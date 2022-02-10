Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s an interesting season we’re in — the weather doesn’t quite know what it’s doing, we’re trying to stick to our New Year’s resolutions, and we’re looking to give our homes a refresh before the season ends. Not to mention, Valentine’s (and Galentine’s) season is upon us! Take a look at this month’s round of FINDS from Birmingham businesses — you’re sure to fall in love!

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

One word: SkinCeuticals

Overall wellness is still very much on the brain as we transition from winter to spring — and that includes skincare. It’s hard to find better-loved skincare products than SkinCeuticals, a line that’s available at Dermatology & Laser of Alabama, not far from Mountain Brook. We were drawn to a new brightening treatment by SkinCeuticals called the Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment ($105), a lightweight daily moisturizer that improves radiance, texture, and clarity. Dermatology & Laser of Alabama has the distinction of being a flagship location for SkinCeuticals, meaning it gets early access to the line’s newest products and, as such, is one of the first locations to carry their product in-store!

Perfect for a night in

We have recently become obsessed with bluemercury at The Summit, and we’ve decided the perfect Friday night in — whether solo or with a group of girlfriends — is trying out Aromatherapy Associates’ Rose Pink Clay Mask, which retails for $58. This mask deeply conditions the face and removes impurities, leaving your skin soft and healthy-looking. Even better? You can use it on more than just your skin! Try it on your hair and scalp and feel the difference. The entire Aromatherapy Associates line is a winner — we also like the Rose Indulgent Body Cream and the Rose Triple Exfoliator.

Winter skin fixer

Not far from bluemercury at The Summit is Lush Cosmetics, where we went to find relief for our bone-dry winter skin. Here we found a product called Skin Drink, which is a face cream made with ingredients like avocado, aloe vera, and rose petal infusion. This moisturizer retails for $28.95 and should be used liberally, with a generous helping of Skin Drink all over your face and neck. Even in the darkest days of winter, this product can help your skin feel soft and supple and leave you with a healthy-looking glow. The avocado nourishes and moisturizes, the rose petal tones and soothes, and the cocoa butter deeply hydrates. Plus, it smells heavenly.

Perfect to pair with cosmetic treatments

Shopping for skincare products is a lot like dating — you have to try different types to find which one works best for you. Alastin is a well-respected and well-regarded line amongst skincare aficionados, and we found the line’s Regenerating Skin Nectar at Gunn Dermatology in Mountain Brook. This product, which retails for $195, can be used after cosmetic treatments to enhance results, in addition to helping calm post-procedure skin and reducing recovery and downtime. It works with the skin to clear out damaged elastin and collagen and supports the production of new, healthy elastin and collagen. It even won Shape magazine’s “Best Healing Skin Treatment” award last year!

The best of the best

Any beauty lover well-versed in the best skincare products out there has heard of Dr. Augustinus Bader, whose The Rich Cream is nothing less than game-changing. It costs a pretty penny — $280 for 1.7 ounces — but many say the results are worth the price tag. Luckily, you don’t have to pay shipping costs, because The Atelier in Mountain Brook’s English Village carries the Dr. Bader line in store. (They also have a gorgeous selection of clothes available, but we’re here for the skincare.)

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Versatile earrings to up-level your look

We have been searching for the perfect pair of earrings versatile enough to dress up a casual outfit or complement an already-dressy one, and we found them at B. Prince in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke. These three-level Deepa Gurnani Hadlee earrings feature a vertical oval, a horizontal oval, and a pear shape, all layered to perfection. We can wear these on a fancier Valentine’s Day date to complete the look, or to a more casual Galentine’s Day gathering with our girlfriends. These earrings retail for $60.

Carden Avenue bracelet set

The jewelry designers at Carden Avenue have combined three of their best-selling products — the gold duel pearl cuff, the Collins bracelet, and the C bracelet — to create this stunning set. Whether your style is edgy, classic, or feminine, each of these pieces is versatile and unique. You can find the complete set for $284 at SB Shop.

A soft and stylish sweater

Dressing between seasons — especially chilly winter to warmer spring — is tough, so just in case a cold snap pops up, we love to have plenty of cozy sweaters on deck. We found the perfect one at Mia Moda Boutique in Vestavia Hills: the ‘Put a Wing on It’ sweater in mossy green, which retails for $89. The sleeves are cable-stitched, and the ribbed neckline adds an extra layer of coziness. We won’t miss freezing winter temperatures, but it’ll be hard to retire sweaters like this until fall.

Chic tote

This large St. Barths tote is big enough for all our beach reads, sunscreen, and Spring Break dreams. Lightweight, spacious, and handwoven, it’s the perfect carryall beach bag for any upcoming warm-weather trip. Find it for $275 at Monkee’s of Mountain Brook.

Cozy pajamas to round out winter

We came across these PJ Salvage pajamas at The Lingerie Shoppe in Mountain Brook and couldn’t get over how soft they are. They’re available in a ‘Lovebug’ print, perfect for gifting (or for treating yourself!). They retail for $98 and are a comfortable, cozier bedtime option, perfect for late-winter nights.

FOR THE HOME

Spring refresh, coming right up

We have been spending a lot of time indoors this winter and find ourselves craving a home refresh. If you haven’t yet been to The Mercantile by Miller in Brook Highland Plaza off of 280, go check it out. In addition to this marble top side table with a gold finish, The Mercantile by Miller has everything from antiques to new furniture, pottery, a fantastic art selection, and even handmade jewelry. This side table, which retails for $99.99, is ultra-versatile and fits into a variety of decor schemes.

A stylish way to organize

Home decor store Patina — located in Mountain Brook Village — is another great place to shop for a home refresh this spring. As we look to become more organized through our spring cleaning, these gray woven baskets — which start at $85 each — are a cute way to help in that effort. They come in small, medium, and large sizes, and, if you’re asking us, they win out over plastic tubs any day. Here’s to being more organized (and making it look good!).

A dazzling chandelier

While this is no everyday item, we found this incredible gilded gold and white beaded chandelier that we can’t resist sharing. (Maybe it’s the romantic in us.) Available at Stock & Trade Design Co. in Homewood for $1,108, it’s a whole lot of chandelier for the price. If you’re looking to add wow factor to your space, this will do it quickly — it’s a showstopper.

GIFTS FOR YOUR GIRLFRIENDS

A scent for everyone

We love the tradition of celebrating “Galentine’s Day” — a day to recognize and appreciate the girlfriends that bring so much to your world. We found the Trapp candle line at Blue Willow in Vestavia Hills, and the line is so deep that you can literally choose a different scent for each of your girlfriends! Here are a few of our favorites: Jasmine Gardenia, Bamboo Sugar Cane, Black Orchid, Fresh Cut Tuberose, Lavender De Provence — and we’ve only scratched the surface. Each candle is seven ounces and retails for $24.95.

Where the heart is

This gold heart trinket dish is the perfect addition to sinks or bedside tables as a place to put your rings when you’re washing dishes, showering, or sleeping. We found this simple white and gold-trimmed ceramic dish at Alabama Goods in Homewood, retailing for $21.99. Our favorite part? It was handcrafted right here in Birmingham!

Wishing you a February to fall in love with!

**********

