle from Table Matters is not only pretty to look at, but it smells divine. These candles are $165, long-lasting and come in different scents to fit your taste.

FOR THE KIDS

Indoor frisbee

When the kids need a break from the summer heat but still want to play, let us introduce you to the indoor frisbee. Found at Sojourns Fair Trade in Crestwood Shopping Center, this toy is $15 and allows the kids to play indoors without worry of breaking anything. A win for everyone!

GIFTS FOR DAD

Foam cups

Get Dad excited for some time on the water this summer with these incredibly popular cups at Mountain Brook’s Please Reply. Find a sleeve of cups for $10 with a variety of messages to fit whatever occasion you’re celebrating. We’ll drink to that!

Monogrammed key fob

Sometimes a classic gift is the way to go! Dad will love this handsome leather key fob that features a brass plate for his initials. Handmade in Kentucky by Clayton & Crume, find this keychain — and a variety of other great Father’s Day gift ideas — for $45 at SB Shop.

The Ultimate Sneaker Book

Is Dad a “sneaker freaker”? Then head to A’mano in Mountain Brook, where you’ll find The Ultimate Sneaker Book by Simon Wood. Explore the evolution over the past 100 of the wildly popular and incredibly monetized industry that is sneakers. Find it for $50.

Happy June, Birmingham!

